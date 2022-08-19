Read full article on original website
Related
moneytalksnews.com
Fanatical Summer Sale Encore: Up to 98% off
Shop thousands of deals from SEGA, 2K, Ubisoft, and many more. Shop Now at Fanatical Features top selling PC games and bundles.
moneytalksnews.com
Proozy Coupon: Free shipping sitewide
Save $8 on your next order with coupon code "PZY2D-FS". (Shipping is usually only free over $50.) Shop Now at Proozy. Don't wait for the inevitable – plan for it. Use these tactics to position yourself for a downturn.
moneytalksnews.com
H&M Discount: Free shipping sitewide
That's a $3.99 savings on orders under $25. Shop Now at H&M. Don't wait for the inevitable – plan for it. Use these tactics to position yourself for a downturn.
moneytalksnews.com
Ace Hardware Rewards Member Coupon: + free delivery w/ $50
Ace Rewards members get 10% off regularly-priced items via coupon code "AUG22". This is the first percentage off discount we've seen since June. (Not a member? It's free to sign up.) Shop Now at Ace Hardware Tips Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
IN THIS ARTICLE
moneytalksnews.com
Digital Marketing For Dummies eBook: Free
That's $21 less than you'd pay on Amazon for the Kindle eBook. Shop Now at TradePub Features learn digital strategies for marketing.
moneytalksnews.com
$60 in cart
That's $20 less than GameStop charges and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at Adorama. Don't wait for the inevitable – plan for it. Use these tactics to position yourself for a downturn.
moneytalksnews.com
Phones at eBay: Up to 59% off
Choose from a mix of new and refurbished models from brands like Samsung, Apple, LG, Tracfone, and more, including the Refurb Unlocked Apple iPhone 11 64GB 4G LTE Phone for $289.99 (best we've seen, $50 low for refurb). Shop Now at eBay Tips See product pages for shipping information (most items will receive free shipping). All eBay refurbished items come with a minimum 1-year warranty. Check product pages for more details.
moneytalksnews.com
Stasis for PC or Mac (GOG, DRM Free): Free
You'd pay at least $2 elsewhere. Shop Now at GOG Features rated M. Don't wait for the inevitable – plan for it. Use these tactics to position yourself for a downturn.
Comments / 0