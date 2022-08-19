ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Garden State Plaza developers plan to transform Bergen County mall into destination area

Garden State Plaza in Paramus is set to be completely reimagined. Instead of surface parking areas to the west of the shopping center, there will be modern luxury apartment homes, plazas, parks, gardens, health and wellness amenities, commercial office space, as well as a transit center — alongside new outdoor shops, restaurants, community event spaces and a restored Sprout Brook.
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
RoNetco Supermarkets Debuts Fresh to Table Concept for Customers Seeking Convenience

Looking to cater to customers wanting to skip time-consuming meal prep, New Jersey-based RoNetco Supermarkets Inc., last week debuted Fresh to Table, a store-within-a-store concept where customers can find fresh, on-trend foods; easy-to-prepare ingredients and meal solutions in a variety of grab-and-go formats. The new format can be found in...
NEWTON, NJ
Three Fields in Mendham chosen for Mansion in May 2023

From the Women’s Association for Morristown Medical Center:. SIGNATURE FUNDRAISER BENEFITS MORRISTOWN MEDICAL CENTER. The Women’s Association for Morristown Medical Center (WAMMC) is pleased to announce its 20th Mansion in May Designer Showhouse and Gardens will be hosted at Three Fields in Mendham. Mansion in May is the...
MORRISTOWN, NJ
Smoky Blaze Ravages Hunterdon County Home

Authorities are investigating the cause of a massive fire that ripped through a Hunterdon County home on Monday, Aug. 22. The Lebanon Township Fire Department responded to the blaze on Elk Ridge Road with several neighboring squads around 2:45 p.m. Upon arrival, crews found the home fully engulfed and immediately...
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
Pop-Up Flea Market at Historic Hudson Valley Site this Weekend

There are many reasons to love the Hudson Valley. The mountains, the river, the great hiking, and the history. Included in that history are several Hudson Valley mansions. Roosevelt, Vanderbilt, Mills Mansion, just to name a few. And one that is north of Dutchess County called Olana. I had heard of Olana because it was affiliated with the Hudson River School of Painting. The home and estate were owned by Frederic Edwin Church, an important figure in the school.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
Warehouse sprawl collides with 55+ community in N.J. town

Jan Brant left everything she knew in Maryland to move to New Jersey last spring with her husband, Steven, a doctor who’d been commuting to the Garden State for work. Brant, 62, thought there was no better place to start over than Canal Walk, a 55-plus community in Franklin Township in Somerset County, that includes a two-story clubhouse for recreation and a wide selection of clubs and events in a “rural charm” setting, according to its builder Premier Development.
FRANKLIN, NJ
UPDATED: Propane truck involved in multi-structure blaze at Barton Orchards

POUGHQUAG – Several buildings and a propane delivery truck erupted in flames on Monday just before 1 p.m. Several fire departments were on the scene at Barton Orchards on Apple Tree Lane and several other departments throughout the county were relocating to surrounding stations, as of Monday at 1:30 p.m. The well-known orchard facility is in the Beekman hamlet of Poughquag.
POUGHQUAG, NY
Forget the Hamptons: These Luxe Getaways Have New Yorkers Heading Upstate

Can the Catskills finally claim some cachet? A host of new openings suggests that the quiet, sylvan areas north of Manhattan are on the upswing. Take the much-delayed 11-room Chatwal Lodge, which at long last debuted earlier this summer as an all-inclusive camp with a design that nods to the classic Adirondack estates of the Gilded Age. Room rates at the Sullivan County resort, starting at $1,200 per couple, include meals and outdoor activities—such as boating, canoeing and paddleboarding—around the 100-acre site. This hotel will soon be joined by the first New York state location from Auberge Resorts Collection, Wildflower...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Moving Forward With Banning Gas Appliances

A new law that was passed by the New York State Legislature that prohibits the future use of fossil fuels in homes and buildings is starting to take effect in New York. While the US Supreme Court took steps to reduce the impact the Environmental Protection Agency has on regulating greenhouse gases and carbon emissions, those changes don't impact what's happening in New York with the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
N.J. pets in need: Aug. 22, 2022

St. Hubert’s Animal Welfare Center celebrated the transport of its 20,000th dog since 2016 on Aug. 16. A flight carrying Sweetie, a 5-year-old terrier mix from Louisiana, landed at Morristown Airport that day. There was a celebration with Sweetie on arrival plus treats for her and other dogs at the Madison shelter.
MADISON, NJ

