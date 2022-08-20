Read full article on original website
Thor: Love and Thunder Officially Sets Its Disney+ Release Date
More than a month after its release, Thor: Love and Thunder continues to do well at the box office as it already earned more than $700 million worldwide despite the mixed reception from the critics. However, its theatrical run will come to an end very soon as the film has already set its release date on Disney+ next month.
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Series To Hit The Theaters A Night Before Release On Amazon Prime
Calling all those who are excited for the much-anticipated The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power series, Amazon Studios will be releasing the show in theaters for free in a one-night-only fan screening to happen two days before it comes out on the streaming platform. click to enlarge.
