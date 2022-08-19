Choose from a mix of new and refurbished models from brands like Samsung, Apple, LG, Tracfone, and more, including the Refurb Unlocked Apple iPhone 11 64GB 4G LTE Phone for $289.99 (best we've seen, $50 low for refurb). Shop Now at eBay Tips See product pages for shipping information (most items will receive free shipping). All eBay refurbished items come with a minimum 1-year warranty. Check product pages for more details.

SHOPPING ・ 1 DAY AGO