The Troy Department of Public Utilities says people in some areas of the city may have their water service affected Thursday night. Due to the Campbell Avenue bridge replacement project, crews will be doing water line maintenance work from 9:00 pm until 3:00 am. As a result, residents who live on Campbell Avenue, Crestwood Avenue, Wilde Street, Stow Avenue, Brentwood Avenue, Vandenburgh Avenue and Hadden Lane might experience a temporary loss of water service or discolored water. Anyone who has questions can call 518-237-0611.

