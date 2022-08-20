Read full article on original website
WNYT
Flames engulf East Greenbush Home
A fire that broke out at an East Greenbush home early Tuesday morning is under investigation. The Clinton Heights Fire Department responded to 5 Daniel St. in the Onderdonk Estates development around 4:30 a.m. Heavy flames engulfed the home, but crews were able to get the fire under control shortly...
iheart.com
Troy Department of Public Utilities Issues Service Alert
The Troy Department of Public Utilities says people in some areas of the city may have their water service affected Thursday night. Due to the Campbell Avenue bridge replacement project, crews will be doing water line maintenance work from 9:00 pm until 3:00 am. As a result, residents who live on Campbell Avenue, Crestwood Avenue, Wilde Street, Stow Avenue, Brentwood Avenue, Vandenburgh Avenue and Hadden Lane might experience a temporary loss of water service or discolored water. Anyone who has questions can call 518-237-0611.
Several Departments Battle Raging Fire at Troy Apartment
A major fire broke out at a city of Troy apartment complex on Friday night. NewsChannel 13 reports the fire began around 7:30pm on the second floor of a building at Village Green Apartments on Morrison Ave. Crews from a number of surrounding departments responded to the blaze, including the...
WNYT
Thruway lanes closed in Coxsackie due to serious crash
All lanes of the Thruway are blocked southbound from Exit 21B to Exit 21 in Coxsackie. Investigators say there is a major crash with injuries. All traffic must exit at 21B. NewsChannel 13 has a crew in that area. We will bring you updates as we get them.
Police Investigating Drowning Deaths Of Albany Woman, Scotia Man
Authorities are investigating the drowning deaths of a young man and woman from the Capital District who were found in the southern Adirondacks. The bodies of 24-year-old Kaydee Lyons, of Albany, and 28-year-old Matthew Banks, of Scotia, were found Friday, Aug. 19, in Tenant Creek in the Hamilton County town of Hope, State police said.
Large fluid leak closes some Troy roads
Troy officials said there is a large fluid leak in the area of Congress Street and 8th Street. Due to the leak, some streets are currently closed to traffic.
WNYT
Woman critically wounded in Schenectady shooting
A woman is in critical condition after someone shot her Monday night in Schenectady. Police responded to the Z Deli on State Street around 9 p.m. for reports of a shooting. That’s where they found a 48-year-old woman with gunshot wounds to her chest. She’s now at Albany Medical...
Man charged with burglary, arson in Catskill
A Saugerties has been arrested after allegedly breaking into a camper, setting a fire, and stealing some things from the property. New York State Police said John Shultis, 41, was arrested on August 23.
WNYT
Larceny investigation leads to Bethlehem police chase
The Bethlehem deputy police chief tells NewsChannel 13 police were interviewing people for an attempted larceny at the Price Chopper in Glenmont, when the group ran. Police say while they fled, they hit a Bethlehem police car. Police say they chased the individuals into Albany, but no arrests have been...
Tattoos Lead To ID Of Pedestrian Struck, Killed In Colonie
A woman who was struck and killed by a car in the region has been identified after police released photos of her tattoos. The Albany County incident happened at around 8:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 22, in Colonie, near Central and Fairfield avenues, police said. Witnesses told Colonie Police the woman...
Colonie police identify woman killed in crash
WNYT
Glens Falls church vandalism under investigation
Glens Falls police are working to figure out who vandalized St. Mary’s Church on Warren Street last weekend. Police tell NewsChannel 13 someone drew on a statue, a tent, and a door. They wrote “Allah” in one place and in another, someone wrote “Allah = God in Arabic language.”
WRGB
After released tattoo photos, police identify woman fatally struck and killed in Colonie
1 killed in car vs. pedestrian crash in Colonie
Colonie police are investigating a fatal crash Monday night on Central Avenue.
Road reopens after crash, wires down in Guilderland
Route 158 in Guilderland has reopened after a crash lead to wires down in the roadway.
WNYT
Bennington man killed trying to cross Massachusetts road
A Bennington, Vermont man is dead after police say he tried to walk across a three-lane highway in Saugus, Massachusetts. The crash happened Tuesday night on Route 1. Police say 45-year-old Carlos Vasquez was crossing the road to meet his girlfriend. They say Vasquez made it to the farthest lane...
2 accused of stealing cabinets from Cairo warehouse
Two Saugerties men have been arrested for allegedly stealing six German-made cabinets from a warehouse in Cairo. New York State Police said Justin Euson, 35, and Nikolas DeJesus, 28, were arrested on August 22.
WRGB
Suspect arrested two months after theft of purse in Amsterdam
AMSTERDAM, NY (WRGB) — An Amsterdam man faces charges in connection with the theft of a purse in the city in June. Police say that on the evening of June 16, they were notified that a purse had been stolen from a business on Forest Avenue. Officers responded to the business to speak with the victim and look for witnesses. The victim alerted police that the purse contained cash and credit cards.
Gloversville PD looking for car involved in crash with bicyclist
The Gloversville Police Department is searching for a car involved in a crash with a bicyclist. Police said the crash at the Stewart’s Shops on South Main Street on August 20 around 2:45 p.m.
Remains still missing from shuttered Johnstown funeral home
Six sets of remains are still missing from the Ehle and Barnett Funeral Home in Johnstown.
