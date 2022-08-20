Read full article on original website
Special Weather Statement issued August 21 at 5:01PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
At 458 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking thunderstorms along a line extending from 7 miles southwest of Taber to 16 miles west of Springfield to 14 miles northwest of Minidoka to 16 miles north of Gooding, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Brief moderate rain, wind gusts to 40 mph,...
Death notices
John Victor (Jack) Yasaitis Jr., 83, of Idaho Falls and formerly of Burley, Rupert and Twin Falls, died Aug. 19, 2022, at his home. Arrangements are under the care of Wood Funeral Home and Crematory, Ammon. ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. 11:37. 11:37. 09:31. 09:31. 23:50. 23:42. 23:09.
Fatality Crash Near American Falls
Idaho State Police is investigating a vehicle collision that occurred at approximately 10:19 a.m., on August 22, 2022, on eastbound I86 at milepost 46, east of American Falls. A 78-year-old male from American Falls was driving a 2003 Chevrolet Trailblazer eastbound on I86. The Trailblazer... Posted in:. Places:. Tags:. 01:49.
Woman rescued from Snake River in Idaho Falls
IDAHO FALLS – A woman is safe after falling into the Snake River in Idaho Falls. The incident happened at the 3000 block of North River Road around 12:30 p.m. Sunday, according to a news release from the Idaho Falls Fire Department. The woman was kayaking with three other...
Kayaker rescued after going over diversion dam
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Just after 12:30 p.m. Sunday, reports came in of a female kayaker stuck under the diversion dam on the west side of the Snake River in Idaho Falls near the Snake River Animal Shelter. The Fire Department says the victim was kayaking with three other adults...
Around 3,000 customers without power in eastern Idaho
REXBURG — Around 3,000 Rocky Mountain Power customers are in the dark Friday night and may be for some time. Power outages were first reported around 7 p.m. The majority of those without electricity are in Rexburg but about 200 customers in the Firth area are also affected. Rocky...
Man killed, woman flown to hospital following crash in American Falls
The following is a news release from Idaho State Police. Idaho State Police is investigating a vehicle collision that occurred at approximately 10:19 a.m. Monday on eastbound I86 at milepost 46, east of American Falls. A 78-year-old male from American Falls was driving a 2003 Chevrolet... Posted in:. Places:. Tags:
Fewer people applying to be cops in East Idaho
It used to be that the Idaho Falls Police Department only needed to test applicants once a year. Fifteen years ago, hundreds of people would apply to become a police officer, whether it was out of a sense of community or a desire for a consistent job. Today the department tests applicants multiple times a year. There are about 20 applicants each time, and maybe two of those will meet...
Multiple people survive vehicle fire on I-15 near Shelley
SHELLEY – The driver and passengers of a pickup safely walked away from a vehicle fire on Interstate 15. The fire happened Friday at milepost 108 near Shelley at 9:39 p.m., according to Lt. Marvin Crain with the Idaho State Police. It was a Ford F-350. It’s not clear...
Did You Know Idaho’s Home to One of the Best Diners in the Country?
We’re approaching the end of Summer, but when it comes to enjoying the best diners in Idaho... I don’t think there’s ever a bad time (or season) for that. We’re pretty lucky here in Idaho, because we have some of the best restaurants in the Nation, and when it comes to local food spots and diners... we’re basically unbeatable.
Here’s why you’re seeing an abundance of hummingbirds in eastern Idaho
3 things to know for August 22, 2022
Here's your local news 8, three things to know this morning. 1. The City of Pocatello will be looking for three new city council members after Claudia Ortega, Christine Stevens, and Roger Bray announced on Friday they will be resigning. They say it's because of the way they were... ★...
PCSD 25 announces changes to transportation staff
Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25 announced the selection of Kelly Dial as the Coordinator of Student Transportation, Jeff Corrington as a Transportation Supervisor and Samantha Steed as a Transportation Supervisor. The post PCSD 25 announces changes to transportation staff appeared first on Local News 8.
'BEYOND LUCKY AND EXTREMELY BLESSED': Pocatello police officers wounded by AR-15 gunfire in May shootout speak out
POCATELLO — Two officers wounded in a shootout with an AR-15-wielding suspect say getting shot was nothing like what you see in the movies, though the events that transpired that May evening seem like they were plucked right out of a Hollywood script. The Idaho State Journal recently spoke with wounded Pocatello police officers Demetrius Amos and Mackenzie Handel about the harrowing ordeal, their road to recovery and what the future holds for the both of them. ...
Former Idaho sheriff accused of threatening church group pleads guilty to aggravated assault
BLACKFOOT, Idaho — The former Bingham County sheriff has reached a plea agreement with the prosecution team. Craig Thomas Rowland has pleaded guilty to a felony charge of aggravated assault, court records show. Rowland was charged with felonies for aggravated assault and aggravated battery and a misdemeanor for the...
Southeast Idaho Pride Foundation to hold pride event next weekend
POCATELLO — The Southeast Idaho Pride Foundation Inc. is excited to announce its pride event, RISE UP! being held on Saturday, August 27, 2022 from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. at Station Square and Union Pacific Park. The event starts geared more towards families and gradually shifts focus to celebrating and unifying our community. The festivities kick off at Club Charley's on Friday, August 26 beginning at 9 p.m. The...
Local woman accused of using Utah woman’s identity to try and buy a car
IDAHO FALLS – Identity theft is not a joke, as one Utah woman learned after another woman tried to buy a car in Idaho Falls with her information. Cassandra E. Welch, 27, appeared in court on Tuesday after being charged with felony misappropriation of personal identifying information for purchases or credit over $300.
Three Pocatello City Council members will resign
Three Pocatello City Council members, Claudia Ortega, Christine Stevens and Roger Bray, have announced that they intend to resign from the council. The post Three Pocatello City Council members will resign appeared first on Local News 8.
Sex-trafficking? Drug-laced flowers? What we found out about people selling roses at local intersections
IDAHO FALLS – You may have noticed a sudden surge in people selling roses on street corners, in parking lots and around other parts of Idaho Falls recently. Rumors have been flying about these vendors on social media, accusing them of drugging the flowers with fentanyl or being involved in sex-trafficking rings. Facebook users have speculated after people smell the roses, they are “drugged” by powder inside. According to one Facebook post, “they use roses as a symbol for sex trafficking.”
UPDATE: Former sheriff to get probation, some jail time as part of plea agreement
BLACKFOOT — Former Bingham County Sheriff Craig Rowland has pleaded guilty to aggravated assault as part of a plea agreement. In exchange, the prosecution will dismiss a felony charge of aggravated battery, and a misdemeanor charge for the exhibition of a firearm, defense attorney Dennis Wilkinson told EastIdahoNews.com. “In...
