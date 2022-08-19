Read full article on original website
Opinion: The Best Wine Bars in Naples, FloridaDaniella CressmanNaples, FL
4 Great Places to Visit in FloridaLincoln ReportFlorida State
Five Italian restaurants in Florida that are considered the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensFlorida State
Granddaughter Desperately Searching For Her Missing GrandmotherThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedFort Myers, FL
Naples Real Estate Market Begins to Cool OffPSki17Naples, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com
Gator Golf Cars plans new showroom, service center in North Naples
Gator Golf Cars plans an expansion into North Naples with a new showroom and a separate service center nearby after making a multimillion-dollar investment with the recent purchase of a former funeral home and auto service center. Target opening dates for the new businesses are not available yet but renovation...
gulfshorebusiness.com
East Naples land sells for $8.9 million
Latigo Naples LLC purchased three conjoined parcels totaling 18.95 commercial acres at 8552 Collier Blvd. in East Naples from Amerisite LLC for $8,995,000. Gary Tasman and Shawn Stoneburner of Cushman & Wakefield Commercial Property Southwest Florida represented the buyer and seller. A Class A apartment complex with 265 units is planned, and the company intends to break ground by the end of the year.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Bayfront in Naples loses outdoor live entertainment permit
Bayfront, the Naples shopping, dining and residential development at the corner of Goodlette-Frank Road and U.S. 41 on the Gordon River, is no longer allowed to have outdoor music and events as Naples City Council voted to revoke the development’s live entertainment permit. Bayfront has a history of receiving...
Marconews.com
SWFLA To Do List: Birds of Paradise, Naples Jazzmasters, more
The comedian performs at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24, at Off The Hook Comedy Club, 2500 Vanderbilt Beach Road, No. 1100. $25 general admission, plus a fee. offthehookcomedy.com or 239-389-6901. ‘Clown Bar’. Theatre Conspiracy transforms the Foulds Theatre into the titular clown bar for this “zany clown-noir dramedy” set in...
tourcounsel.com
The Beautiful Island of Sanibel in Florida
The beaches of Sanibel Island, Florida, attract visitors from all over the world, in part because of the large amounts of shells that wash up on its beaches. One of the reasons for these accumulations of shells is the fact that Sanibel is a barrier island that has an east-west orientation, when most of the islands in the area have a north-south orientation.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Cape Coral medical office sells for $5.1 million
2609 Santa Barbara Blvd LLC purchased a 6,960-square-foot medical office building at 2609 Santa Barbara Blvd. in Cape Coral from 776 Jeffco Corp. for $5.1 million. The property last sold in 2020 for $3,762,500.
WINKNEWS.com
Odyssey by Soltura welcomes first tenants of new rental community concept in Fort Myers
In this Gulfshore Business report, one thing missing from apartment living is the added space of a backyard, but one developer is giving renters just that. Danville Leadbetter and his company bought the land off Forum Boulevard for $650,000. 15 months later, the first tenants moved in enjoying amenities such...
Short-term rental registration on Marco Island ballot
The ordinance is one that was proposed by a group of permanent residents of Marco Island who say short term vacation rentals cause disruptions to the island.
businessobserverfl.com
Smashburger signs lucrative deal with local franchisee
Smashburger, a Denver-based fast-casual restaurant chain, has inked an agreement with Tampa franchisee Jiandong “Peter” Xu that will bring 15 new Smashburger locations to the Gulf Coast over the next six years. Xu, according to a news release, operates two Smashburger restaurants in Tampa. The new locations will...
gulfshorebusiness.com
PGD celebrates air center opening
The Charlotte County Airport Authority hosted a ceremonial ribbon cutting for PGD Air Center. The newly constructed, 13,500-square-foot center is on the north side of Punta Gorda Airport at 27450 Challenger Blvd., just east of the 600-series T-Hangars in the PGD AviEx development area. The PGD Air Center houses fix-base operator operations, aircraft fueling, meeting and event space, pilot lounge and amenities, office suites and aircraft parking on a 510,000-square-foot ramp. Michael Baker International designed the air center and Johnson-Laux Construction built the facility. Ajax Paving Industries constructed the associated ramp, taxi lanes and taxiways.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Lee County Property Appraiser mails TRIM notices
Lee County Property Appraiser Matt Caldwell issued the annual Truth in Millage notices for 2022 property values. The TRIM notice shows property owners the assessed value of their property and how much they can expect to pay in property taxes this year. It also details the process and deadlines for taxpayers who have concerns about their values or exemptions. Property owners will receive their TRIM notices in the mail beginning this week.
floridainsider.com
From gorgeous blooms to forbidden fruit, here are 10 of the best gardens in Florida
Chihuly Art in Pond at Fairchild Botanical Gardens in Miami, FL – Courtesy: Shutterstock – Image by Nava Fedaeff. Mangoes at Edison & Ford Winter Estates – Fort Myers. When Thomas Edison’s friend, Henry Ford, built a home next to his on the Caloosahatchee River in Fort Myers, the automotive tycoon named the estate “The Mangoes” after the trees that grew in bunches in his yard.
travelawaits.com
6 Charming Small Towns To Visit On Florida’s Gulf Coast
All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. With a population of more than 22 million, Florida is the third most populous state in the union. And, it’s still growing as people continue to move to the Sunshine State. Maybe it’s because of all the beautiful beaches, the warm weather, or the cultural and outdoorsy pursuits. Whatever it is, you don’t have to live in Florida to take advantage of all it has to offer.
Florida Trio Scattered For Hiding Places After Publix Liquor Store Heist
One hid behind a Dumpster, one hid under some clothes and another tried running away, but three convicted felons from the Tampa area couldn’t elude deputies on Monday night. Mia Faithestella McCoy, 24, Eric Lesley Ealy, 33, and Tonneka Shanne Crawford, 23, are charged with
fox4now.com
Lee County residents may experience changes with trash pick-up
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Changes could be coming in Lee county to the weekly routine nearly all of us have with when to put out the trash and recycling. Lee County Solid Waste says nearly 26,000 homes will have same-day service for garbage, recycling, and yard waste after having to do this on different days of the week!
santivachronicle.com
National Shell Museum Welcomes New Assistant Aquarist
The Bailey-Matthews National Shell Museum recently welcomed Alex Marino to the Animal Care Team as Assistant Aquarist. Marino graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Marine Biology from the University of South Florida in 2021. She then worked locally as a naturalist after completing the Florida Master Naturalist Program – Coastal Systems. While working for Tarpon Bay Explorers, she gained valuable experience caring for mollusks and other local animals in their Touch Tank. She also enjoyed teaching visitors about the importance of mangrove and beach ecology during kayak and cruise tours.
gulfshorebusiness.com
J. Alexander’s Restaurant replacing Buca di Beppo in North Naples
J. Alexander’s Restaurant, an established upscale dining concept, plans to open its first Southwest Florida location next spring in the North Naples space vacated this month by Buca di Beppo Italian restaurant, which operated at 8860 Tamiami Trail N. for more than 20 years. Expect the new J. Alexander’s...
Opinion: The Best Wine Bars in Naples, Florida
After working long hours at the office, you may be craving a bit of a respite: there are a myriad of fine wine bars throughout Naples, Florida, and each one is likely to entice you with its unique personality. Whether you are an experienced connoisseur or simply an enthusiast, these local favorites should provide you with a small taste of paradise.
businessobserverfl.com
Venice hospital — citing competition and other forces — announces it will shutter next month
ShorePoint Health Venice is closing next month. Its focus will turn to outpatient services as the ambulatory campus, HealthPark, will continue operating. A news release says demand for these services has continued growing. The hospital will close Sept. 22. ShorePoint, previously known as Venice Regional Bayfront Health, announced a major...
businessobserverfl.com
Sanibel Island restaurant starts anew after fire
Burnt to a crisp really isn’t a phrase you want to hear in any restaurant situation, but especially when it comes to a kitchen fire. Unfortunately, that’s the situation The Island Cow restaurant on Sanibel Island finds itself in after an after-hours kitchen fire erupted Aug. 6. The restaurant, known, according to a statement, for its "American-style food and fun, offering over 300 menu items," has been closed since.
