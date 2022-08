A candlelight vigil and public walk-through remembrance display will be held on Wednesday, August 31, from 7 to 9 p.m. in observance of International Overdose Awareness Day. Luminaries and a visual display of photos, stories, achievements, and funny and fond memories of lives lost due to overdose and addiction will frame the walkways of the Town Square in Newton, a location known to locals as “The Green.”

SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO