Kayaker rescued after going over diversion dam

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Just after 12:30 p.m. Sunday, reports came in of a female kayaker stuck under the diversion dam on the west side of the Snake River in Idaho Falls near the Snake River Animal Shelter. The Fire Department says the victim was kayaking with three other adults...
Death notices

John Victor (Jack) Yasaitis Jr., 83, of Idaho Falls and formerly of Burley, Rupert and Twin Falls, died Aug. 19, 2022, at his home. Arrangements are under the care of Wood Funeral Home and Crematory, Ammon.
Multiple people survive vehicle fire on I-15 near Shelley

Courtesy photo and video SHELLEY - The driver and passengers of a pickup safely walked away from a vehicle fire on Interstate 15. The fire happened Friday at milepost 108 near Shelley at 9:39 p.m., according to Lt. Marvin Crain with the Idaho State Police. It was a Ford F-350. It's...
Sugar-Salem opens season with big win over Soda Springs

SODA SPRINGS, Idaho (KIFI) - After last season's 3A state championship loss, the Sugar-Salem Diggers couldn't wait for the 2022 season, and it showed on Friday with a 48-16 blowout victory over the Soda Springs Cardinals. The Diggers (1-0) are back on the road on Friday taking on the Filer...
3 things to know for August 22, 2022

Here's your local news 8, three things to know this morning. 1. The City of Pocatello will be looking for three new city council members after Claudia Ortega, Christine Stevens, and Roger Bray announced on Friday they will be resigning. They say it's because of the way they were...

