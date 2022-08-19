Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The heartbreaking story behind Larkspur’s camelsNatasha Lovato
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in ColoradoKristen WaltersColorado State
Rental assistance still available in DenverDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Mother and daughter pilots make history on Southwest AirlinesMargaret MinnicksSaint Louis, MO
Calling all vintage planes, automobile, and motorcycle loversNatasha LovatoEnglewood, CO
Related
KDVR.com
2022 Denver Parade of Homes Allows You to Explore Unique Floor Plans Across Denver
The 2022 Denver Parade of Homes, presented by Ent Credit Union, is back! Discover unique homes and floor plans, or find inspiration in the latest interior design and home technology though August 28th! GDC spoke with two of the creative minds behind the project, Ted Leighty, CEO of the Home Builders Association of Metro Denver and Angela Harris, CEO and Principal of Trio, to tell us more about it!
KDVR.com
Black, fuzzy substance on walls frightens residents
Fears of black mold in a Denver apartment building has residents reaching out to the FOX31 Problem Solvers. Shaul Turner reports.
KDVR.com
1 shot near Denver coffee shop
Greg Nieto is looking into a shooting that happened near a popular coffee shop at Sixth Avenue and Washington Street. New mental health clinic hopes to fix treatment gap. Wanted vandal spray-paints racist messages in Aurora. Black, fuzzy substance on walls frightens residents. Student loan forgiveness decision expected Wednesday. Novavax...
KDVR.com
Novavax COVID-19 vaccine available in Colorado
The Novavax COVID-19 vaccine, which is protein-based, is available at Jefferson County Public Health. Talya Cunningham reports.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KDVR.com
Wednesday nearing 90 with light wind
Temperatures are above-average with lots of sunshine. New mental health clinic hopes to fix treatment gap.
KDVR.com
New RTD police chief
Dr. Joel Fitzgerald has been tapped to lead RTD's police force. Broken elevator forces older residents to the stairs.
KDVR.com
Drier week ahead with lots of 80s
Some clouds stick around on Monday giving us a mix of sun and clouds. Travis Michels forecasts. Dry weather returns to Denver on Tuesday, Wednesday. Former Denver paramedic accused in theft of fentanyl. Woman caught on camera stealing mail. RTD to swear in new police chief. Car broken into at...
KDVR.com
Aurora police search for hate graffiti suspect
Anyone with information on this person is asked to contact Aurora police. Truth Check: A look inside Michael Bennet’s campaign …. Liquor store bandits strike same store several times. Denver reacts to Biden’s loan forgiveness plan. Police: Video about not calling 911 is ‘reprehensible’. Average temps with...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KDVR.com
YMCA Talks with GDC About Ways to Defeat Child Hunger
It’s the first day of school for Denver Public Schools and one sad is that one in six children in the U.S don’t know where their next meal is coming from, and summertime is the worst. Stacey McDaniel, the Anti-Hunger Initiatives Specialist for YMCA, joined GDC to talk...
KDVR.com
Bike shop refurbishes, sells bicycles to benefit kids
A local bike shop fixes up bikes and resells them with profits going toward helping kids get their own bikes for free. Bike shop refurbishes, sells bicycles to benefit …. Dry weather returns to Denver on Tuesday, Wednesday. Former Denver paramedic accused in theft of fentanyl. Woman caught on camera...
KDVR.com
New mental health clinic hopes to fix treatment gap
The owners of a new clinic in Lone Tree hope the facility will offer patients depression treatments that are not widely available. Erika Gonzalez reports.
KDVR.com
Sneak Peek into Denver Burger Week Before Kick-off
Calling all burger lovers, it’s time to prep your taste buds and support local! ‘Denver Burger Week’ kicks off today and Bad Daddy’s Burger is giving us an inside look into all it’ll offer during the 7 day event. GDC’s Spencer Thomas caught up with the pro’s to learn more about what types of burgers you can chow down on for only $7.00 a pop!
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KDVR.com
Broken elevator forces older residents to the stairs
The Problem Solvers were contacted by multiple residents at the Bayberry Condominiums in Aurora because they say the elevator in the building has been broken for nearly six weeks. Courtney Fromm reports.
KDVR.com
Bikes & Beer: Make a ‘Cheers to Charity’ with Long Table Brewhouse
How would you like to drink a beer for a good cause tonight? A fundraiser is kicking into full gear at ‘Long Table Brewhouse‘ where sipping on a cold one will help build bikes for 2nd graders in the Denver area. Take a break from your weekly routine...
KDVR.com
Sense of Security
Sense of Security has been helping breast cancer patients pay for essential things like rent, mortgage payments, heating, and groceries while they’re going through treatment. The non-profit is celebrating this year’s annual event on Thursday, September 22nd at at Baldoria on the Water in Lakewood where you can enjoy food and fun, all for a fantastic cause.
KDVR.com
Dry weather returns to Denver on Tuesday, Wednesday
Scattered storms will push south Monday evening with dry weather returning to the Front Range on Tuesday and Wednesday. Here's Jessica Lebel's forecast.
KDVR.com
Attempted kidnapping report leads to raised alert for community members
An Aurora girl says she was walking in her neighborhood when she was approached by a man in a blue outfit, and when she turned to get away she saw a different man dressed similarly and then they tried to force her into a van. Courtney Fromm is learning about where the investigation stands now.
KDVR.com
Chuck E. Cheese Renovates and Re-opens Its Doors in Lone Tree
Celebrate kids heading back to school by treating them at Chuck E. Cheese. The lone Tree location has re-opened it’s doors for all to enjoy this year. Download the Chuck E. Cheese app to redeem more great deals. Also if you book a birthday party for 12 or more kids before November 30th the birthday star is free. Use code “BdayFree” when you book online. Call 303-706-1155 or click here.
Comments / 0