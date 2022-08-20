Read full article on original website
Related
Body found sitting in chair at California home had been there for years while son collected money
A decomposing corpse found sitting in a chair at a California home had been there for three years, according to officials.Police say that a man who died last month in Jackson, California, is suspected of leaving his father’s body at their home in order to keep accessing his money.Randall Freer, 63, died as he left a business in the foothills of the Sierra Nevadas, according to Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office Lt Greg Stark.A sheriff’s deputy then went to notify the man’s family at a home in Wallace, California, where he heard a fan running and saw a dead person...
Cesar Millan Settles Lawsuit Where He Was Accused Of Covering Up Death Of Queen Latifah’s Dog
Cesar Millan has reached a settlement with the young female gymnast who accused his Pitbull of viciously attacking her, Radar has learned. According to court documents obtained by Radar, Lida Matiss has informed the court that she hashed out a deal with Milan that will bring an end to her case.
Kiely Rodni: Divers reveal Truckee police told them not to bother searching water where they found body
A team of divers who claim to have recovered the body and car of missing Californian teen Kiely Rodni say police told them not to bother looking in the area where they made the discovery. On Sunday, the diving group Adventures With Purpose - which had been invited by police to join the search - said it had found an upturned vehicle about 14 feet underwater at Prosser Creek Reservoir, near to where the 16-year-old was last known to be.In a press briefing on Monday about the discovery, the group added that the car was found just 55 feet...
'Dukes of Hazzard' Star John Schneider’s Residuals Seized By Ex-Wife Over $1.8 Million Owed In Back Support
Dukes of Hazzard star John Schneider’s ex-wife Elvira convinced a judge to seize his royalties until his back support bill is paid off, Radar has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the actor’s ex said she is owed $1.8 million in back support. Back in 2014, Elvira filed for divorce from John after over 10 years of marriage. In the petition, she cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split. The two have two adult children. In 2016, the judge presiding over the case ordered John to pay his ex $18,911 a month in spousal support. The...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Anne Heche official cause of death revealed
Anne Heche died of smoke inhalation and the thermal injuries she sustained in her Aug. 5 car crash. The Los Angeles County medical examiner-coroner listed sternal fracture due to blunt trauma as a contributing factor to her death, which was ruled accidental. According to the National Institute of Health, sternal fractures result from a person’s chest striking the steering wheel, with a slightly higher prevalence in females drivers. Heche was declared brain dead on Aug. 12 and taken off life support on Aug. 15 after matching with an organ donor recipient. “We have lost a bright light, a kind and most joyful soul, a...
International Business Times
Anne Heche's Cause Of Death, Other 'Significant Conditions' That Contributed To Her Passing Revealed
Anne Heche's death was ruled an accident by authorities. The Los Angeles County Department of the Medical Examiner-Coroner has determined the cause of death of the "Six Days, Seven Nights" star. She reportedly died from smoke inhalation and thermal injuries from the fiery car crash on Aug. 5, E! News reported.
Actor Anne Heche 'expected to pull through' following fiery Los Angeles crash, ex says
Anne Heche is in stable condition, a spokesperson for the actor said Saturday, a day after she crashed her car into a Los Angeles home. The crash into a home in the Mar Vista neighborhood sparked a “heavy fire,” which was put out in a little more than an hour, Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Brian Humphrey said in two email alerts.
Roger Mosley AKA T.C. on Magnum PI died as a result of a car crash
Roger Earl Mosley who portrayed helicopter pilot Theodore "T.C." Calvin in the original Magnum PI series passed away on Sunday due to injuries sustained in a car accident last week. The family of the 83-year-old actor said the car crash in the Lynwood area left him paralyzed in the hospital. His Ch-a Mosley announced on Facebook:
Comments / 0