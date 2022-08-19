ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Castle Rock, CO

KDVR.com

2022 Denver Parade of Homes Allows You to Explore Unique Floor Plans Across Denver

The 2022 Denver Parade of Homes, presented by Ent Credit Union, is back! Discover unique homes and floor plans, or find inspiration in the latest interior design and home technology though August 28th! GDC spoke with two of the creative minds behind the project, Ted Leighty, CEO of the Home Builders Association of Metro Denver and Angela Harris, CEO and Principal of Trio, to tell us more about it!
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

1 shot near Denver coffee shop

Greg Nieto is looking into a shooting that happened near a popular coffee shop at Sixth Avenue and Washington Street. New mental health clinic hopes to fix treatment gap. Wanted vandal spray-paints racist messages in Aurora. Black, fuzzy substance on walls frightens residents. Student loan forgiveness decision expected Wednesday. Novavax...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

New RTD police chief

Dr. Joel Fitzgerald has been tapped to lead RTD's police force. Broken elevator forces older residents to the stairs.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Drier week ahead with lots of 80s

Some clouds stick around on Monday giving us a mix of sun and clouds. Travis Michels forecasts. Dry weather returns to Denver on Tuesday, Wednesday. Former Denver paramedic accused in theft of fentanyl. Woman caught on camera stealing mail. RTD to swear in new police chief. Car broken into at...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Aurora police search for hate graffiti suspect

Anyone with information on this person is asked to contact Aurora police. Truth Check: A look inside Michael Bennet’s campaign …. Liquor store bandits strike same store several times. Denver reacts to Biden’s loan forgiveness plan. Police: Video about not calling 911 is ‘reprehensible’. Average temps with...
KDVR.com

YMCA Talks with GDC About Ways to Defeat Child Hunger

It’s the first day of school for Denver Public Schools and one sad is that one in six children in the U.S don’t know where their next meal is coming from, and summertime is the worst. Stacey McDaniel, the Anti-Hunger Initiatives Specialist for YMCA, joined GDC to talk...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Bike shop refurbishes, sells bicycles to benefit kids

A local bike shop fixes up bikes and resells them with profits going toward helping kids get their own bikes for free. Bike shop refurbishes, sells bicycles to benefit …. Dry weather returns to Denver on Tuesday, Wednesday. Former Denver paramedic accused in theft of fentanyl. Woman caught on camera...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Sneak Peek into Denver Burger Week Before Kick-off

Calling all burger lovers, it’s time to prep your taste buds and support local! ‘Denver Burger Week’ kicks off today and Bad Daddy’s Burger is giving us an inside look into all it’ll offer during the 7 day event. GDC’s Spencer Thomas caught up with the pro’s to learn more about what types of burgers you can chow down on for only $7.00 a pop!
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Sense of Security

Sense of Security has been helping breast cancer patients pay for essential things like rent, mortgage payments, heating, and groceries while they’re going through treatment. The non-profit is celebrating this year’s annual event on Thursday, September 22nd at at Baldoria on the Water in Lakewood where you can enjoy food and fun, all for a fantastic cause.
LAKEWOOD, CO
KDVR.com

Attempted kidnapping report leads to raised alert for community members

An Aurora girl says she was walking in her neighborhood when she was approached by a man in a blue outfit, and when she turned to get away she saw a different man dressed similarly and then they tried to force her into a van. Courtney Fromm is learning about where the investigation stands now.
AURORA, CO
KDVR.com

Chuck E. Cheese Renovates and Re-opens Its Doors in Lone Tree

Celebrate kids heading back to school by treating them at Chuck E. Cheese. The lone Tree location has re-opened it’s doors for all to enjoy this year. Download the Chuck E. Cheese app to redeem more great deals. Also if you book a birthday party for 12 or more kids before November 30th the birthday star is free. Use code “BdayFree” when you book online. Call 303-706-1155 or click here.
LONE TREE, CO

