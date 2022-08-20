Read full article on original website
Did You Know Idaho’s Home to One of the Best Diners in the Country?
We’re approaching the end of Summer, but when it comes to enjoying the best diners in Idaho... I don’t think there’s ever a bad time (or season) for that. We’re pretty lucky here in Idaho, because we have some of the best restaurants in the Nation, and when it comes to local food spots and diners... we’re basically unbeatable.
Fewer people applying to be cops in East Idaho
It used to be that the Idaho Falls Police Department only needed to test applicants once a year. Fifteen years ago, hundreds of people would apply to become a police officer, whether it was out of a sense of community or a desire for a consistent job. Today the department tests applicants multiple times a year. There are about 20 applicants each time, and maybe two of those will meet...
spotonidaho.com
Death notices
John Victor (Jack) Yasaitis Jr., 83, of Idaho Falls and formerly of Burley, Rupert and Twin Falls, died Aug. 19, 2022, at his home. Arrangements are under the care of Wood Funeral Home and Crematory, Ammon. ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. 11:37. 11:37. 09:31. 09:31. 23:50. 23:42. 23:09.
Southeast Idaho Pride Foundation to hold pride event next weekend
POCATELLO — The Southeast Idaho Pride Foundation Inc. is excited to announce its pride event, RISE UP! being held on Saturday, August 27, 2022 from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. at Station Square and Union Pacific Park. The event starts geared more towards families and gradually shifts focus to celebrating and unifying our community. The festivities kick off at Club Charley's on Friday, August 26 beginning at 9 p.m. The...
PCSD 25 announces changes to transportation staff
Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25 announced the selection of Kelly Dial as the Coordinator of Student Transportation, Jeff Corrington as a Transportation Supervisor and Samantha Steed as a Transportation Supervisor. The post PCSD 25 announces changes to transportation staff appeared first on Local News 8.
kslnewsradio.com
Idaho inmate arrested in Tooele for failing to reappear after court-ordered release
TOOELE, Utah — An Idaho inmate was arrested in Tooele on Sunday night because he failed to return to a local jail after being granted a temporary release. Authorities said the Idaho inmate, Justin Wayne Gould was initially being held in the Bonneville County Jail in Idaho Falls on pending charges of attempted strangulation, witness intimidation and multiple violations of a no-contact order.
Authorities: Dangerous local fugitive captured in Utah
UPDATE Justin Wayne Gould has been apprehended in Utah with the assistance of the Tooele City Police. Bonneville County Sheriff’s Deputies had been working with tips and information received from East Idaho Crime Stoppers and interviewing known associates of Mr. Gould, ultimately helping to locate him in Tooele and placing him under arrest on a Bonneville County Felony Warrant for Escape. Deputies are continuing to investigate Mr. Gould’s activities since failing to return to the Bonneville County Jail from a court ordered release last Friday...
spotonidaho.com
3 things to know for August 22, 2022
Here's your local news 8, three things to know this morning. 1. The City of Pocatello will be looking for three new city council members after Claudia Ortega, Christine Stevens, and Roger Bray announced on Friday they will be resigning. They say it's because of the way they were... ★...
eastidahonews.com
Around 3,000 customers without power in eastern Idaho
REXBURG — Around 3,000 Rocky Mountain Power customers are in the dark Friday night and may be for some time. Power outages were first reported around 7 p.m. The majority of those without electricity are in Rexburg but about 200 customers in the Firth area are also affected. Rocky...
spotonidaho.com
Kayaker rescued after going over diversion dam
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Just after 12:30 p.m. Sunday, reports came in of a female kayaker stuck under the diversion dam on the west side of the Snake River in Idaho Falls near the Snake River Animal Shelter. The Fire Department says the victim was kayaking with three other adults...
eastidahonews.com
Woman rescued from Snake River in Idaho Falls
IDAHO FALLS – A woman is safe after falling into the Snake River in Idaho Falls. The incident happened at the 3000 block of North River Road around 12:30 p.m. Sunday, according to a news release from the Idaho Falls Fire Department. The woman was kayaking with three other...
eastidahonews.com
Suspects on the loose after van damages property in Bonneville County neighborhood
IDAHO FALLS — Homeowners in a Bonneville County neighborhood woke up to tire tracks in yards, a broken fence, a torn down mailbox and broken electrical boxes after a van came crashing through. It happened early Monday morning in the Cornerstone Subdivision with most of the damage happening on...
eastidahonews.com
Here’s why you’re seeing an abundance of hummingbirds in eastern Idaho
eastidahonews.com
Woman cited for DUI after crashing into house
IDAHO FALLS — A woman was cited for driving under the influence after crashing into an Idaho Falls home early Sunday morning. Police received a call from a person on the 200 block of Leesburg Street around 2:20 a.m. saying a vehicle had just hit their house. Officers arrived...
ksl.com
Former Idaho sheriff accused of threatening church group pleads guilty to aggravated assault
BLACKFOOT, Idaho — The former Bingham County sheriff has reached a plea agreement with the prosecution team. Craig Thomas Rowland has pleaded guilty to a felony charge of aggravated assault, court records show. Rowland was charged with felonies for aggravated assault and aggravated battery and a misdemeanor for the...
Fatality crash near American Falls
Idaho State Police is investigating a vehicle collision that occurred at approximately 10:19 a.m. on Monday on eastbound I86 at milepost 46, east of American Falls. The post Fatality crash near American Falls appeared first on Local News 8.
Low water levels continue at American Falls Reservoir
In American Falls, the reservoir may be low, but that hasn't stopped local families from enjoying a beautiful day on the beach. The post Low water levels continue at American Falls Reservoir appeared first on Local News 8.
eastidahonews.com
East Idaho Eats: Moe Bowlz offers tasty Jamaican jerk chicken and slow roasted pulled pork
IDAHO FALLS — A burgundy-colored food truck filled with delicious smells of slow-roasted pulled pork and Jamaican jerk chicken offers tasty, healthy and gluten-free food options that you won’t want to miss. Moe Bowlz has been around for one year and the owners are on the go by...
Herald-Journal
Half of the Pocatello City Council resigns amid infighting
The infighting that has plagued the Pocatello City Council since Christine Stevens, Claudia Ortega and Roger Bray won their respective council races in 2019 appears to have come to a head with the resignations of all three at a Friday afternoon press conference. The unprecedented resignation of what amounts to...
spotonidaho.com
Local TikTok sensation makes acting debut in TV show
Photo and video courtesy KPVI IDAHO FALLS - A local Tik-Tok sensation made his acting debut last week. Idaho Falls native Nathan Apodaca, also known as DoggFace-208, gained national acclaim in 2020 after posting a TikTok video of himself long-boarding to work while drinking Ocean...
