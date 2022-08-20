Read full article on original website
Related
‘Prey’ Is Hulu’s Biggest Premiere Ever
It’s very surprising that there’s a new Predator movie — this one a prequel titled Prey — and instead of debuting in theaters it went straight to streaming on Disney’s Hulu service. The reason for that decision was reportedly an entirely practical one. It wasn’t that Disney didn’t have faith in the film; they have a contract with HBO Max that gives the service the right to stream anything from the old Fox (now 20th Century Studios) after it premieres in theaters. If Prey had played in multiplexes, HBO Max would have gotten it. By keeping it on Hulu, Disney had the film all to itself.
Popculture
Two More HBO Max Series Could Be Canceled After Their New Seasons Premiere
Titans and Doom Patrol might not have much longer to live after their upcoming new seasons' premiere. The two HBO Max DC Comics shows will see their fourth seasons hit the streaming platform later this year, but neither has been renewed beyond that yet. All of Warner Bros. Discovery's DC Comics projects are in a state of flux since the merger was completed and Batgirl was canceled.
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream Peter's Friends Free Online
Cast: Kenneth Branagh Stephen Fry Emma Thompson Hugh Laurie Imelda Staunton. After inheriting a large country estate from his late father, Peter invites his friends from college: married couple Roger and Mary, the lonely Maggie, fashionable Sarah, and writer Andrew, who brings his American TV star wife, Carol. Sarah's new boyfriend, Brian, also attends. It has been 10 years since college, and they find their lives are very different.
Everything Coming to Prime Video in September 2022
It’s hard to believe 2022 is almost over. Kids are returning back to school, the seasons will start to change, and the fall television lineup will be here before you know it. With that, it’s time to start prioritizing what shows to give your free time to. Amazon Prime Video is going for broke this September, with the massive undertaking that is their adaptation of J.R.R. Tolkien’s “Lord of the Rings” series, but that’s not all. Let’s take a look on everything coming to Amazon Prime Video in September. The biggest show coming to Amazon Prime Video is, of course, the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
If you have a Roku, you’re getting 14 new channels for free this month
Some companies are just now starting to lean into ad-supported content, but Roku has been offering free shows and movies for years. The Roku Channel has been around since 2017 and has a massive library containing tens of thousands of free shows and movies. It also features a number of live channels, with more being added all the time.
Business Insider
Paramount Plus will be free with a Walmart+ subscription starting in September — here's a full breakdown of what the streaming service offers
When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Paramount Plus is one of the most affordable streaming services available. The ad-supported Essential plan starts at $5 a month, while the ad-free Premium plan costs $10 a month. The service offers a growing collection of original series...
The 29 best shows on Amazon Prime Video to watch right now
The best shows on Amazon Prime Video are all here with our picks of the top TV series available to stream
makeuseof.com
How Much Hulu Will Cost You From October 2022
By now, you have probably noticed that streaming services, once considered a cheaper alternative to cable, are all raising prices in 2022. We are all somewhat addicted to our streaming providers, and they seem to have figured it out. Thus, after years of relatively low-cost access, that is changing. The...
‘Top Gun: Maverick’: Here’s How You Can Watch the Hit Tom Cruise Movie at Home
If you haven’t see Top Gun: Maverick or if you’ve seen it a dozen times, there’s good news ahead. The film is coming to digital platforms on August 23. It’ll be a bit longer before physical copies are available on DVD or Blu-Ray. The film is...
Popculture
'House of the Dragon' Rotten Tomatoes Rating Revealed
House of the Dragon is just hours away for the general populous, but the press has already had its chance to review the show. Rotten Tomatoes has amassed 345 ratings from critics, and it found that 85 percent of them were positive reviews. While some of these were tempered with negative feedback, they definitely bode well for the series as a whole.
HBO Max lost 37 more TV shows and movies – here’s the full list
In early August, Warner Bros. Discovery covertly removed six HBO Max original movies from the streaming service’s library. The company did not make any formal announcements prior to their removal. Rather, a Reddit thread broke the news. It turns out that wasn’t the end of the original content purge, as the company sent out an email to journalists last night to let them know that 37 more movies and shows are leaving HBO Max this week.
Popculture
'Game of Thrones' Jon Snow Spinoff: A Complete Guide to What We Know
This will be a big weekend for Game of Thrones fans with the premiere of House of the Dragon, but some are holding out for a different return to Westeros. Earlier this summer, news broke that a spinoff series about Jon Snow was in development at HBO. Here's a comprehensive breakdown on all the information we have about that project.
'The Single Dumbest Decision Made By Any Corporation': HBO Max to Remove Dozens of Shows Starting This Week
Warner Bros. Discovery has laid off roughly 14% of HBO and HBO Max staff following a mass restructuring that was announced during the company's Q2 earnings call.
TechRadar
Leaving HBO Max in August 2022: Four great dramas to watch before they skip the platform
Given it's owned by Warner Bros. Discovery, HBO Max's vast library of movies and shows tends to stay pretty consistent, but it does occasionally dabble in things made by other people and those things will leave at some point. A big chunk of those is down to a deal reached...
Disney, Netflix and Comcast Just Made a Huge Content Mistake
Walt Disney (DIS) dominates the box office and has quickly launched an incredibly successful streaming service because it owns some of the world's most popular intellectual property. The company spent $4 billion to buy LucasFilm ("Star Wars"), the same amount to buy Marvel and $7.4 billion to purchase Pixar. Those...
Business Insider
14 streaming services that currently offer free trials, including Hulu, Prime Video, and more
When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. With so many streaming services on the market, it's important to find the right one for your tastes. Free trials can be a huge help with that. Though these trials used to be a given with every major...
The Verge
HBO Max drops 200 Sesame Street episodes from its catalog
In potentially devastating news for kids and parents, about 200 episodes of Sesame Street have been removed from HBO Max, Variety reports. Many of the dropped episodes are from the show’s earliest seasons, and the number of Sesame Street episodes on the service has fallen from around 650 to 456, according to Variety.
SEE Season 3 the final chapter premiers August 26th on Apple TV
Apple has released a new trailer for premiering on the Apple TV+ streaming service on August 26, 2022. Season three is the final chapter of Baba Voss’ played by Jason Mamoa and his epic journey. He must once again do whatever it takes to protect his tribe as a new form of warfare dawns.
Merged HBO Max/Discovery+ Streaming Service Eyed for Summer '23
Click here to read the full article. Prepare to say goodbye to HBO Max (and Discovery+). Warner Bros. Discovery announced Thursday that it will combine HBO Max and Discovery+ into a single, unified streaming service, which will launch in Summer 2023. A name for the combined service, along with pricing, will be announced at a later date — though the service will offer both ad-lite and ad-free tiers. All told, the combined streamer will be a one-stop destination for titles from Warner’s sizable portfolio — which includes, but is certainly not limited to: HBO, CNN, DC Comics, Discovery Channel, Food Network,...
TVGuide.com
Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: New and Trending Today, August 19
Something I think would be really cool is if The Summer I Turned Pretty stayed on the Amazon Prime Video top 10 shows and movies list until the end of summer. (I have no life, sorry.) Unfortunately, the last day of summer is Sept. 21 and The Summer I Turned Pretty is already sliding down into the 10 spot. If that doesn't work out, maybe we can all get The Fall to chart on Sept. 22? (Again, no life.) There should be some changes in the list early next week, as we'll see if the reality competition series Making the Cut makes the, uhhhh, cut.
Comments / 0