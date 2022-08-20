Read full article on original website
KSLTV
Cedar City ready for flash flood danger
On standby for potential flash floods and closely watching the forecast, some southern Utah communities were looking to the sky Wednesday evening wondering what the storms would bring. Spotty rain showers moved over areas like Cedar City. The city has seen some flooding during the monsoon season this year, but...
UPDATE: Hiker missing after Zion flash flood identified
UPDATE: 8/21/22 12:32 P.M. SPRINGDALE, Utah (ABC4) – Zion National Park officials have provided additional details regarding the flash flood that left one person missing Friday. Multiple hikers were reportedly swept off their feet by a flash flood in the Narrows near the Temple of Sinawava. Later in the evening, the National Park Service received […]
ksl.com
'Wet microburst' behind damage to southern Utah town; tornadoes form near Utah border
CANNONVILLE, Garfield County — The National Weather Service says a "wet microburst" from a thunderstorm is to blame for tearing a roof off a home and other damage reported in a southern Utah town Sunday afternoon, not a tornado as authorities had initially thought. The Garfield County Sheriff's Office...
kslnewsradio.com
Garfield County storm rips roof from trailer, but it was no tornado
PANGUITCH, Utah — A strong storm that passed across Garfield County on Sunday ripped the roof from one home and made roadways unpassable for a time. The event was initially thought to be a tornado. But the National Weather Service has confirmed that the storm was actually a ‘wet microburst.’
kjzz.com
Family of missing Zion hiker shares video they believe shows her being swept down river
SPRINGDALE, Utah (KUTV) — The older brother of the Arizona woman reported missing in Zion National Park believes a heartbreaking video captured by a hiker shows his missing sister being swept down the river. Saturday afternoon, park officials publicly identified the woman as Jetal Agnihotri, 29, of Tuscan, Arizona.
890kdxu.com
What Are Those Weird Panel Things Around St. George?
Here in St. George Utah, you may have noticed these strange, flat, billboard-like structures up on the hills. But what on earth are they?!. For example there’s one near Dixie rock (Pioneer Park) and another next to the big “D” on the hill. Fun Fact: The D stands for DIXIE. Ask a local over 60 about why the school decided to change it's name and then watch their heads explode.
kslnewsradio.com
UPDATE: Missing run away teens from Three Points Center found
SALT LAKE CITY — UPDATE: Corie Lessard was found safely along with the 15-year-old male accompanying their escape from Three Points Center. According to family member Kristin Tucker, a reader of the original story posted on our website recognized the teen and assisted in her search. Also, Tucker says...
birchrestaurant.com
15 Best Restaurants in St. George, UT
St. Georges is known to offer a wonderful array of different types of cuisines to its residents and visitors. Whether you’re in the mood for some good old-fashioned American food, or you’re looking for something a little more exotic, St. George has a restaurant to suit your needs. Here are some of the best restaurants in St. George, UT:
Gephardt Daily
Washington County Sheriff seeks tips after 6 cows shot, killed
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah, Aug. 22, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information after six cows were found shot dead on Aug. 14. “Deputy arrived and found some spent casings and an empty ammo box and collected it,” Deputy Graham Hancock, WCSO, told Gephardt Daily on Monday. “At this time, we have no suspects.”
fox10phoenix.com
Tornado confirmed in a remote area of Arizona
A video posted to Twitter from the town of Littlefield, Arizona shows tornado activity on Aug. 21, and it was confirmed by the National Weather Service. You can see the funnel clouds forming in the sky and reaching the ground.
Utah restaurant named among most photogenic in the nation by Yelp
UTAH (ABC4) – Foodies who love photographing their culinary adventures constantly add to the plethora of mouth-watering images that feed into the popular food review app, Yelp. In its latest roundup of the most noteworthy restaurants to check out, Yelp has crowned the most “Photo-Worthy Places to Eat” across the U.S. and Canada. One unique […]
ksl.com
Man killed by officer near Utah border had pointed gun at officers, police say
ST. GEORGE — An elderly man shot and killed by police near the Utah-Arizona border had pointed a gun at officers, prompting police to use deadly force, according to court documents. About 7:20 a.m. on Aug. 3, St. George police and Utah Highway Patrol troopers were alerted to a...
890kdxu.com
St. George Woman Facing Charges for Stolen Vehicles
(St. George, UT) -- A 36-year-old St. George woman is facing charges in four separate cases. Jordan Dente was arrested in Hurricane after driving a vehicle reported stolen in St. George and having bank and ID cards for the vehicle's owner. Dente told police the cards were from her deceased sister who died three years ago, but one card had been issued this spring. She is facing a second-degree felony of vehicle theft along with seven third-degree felony charges and four drug paraphernalia misdemeanors.
