Read full article on original website
Related
Yellowstone says foot in hot spring linked to July 31 death
A part of a human foot found in a shoe floating in a hot spring in the southern part of Yellowstone National Park earlier this week is believed to be linked to a July 31 death, park officials said Friday.While the investigation continues, foul play is not suspected.The shoe was recovered from Abyss Pool on Tuesday, park officials reported. News of that discovery led a man from Maryland to contact the National Park Service to report that he and his family had spotted a shoe, floating sole up, in the hot spring on the morning of Aug. 11.Chris Quinn...
Smithonian
Three Climbers Reported Dead at Glacier National Park
Three men died while climbing mountains in Montana’s Glacier National Park in recent days. On July 25, rescuers recovered the bodies of mountaineers Brian Kennedy and Jack Beard, who had set off together on July 21 to climb Dusty Star Mountain. Kennedy and Beard, who were both 67 and...
WATCH: Fed-Up Yellowstone National Park Bison Head-butts Car Full of Tourists
A Yellowstone National Park tourist caught an interesting moment with a bison on video recently.… The post WATCH: Fed-Up Yellowstone National Park Bison Head-butts Car Full of Tourists appeared first on Outsider.
WATCH: Massive Bear Drags Dead Baby Elk Up the Stairs at Yellowstone National Park
There are few things more intimidating in the outdoors than a big bear. It turns out that Yellowstone National Park has plenty of big bears. It’s always good to keep your head on a swivel and make sure you know what’s going on around you. Even at a national park, wildlife lurks around every corner and sometimes they encroach on what we assume are “human” areas.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Mystery after severed foot and shoe found floating in Yellowstone National Park hot pool by employee
A SEVERED foot was found inside a shoe at Yellowstone National Park earlier this week. An employee at the park found part of a foot and shoe floating inside Abyss Pool, a hot pool located in the West Thumb Geyser Basin. “Since the discovery, rangers have reopened to visitors the...
Some Bozo At Glacier National Park Tries His Hardest To Get Railroaded By A Bighorn Sheep
The straight up stupidity of some people is truly unbelievable. You would think that the three bison attacks in one week at Yellowstone National Park would be enough for people to finally think to themselves:. “Hmm, I probably should keep my distance from these creatures like the park says to.”
WATCH: Yellowstone Tourists Risk Third-Degree Burns for Photo Near Thermal Spring
Just because a thermal feature at Yellowstone National Park is not alive, doesn’t mean it can’t hurt you. Tell that to these tourists who ignored the signs around this literally steaming thermal feature and got close enough to risk severe burns all for a photo. The National Park has boardwalks for a reason. The park clearly marks areas that you absolutely should not go in for your own safety. There’s absolutely no reason for someone to be doing this. And yet, there they are.
Part of a foot in a shoe is discovered floating in a hot spring at Yellowstone National Park
Yellowstone National Park officials are investigating after an employee spotted part of a foot, in a shoe, floating in a hot spring in the southern part of the park, officials said Thursday. Tuesday's discovery at Abyss Pool in Wyoming led to the temporary closure of the West Thumb Geyser Basin...
natureworldnews.com
Investigation Underway as Human Foot Discovered Floating in Hotspring in Yellowstone
In a hot spring in Yellowstone Park, a foot (and shoe) was discovered floating. Authorities from the national park are looking into the find, which was made in the southern region's Abyss Pool. Discovering the Foot. A Yellowstone National Park staffer discovered a portion of a foot floating with a...
Watch a Yellowstone Tourist Walk Dangerously Close To Massive Bison: ‘Can I Pet You?’
The hits start coming, and they really don’t stop coming, apparently, as yet another Yellowstone National Park tourist got too close to a bison. You’d think these people would hear about all the gorings and tramplings from tourists getting too close and would take that into account when visiting the parks. Apparently not.
WATCH: Katmai National Park Tourists Wade Into Water To Take Selfies With Feeding Grizzly Bears
In video footage from 2018, tourists at Katmai National Park in Alaska waded into water to take selfies with feeding grizzly bears, certainly putting themselves in harm’s way. At least six grizzlies stand in the river, trying to catch any fish they spot in the rushing water. One man...
Yellowstone Employees Found a Human Foot Floating in a Hot Spring
Get full access to Outside Learn, our online education hub featuring in-depth fitness, nutrition, and adventure courses and more than 2,000 instructional videos when you sign up for Outside+. The U.S. Park Service has launched an investigation after an employee at Yellowstone National Park discovered a shoe with a partial...
WATCH: Yellowstone National Park Wolves Chase a Black Bear up a Tree
Yellowstone National Park is one of the most picturesque and biodiverse regions on the planet. The reserve is considered to be the first national park in the world. At least two million tours visit the park each year. However, while the park remains a popular tourist destination, the reserve contains an active and dangerous wildlife scene.
WATCH: Idiotic Tourists Hand Feed Elk Cow at Rocky Mountain National Park
In outdoor news that is both unbelievable and makes perfect sense for people visiting National Parks in this day and age, a group of tourists was recorded feeding and petting a wild elk cow in Rocky Mountain National Park. In the video, posted on Instagram courtesy of Vic Schendel, a group of people gathers in front of a female elk. They let it lick their hands, pet it on the head, and possibly give it food. That’s a big no-no with wildlife.
Foot floating in a Yellowstone hot spring leaves more questions than answers
Authorities have linked the discovery of a foot inside a shoe to a previously unreported death in Yellowstone National Park on July 31.
WATCH: Bison Scratches Belly on Badlands National Park’s Famous Exit Sign
Few things beat a good scratch if you’re a big hairy Badlands National Park bison, and this giant bull has it all figured out. Megafauna or tiny pup, mammals love a good belly scratch. North American bison are no exception. But for the love of all that is holy, heed Yellowstone National Park‘s advice: “Don’t pet the fluffy cows.”
Comments / 0