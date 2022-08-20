Anchorage’s new schools superintendent confronts bus driver shortage and low enrollment as the academic year begins

Read full article on original website
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage schools superintendent forecasts rough days ahead, promises improvements to student busing
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage students will likely see more traffic jams this week as the school bus driver shortage continues to wreak havoc on transportation plans, but the superintendent of the state’s largest school district is promising better times ahead. Jharrett Bryantt, first-year superintendent of the Anchorage School...
alaskalandmine.com
Anchorage should be designed around people, not just cars
Recently, a visiting presenter to Anchorage gave a talk that resonated with the Anchorage business community and many local leaders. Hosted by the AEDC, Roger Brooks, author and ‘placemaking expert’, spoke about how Anchorage could be a more attractive place for tourists. Brooks stressed the importance of navigable streets and wayfinding. He emphasized that cities should be designed around people, not only cars. He poked fun at our confusing and busy one way streets. Here’s the thing: although a polished presenter and entertaining educator, Mr. Brooks wasn’t saying anything new. Local advocates and community members have been shouting these truths for years.
‘Hang in there,’ says superintendent, as four more bus drivers coming to work next week for Anchorage schools
A long line of parents in cars snaked down Rabbit Creek Road, as families tried to get their children to Goldenview Middle School on Friday. On Facebook, drone footage showed long lines of cars idling and inching along Lake Otis Road and Abbott Loop, waiting for their turn to drop schoolchildren off near the front door of elementary schools in the area. Parents reported waiting in line for 45 minutes, unable to report to work because they were stuck in school traffic. It’s a breakdown in the social infrastructure of Anchorage — people not able to get to work and children not able to get to school.
alaskasnewssource.com
Alaska jobs see an increase from last year
Man taken to hospital with serious injuries after pedestrian collision in Anchorage. Man taken to hospital with serious injuries after pedestrian collision in Anchorage. Alaska National Guard look into helping ASD with bus driver shortage. Updated: Aug. 19, 2022 at 6:21 PM AKDT. The Alaska National Guard received a request...
IN THIS ARTICLE
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage experiences wettest August in 25 years
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - August has been a never-ending deluge of rain, with 85% of the month seeing precipitation. With well over 5 inches of rain falling since the start of the month, this August has already sealed itself inside the top five wettest. With the area having already officially...
alaskapublic.org
There will be more tundra fires in Alaska as the climate continues to warm
In June, the largest tundra fire the region has ever seen ripped through the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta. Life is now going back to normal for residents who live near the site of the fire, but people should expect more frequent tundra fires in coming years as the climate continues to change.
youralaskalink.com
Local Anchorage Elementary Cancels Classes due to Teacher Shortage
Added by atagliaferri on August 19, 2022. As the statewide struggle for teachers continues, Your Alaska Link’s Ian Stewart spoke with one school that had to cancel classes unexpectedly. because of the lack of staff. No school for today. Usually reserved for a snow day or something of...
alaskapublic.org
Anchorage HR director ‘walled off’ from investigating library staff complaints
Anchorage officials are separating the city’s human resources director, Niki Tshibaka, from any personnel complaints filed by library staff. That’s according to a memo sent to library employees Monday by the city ombudsman Darrel Hess. The memo comes after library staff filed complaints that Deputy Library Director Judy...
alaskasnewssource.com
Mat-Su area elementary school reopens after closing for staff illnesses
WASILLA, Alaska (KTUU) - After canceling classes on Friday due to staff shortage and call-outs, Iditarod Elementary School will be back open Monday. The school’s closure was initially announced around 10 p.m. Thursday night, after numerous leadership, support, and instructional staff had to call out due to illness. According...
alaskasnewssource.com
Wasilla elementary school canceled Friday due to staffing shortages
Alaska National Guard look into helping ASD with bus driver shortage. The Alaska National Guard received a request from the State of Alaska to assist the Anchorage School District in their need for bus drivers. Updated: 7 hours ago. Matanuska-Susitna Borough School District spokesperson Jillian Morrissey told Alaska’s News Source...
alaskasnewssource.com
Iditarod Elementary closed Friday due to staffing shortage
WASILLA, Alaska (KTUU) - Iditarod Elementary School is closed Friday due to a staffing shortage, according to school officials. Matanuska-Susitna Borough School District spokesperson Jillian Morrissey told Alaska’s News Source that the closure stems from multiple staff who called out for “various reasons” Friday. She said the school received reports prior to the day starting that people weren’t coming into work. Morrissey also said the staffing shortage was not related to the current bus driver shortage the district is experiencing.
alaskapublic.org
Former Alaska state Rep. Westlake died after son ‘pummeled’ him, according to manslaughter charges
Former state Rep. Dean Westlake’s son is charged with beating Westlake to death Saturday morning in Anchorage. Tallon Westlake, 36, faces charges of manslaughter and evidence tampering in the death of his 62-year-old father, Dean, who was from Kiana and served in the Alaska House of Representatives from January to December 2017.
Jim Crawford: Case for a constitutional convention
Last Saturday I spent in Wasilla talking to forty or so pretty die-hard seniors about the the next Alaska constitutional convention. Many were not convinced that the convention would actually happen. I was a speaker along with Sen. Mike Shower, likely the most conservative member of the Alaska Senate. Combined,...
alaskasnewssource.com
Alaska National Guard prohibited by statute to assist with ASD bus driver shortage
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Alaska National Guard received a request from the State of Alaska to assist the Anchorage School District in their need for bus drivers. A National Guard spokesperson said they have been in contact with the Alaska Emergency Operations Center, adding that this partnership is still in the works and they do not have a concrete answer yet if the partnership will be possible.
alaskasnewssource.com
Alert level raised following Semisopochnoi explosion
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Alaska Volcano Observatory reported that a short-lived explosion of the Semisophochnoi Volcano occurred Sunday afternoon at 1:47 p.m. Webcam images near the volcano show the plume of ash ejecting high into the sky, although satellite imagery showed no visible ash plume. As a result, the ash stayed below 20,000 feet above sea level.
youralaskalink.com
First Day of School for ASD
Added by atagliaferri on August 18, 2022. We begin with the first day back to school for Anchorage. The district however is facing some major hurdles, including bus driver and teacher shortages. Your Alaska Link’s Ian Stewart has reactions from parents. Today was the first day of school for...
alaskasnewssource.com
New pilot project seeks to build climate change resiliency
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska faces a lot of weather drama. Scientists say the large swings from one extreme to the other, and their increased frequency over time are tell-tale signs of climate change already having significant impacts on the state, whether by sea, by land, or on the people.
alaskasnewssource.com
Police say July kidnapping allegations unfounded
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A reported Spenard neighborhood kidnapping that Anchorage police had been investigating has turned out be unfounded, according to the Anchorage Police Department. The department put out an update Monday on the alleged kidnapping of a juvenile on July 21, which was originally reported that a white...
alaskapublic.org
Alaska News Nightly: Friday, August 19, 2022
Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast. Friday on Alaska News Nightly:. As homeless campers in Anchorage try to stay out of the...
alaskasnewssource.com
Live weather at the Alaska State Fair
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A ridge of high pressure is shielding the Panhandle from wet weather. However, it is nothing but wet weather in Southcentral Alaska on Friday and more expected Saturday. If you are considering the weather and attending the Alaska State Fair in Palmer over the weekend, the drier day is expected to be Sunday.
