Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Morristown Festival of Books Coming Oct. 7-8Morristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
This New Jersey Store Only Sells American-Made ProductsTravel MavenMorristown, NJ
This New Jersey Resort Offers an Epic Zip Line AdventureTravel MavenVernon Township, NJ
S&P Upgrades NJ's Credit Outlook to Positive, So What?Morristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
New Law Protecting Health Care Workers Through Changes in EmployerMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Related
Cost estimate for Orange County sewer plant expansion jumps to $200 million. Here's why
Expanding treatment capacity at Orange County's sewer plant and enlarging the pipe that feeds it to handle looming population growth could cost property owners in the service area $200 million, a sharp price increase in just two years. That's the latest estimate from Delaware Engineering, the consulting firm that has...
Shoppers flocking to new Westchester County ShopRite location
A new ShopRite is opening in Westchester County, and soon it will be complete with fresh renovations and a rebranding.
What’s With This Strange Red Hand Print Showing up on Sussex County Storefronts?
VERNON, NJ – If you have been out to a restaurant or business in Sussex...
roi-nj.com
Garden State Plaza developers plan to transform Bergen County mall into destination area
Garden State Plaza in Paramus is set to be completely reimagined. Instead of surface parking areas to the west of the shopping center, there will be modern luxury apartment homes, plazas, parks, gardens, health and wellness amenities, commercial office space, as well as a transit center — alongside new outdoor shops, restaurants, community event spaces and a restored Sprout Brook.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
RoNetco Supermarkets Debuts Fresh to Table Concept for Customers Seeking Convenience
Looking to cater to customers wanting to skip time-consuming meal prep, New Jersey-based RoNetco Supermarkets Inc., last week debuted Fresh to Table, a store-within-a-store concept where customers can find fresh, on-trend foods; easy-to-prepare ingredients and meal solutions in a variety of grab-and-go formats. The new format can be found in...
morristowngreen.com
Three Fields in Mendham chosen for Mansion in May 2023
From the Women’s Association for Morristown Medical Center:. SIGNATURE FUNDRAISER BENEFITS MORRISTOWN MEDICAL CENTER. The Women’s Association for Morristown Medical Center (WAMMC) is pleased to announce its 20th Mansion in May Designer Showhouse and Gardens will be hosted at Three Fields in Mendham. Mansion in May is the...
Skoufis rips $32M tax breaks from Orange County board for planned winery in Goshen
GOSHEN — Workers had been blasting and preparing a construction site off Route 17M for weeks when an Orange County board approved $32 million in tax reductions last week for the giant winery and warehouse that Royal Wine Corp. is set to build there. The size and timing of the benefits — after...
thepressgroup.net
Calamari: $4.5M DPW plan won’t fit all vehicles, equipment
TOWNSHIP OF WASHINGTON—Mayor Peter Calamari told Township Council members at their Aug. 15 meeting that there will not be enough space at a proposed newly designed $4.5 million public works facility to be built at town hall to store all of the department’s current vehicles and equipment. Due...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Phillymag.com
Just Listed in the Poconos: Newly Renovated Contemporary in Sunrise Lake
If you owned a hillside lot with a clear view of a lake below it, wouldn’t you build a house upside-down as well?. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Upside-down houses — houses with the main floor on...
Smoky Blaze Ravages Hunterdon County Home
Authorities are investigating the cause of a massive fire that ripped through a Hunterdon County home on Monday, Aug. 22. The Lebanon Township Fire Department responded to the blaze on Elk Ridge Road with several neighboring squads around 2:45 p.m. Upon arrival, crews found the home fully engulfed and immediately...
Pop-Up Flea Market at Historic Hudson Valley Site this Weekend
There are many reasons to love the Hudson Valley. The mountains, the river, the great hiking, and the history. Included in that history are several Hudson Valley mansions. Roosevelt, Vanderbilt, Mills Mansion, just to name a few. And one that is north of Dutchess County called Olana. I had heard of Olana because it was affiliated with the Hudson River School of Painting. The home and estate were owned by Frederic Edwin Church, an important figure in the school.
Warehouse sprawl collides with 55+ community in N.J. town
Jan Brant left everything she knew in Maryland to move to New Jersey last spring with her husband, Steven, a doctor who’d been commuting to the Garden State for work. Brant, 62, thought there was no better place to start over than Canal Walk, a 55-plus community in Franklin Township in Somerset County, that includes a two-story clubhouse for recreation and a wide selection of clubs and events in a “rural charm” setting, according to its builder Premier Development.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Mid-Hudson News Network
UPDATED: Propane truck involved in multi-structure blaze at Barton Orchards
POUGHQUAG – Several buildings and a propane delivery truck erupted in flames on Monday just before 1 p.m. Several fire departments were on the scene at Barton Orchards on Apple Tree Lane and several other departments throughout the county were relocating to surrounding stations, as of Monday at 1:30 p.m. The well-known orchard facility is in the Beekman hamlet of Poughquag.
Forget the Hamptons: These Luxe Getaways Have New Yorkers Heading Upstate
Can the Catskills finally claim some cachet? A host of new openings suggests that the quiet, sylvan areas north of Manhattan are on the upswing. Take the much-delayed 11-room Chatwal Lodge, which at long last debuted earlier this summer as an all-inclusive camp with a design that nods to the classic Adirondack estates of the Gilded Age. Room rates at the Sullivan County resort, starting at $1,200 per couple, include meals and outdoor activities—such as boating, canoeing and paddleboarding—around the 100-acre site. This hotel will soon be joined by the first New York state location from Auberge Resorts Collection, Wildflower...
New York Moving Forward With Banning Gas Appliances
A new law that was passed by the New York State Legislature that prohibits the future use of fossil fuels in homes and buildings is starting to take effect in New York. While the US Supreme Court took steps to reduce the impact the Environmental Protection Agency has on regulating greenhouse gases and carbon emissions, those changes don't impact what's happening in New York with the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act.
One of N.J.’s largest vertical farms is still growing. Take a look inside.
Susan MacIsaac, donning a lab coat and gloves, takes a moment to smell the Thai basil growing a few steps away. Trays upon trays of greens fill the vast Kearny research facility as workers mill about behind her.
Barton Orchards fire burns down several buildings, damages vehicles
The fire broke out around 1 p.m. It burned down several buildings and damaged vehicles.
World’s largest indoor go-kart track coming to New Jersey
Ladies and gentlemen, start your engines! (Well, almost.) A new entertainment complex is under construction along Route 1 South in Edison, NJ, next to Topgolf. It is set to open this fall. And they make the bold claim that it will include the largest indoor go-kart track in the world.
Who is paying these insane prices for a glass of wine at Newark Airport? (Opinion)
Inflation or not, this is just simply absurd. This story came from a fellow family member who has had to do some travelling recently. Keep this question in mind as I explain: How far is too far?. My cousin came in to New Jersey to visit for the weekend for...
N.J. pets in need: Aug. 22, 2022
St. Hubert’s Animal Welfare Center celebrated the transport of its 20,000th dog since 2016 on Aug. 16. A flight carrying Sweetie, a 5-year-old terrier mix from Louisiana, landed at Morristown Airport that day. There was a celebration with Sweetie on arrival plus treats for her and other dogs at the Madison shelter.
Comments / 0