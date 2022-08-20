High school football: No. 11 Buford dominates No. 14 Thompson 38-7 in first big MaxPreps Top 25 matchup of the season

Read full article on original website
dawgpost.com
Multiple Georgia Bulldog Commits GO OFF In Opening Weekend
ATHENS – While Kirby Smart was preparing the Georgia Bulldogs for the upcoming 2022 season, he saw plenty of his top commitments and targets have dominant games over the weekend. Dawg Post was in attendance for multiple games in week one of the football season and we confirmed that...
Georgia football: Freshman running back suffers torn ACL in scrimmage
One of the most important aspects for Georgia during this fall camp is entering the 2022 season healthy. The Bulldogs have had several players banged up over the course of camp, including a promising freshman who suffered a significant injury on Saturday. Dawgs247 learned Sunday that Georgia freshman running back...
northgwinnettvoice.com
Buford stuns No. 1 Alabama team Thompson in season opener
The Buford Wolves football team made a statement in their season opener against Alabama’s No. 1 team, Thompson, in a 38-7 win in the Freedom Bowl on Friday, Aug. 19, at Milton High School. Junior K.J. Bolden got the first points on the board after scoring on a 28-yard...
northgwinnettvoice.com
North Gwinnett wins Corky Kell Classic against McEachern
The North Gwinnett varsity football team can now boast about winning at the Benz, the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, in one of the premier kickoff events for the high school football season, the Corky Kell Classic. The Bulldogs defeated McEachern 32-20 in their season opener. Both teams made mistakes in...
Scouting Notebook: Clay-Chalkville defeats Briarwood Christian 48-0 in season opener
High School football is back in the state of Alabama, as the defending Class 6A champions Clay-Chalkville hosted Briarwood Christian for each team's season opener. Led by 2023 Top247 Clemson QB commit Christopher Vizzina, Briarwood struggled to create any offensive momentum throughout the course of the game, amassing only 150 yards of total offense. Vizzina was made uncomfortable from start to finish, sacked four times and given little time to operate within the pocket as nothing came easy in the passing game.
Georgia HS Wins 4OT Game on No Look, Over the Back Touchdown
It will be tough for any other high school football plays to top this touchdown pass this season.
Gainesville football tops Marist in Niblett's debut with the Red Elephants
ATLANTA, GEORGIA – Gainesville has a long tradition as one of Georgia’s winningest high school football programs. The Red Elephants came into this season as No. 3 in the state in all-time wins (758), 33rd in terms of winning percentage (.680) and fifth in region championships (31). So it’s safe to ...
ABC 33/40 News
Friday Night Blitz Week 0 scoreboard: Hoover, Auburn battle in AHSAA Kickoff Classic
The Wade Waldrop era at Hoover got started Friday night in Montgomery as the No. 5 Buccaneers took on No. 3 Auburn in a Class 7A non-region showdown to close out the annual AHSAA Kickoff Classic at Cramton Bowl. Hoover erased a two-touchdown deficit but Auburn kicked a game-winning field...
Season-ending injury: Georgia tailback ranks thinned, Andrew Paul has torn ACL per report
ATHENS — Georgia freshman tailback Andrew Paul has a torn ACL as a result of the injury DawgNation reported forced him to the sideline during Scrimmage Two on Saturday. On3Sports was first to report that Paul’s injury is an ACL tear, which will likely sideline him for the remainder of the season.
CBS Sports
WATCH: Georgia high school wins quadruple overtime thriller after tight end's behind the back, no-look pass
Loganville High School in Georgia won their season opener on Friday night with a spectacular trick play, using a behind the back no-look pass thrown by their tight end to set up the winning touchdown over Monroe Area in quadruple overtime. According to a report by the Athens Banner-Herald, the deciding play of the game was "Banana in the tailpipe," a gimmick play usually run just to spruce up the end of practice.
MaxPreps
MaxPreps Top 25 high school football scores: No. 2 Mater Dei, No. 6 Bishop Gorman both win big setting up huge showdown next week
In the first nationally-ranked matchup of the 2022 high school football, No. 11 Buford (Ga.) rolled to a 38-7 victory over No. 14 Thompson (Alabaster, Ala.). Virginia Tech-bound quarterback Dylan Wittke connected with five-star KJ Bolden for the first and only score of the first half to put the Wolves up 7-0. Buford outscored Thompson 31-7 in the final 24 minutes and Alabama-bound running back Justice Haynes finished with two touchdowns.
weisradio.com
Warriors blank Model, 20-0
ROME, Ga. – The Cherokee County Warriors were able to make enough big plays on a rainy Friday night for football at Model High School in Rome, Ga., to take a 20-0 season-opening victory in the first-ever meeting between the two schools. The Warrior defense came up with the...
gwinnettprepsports.com
PHOTOS: Collins Hill vs. Life Christian (Va.) Football, Freedom Bowl
Sports editor for the Gwinnett Daily Post. A Gwinnett native documenting Gwinnett County sports with the GDP since 1997.
Talladega not ready yet for football, SIAC
New Athletics Director Michael Grant is rebuilding the athletics program at Talladega literally from scratch. Getting the historic HBCU NAIA school ready to bring back football or move up to rejoin the NCAA Div. II SIAC is on the table but is going to take some time. The post Talladega not ready yet for football, SIAC appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Several Georgia High School football players pulled a woman from a smoky car accident
Rome High School should be proud. Several Georgia High School football players watched a car accident where a female was trapped in the car and they sprung into action. With smoke coming out of the car, the football players began trying to pry the door open to get the 50-year-old female out of her smoking car.
hthuskies.com
Volleyball Goes Unbeaten to Win Tournament
Hewitt-Trussville Volleyball went 6-0 on Saturday to claim the Hayden HS Invitational championship. The Huskies opened pool play with a 2-1 win over Oneonta. HT then closed pool play with 2-0 wins over Sylvania and Altamont. In the quarterfinals, the Huskies were pushed to the third set by Carbon Hill,...
thecutoffnews.com
