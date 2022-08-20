Anchorage’s new schools superintendent confronts bus driver shortage and low enrollment as the academic year begins

A long line of parents in cars snaked down Rabbit Creek Road, as families tried to get their children to Goldenview Middle School on Friday. On Facebook, drone footage showed long lines of cars idling and inching along Lake Otis Road and Abbott Loop, waiting for their turn to drop schoolchildren off near the front door of elementary schools in the area. Parents reported waiting in line for 45 minutes, unable to report to work because they were stuck in school traffic. It’s a breakdown in the social infrastructure of Anchorage — people not able to get to work and children not able to get to school.

2 DAYS AGO