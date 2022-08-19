The 2022 Denver Parade of Homes, presented by Ent Credit Union, is back! Discover unique homes and floor plans, or find inspiration in the latest interior design and home technology though August 28th! GDC spoke with two of the creative minds behind the project, Ted Leighty, CEO of the Home Builders Association of Metro Denver and Angela Harris, CEO and Principal of Trio, to tell us more about it!

DENVER, CO ・ 8 HOURS AGO