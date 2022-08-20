MaxPreps Top 25 high school football scores: No. 11 Buford beats No. 14 Thompson 38-7 in 2022 Freedom Bowl

Read full article on original website
Related
Four-Star Defensive Lineman Commits to Crimson Tide
Four-star defensive lineman Edric Hill committed to the Crimson Tide on Monday evening. He becomes the No. 21 commit for the Tide's class of 2023, adding defensive depth to the top recruiting class in the nation. The North Kansas City, Mo., native recently moved up his commitment date which was...
Power 25 Rankings: A new No. 1 team emerges following a Week 1 shakeup
As expected, there was quite a shakeup in the AL.com Power 25 rankings after the first week of action. Clay-Chalkville jumped to No. 1 following an impressive 48-0 win over Briarwood Christian. Previous No. 1 Thompson dropped to No. 4 following a 38-7 loss in the Freedom Bowl against Buford, Ga.
Georgia football: Freshman running back suffers torn ACL in scrimmage
One of the most important aspects for Georgia during this fall camp is entering the 2022 season healthy. The Bulldogs have had several players banged up over the course of camp, including a promising freshman who suffered a significant injury on Saturday. Dawgs247 learned Sunday that Georgia freshman running back...
northgwinnettvoice.com
Buford stuns No. 1 Alabama team Thompson in season opener
The Buford Wolves football team made a statement in their season opener against Alabama’s No. 1 team, Thompson, in a 38-7 win in the Freedom Bowl on Friday, Aug. 19, at Milton High School. Junior K.J. Bolden got the first points on the board after scoring on a 28-yard...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Season-ending injury: Georgia tailback ranks thinned, Andrew Paul has torn ACL per report
ATHENS — Georgia freshman tailback Andrew Paul has a torn ACL as a result of the injury DawgNation reported forced him to the sideline during Scrimmage Two on Saturday. On3Sports was first to report that Paul’s injury is an ACL tear, which will likely sideline him for the remainder of the season.
Kirby Smart provides update on Arik Gilbert, mega-talented player adjusting to Georgia
ATHENS — Kirby Smart often says he wants his players to be comfortable being uncomfortable, but in the case of Arik Gilbert that only applies on the field. Smart said he has been pleased with Gilbert, a dynamic talent who transferred from LSU but sat out last season while dealing with personal issues.
Gainesville football tops Marist in Niblett's debut with the Red Elephants
ATLANTA, GEORGIA – Gainesville has a long tradition as one of Georgia’s winningest high school football programs. The Red Elephants came into this season as No. 3 in the state in all-time wins (758), 33rd in terms of winning percentage (.680) and fifth in region championships (31). So it’s safe to ...
Prediction: Keon Keeley, nation's No. 1 edge-rusher, will complete Notre Dame-to-Alabama flip
Let's be honest, we all saw this coming. From five-star running back Richard Young's promise that he'd flip Keon Keeley to Keeley's interview about Notre Dame in which he left wiggle room discussing his commitment, the writing has been on the wall. Earlier this week, Keeley, the nation's No. 1 ...
ABC 33/40 News
Friday Night Blitz Week 0 scoreboard: Hoover, Auburn battle in AHSAA Kickoff Classic
The Wade Waldrop era at Hoover got started Friday night in Montgomery as the No. 5 Buccaneers took on No. 3 Auburn in a Class 7A non-region showdown to close out the annual AHSAA Kickoff Classic at Cramton Bowl. Hoover erased a two-touchdown deficit but Auburn kicked a game-winning field...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Alabama QB commit threads the needle for game-winning touchdown
Alabama quarterback commit Dylan Lonergan won the game for Brookwood high school over Norwood Saturday evening at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. Lonergan, the No. 11 quarterback in the 2023 cycle and a 4-star prospect, threw a beautiful ball in-between defenders to give Brookwood the lead, 28-24. Quite the catch from the receiver, too.
247Sports
Georgia football: Everything Kirby Smart said after UGA's 2nd scrimmage
The Georgia Bulldogs continue to work through fall camp in preparation for the 2022 season. That work included another big checkpoint Saturday, when the Bulldogs had their second scrimmage of camp. Georgia head coach Kirby Smart spoke to the media Saturday afternoon shortly after the Bulldogs finished their scrimmage in...
hthuskies.com
Volleyball Goes Unbeaten to Win Tournament
Hewitt-Trussville Volleyball went 6-0 on Saturday to claim the Hayden HS Invitational championship. The Huskies opened pool play with a 2-1 win over Oneonta. HT then closed pool play with 2-0 wins over Sylvania and Altamont. In the quarterfinals, the Huskies were pushed to the third set by Carbon Hill,...
Red and Black
PHOTOS: UGA Sorority Rush 2022 | Preference Day
Jessica Gratigny studies journalism and art at the University of Georgia. Since fall 2020, she has worked for The Red & Black as a contributing photographer, staff photographer, photo editor and currently, assistant photo editor.
5 Great Seafood Restaurants in Georgia
If you love to go out with your loved ones from time to time and you love to eat seafood then you are in luck because I have put together a list of five amazing seafood restaurants in Georgia that truly know how to prepare seafood. On top of that, they only use high-quality ingredients, and the service is impeccable. All of these places are highly praised by locals and have excellent online reviews, so make sure to visit them if you have the chance.
I-85 shooting suspect was driving around with 10 firearms and more than 2,000 rounds of ammo, police say
A man arrested in connection with three interstate shootings in Alabama and Georgia had more than 2,000 rounds of ammunition and an alarming number of firearms in his car, police said Thursday. The Auburn Police Department also said they so far have not found a motive for the “seemingly random...
Street racers block interstate in Atlanta overnight
ATLANTA — Dozens of cars blocked the downtown connector in Atlanta overnight in order to lay drag on the highway. In footage, tire marks can be seen on the ground in the northbound lanes at I-75, I-85 split right after the 17th street bridge. Several people can also be...
thecutoffnews.com
The City of Hueytown Aquires 850 Acres From The University Of Alabama
The City of Hueytown closed on acquiring 850 acres from The University of Alabama Board of Trustees on June 29, 2022. For Mayor Steve Ware and the council, this represents a tremendous investment in Hueytowns future and the culmination of negotiations that began in December 2020 when the property was posted for clearcutting timber.
A new series tells the true story of the town that was submerged to create Lake Lanier
Kayak race just one of many activities held on Lake Lanier(Photo/Getty Images) (Forsyth County, GA) Lake Lanier is a destination for many who live in Forsyth County seeking fun in the water. But what lies beneath the lake is the subject of legends and lore. That’s why one Georgia man has made it his mission to reveal the true story of the town under the surface.
Rhoda Denaburg Link, matriarch and radio star of Levy’s Fine Jewelry in Birmingham, dies
The matriarch of one of Birmingham’s best known jewelry stores has died. Rhoda Denaburg Link, the owner of Levy’s Fine Jewelry, died on Friday, Aug. 19. Link was 86. Levy’s Fine Jewelry posted an announcement on social media Sunday. “It is with a very heavy heart that...
Top 8 Best Restaurants to Visit in Atlanta
Atlanta has changed over the years, and she's truly come into her own in the culinary scene, taking the farm-to-table movement to the next level. Restaurants like Miller Union and Restaurant Eugene are visiting farmer's markets regularly, fostering partnerships with local farmers, and meeting the demands of customers seeking the freshest of ingredients. But these aren't your grandma's meats and veggies; they sing with creativity, flavor, and boldness. It's time to build your Atlanta bucket list of gastronomic proportions. Dress up for an elegant night on the town at Cape Dutch, or come casual to Gunshow. Make a reservation (and deposit) at Staplehouse on the weekend, or shop the new Ponce City Market area during the week with a stop at Breeza Cucina. Hit up Hugh Acheson's Empire State South for a weekend brunch, or escape to Umi for a whirlwind romantic experience. Whatever your dining style, company or location in the city, we've got something you'll love. Whatever you do, come hungry!
Comments / 0