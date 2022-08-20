ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

Yellowstone says foot in hot spring linked to July 31 death

A part of a human foot found in a shoe floating in a hot spring in the southern part of Yellowstone National Park earlier this week is believed to be linked to a July 31 death, park officials said Friday.While the investigation continues, foul play is not suspected.The shoe was recovered from Abyss Pool on Tuesday, park officials reported. News of that discovery led a man from Maryland to contact the National Park Service to report that he and his family had spotted a shoe, floating sole up, in the hot spring on the morning of Aug. 11.Chris Quinn...
Smithonian

Three Climbers Reported Dead at Glacier National Park

Three men died while climbing mountains in Montana’s Glacier National Park in recent days. On July 25, rescuers recovered the bodies of mountaineers Brian Kennedy and Jack Beard, who had set off together on July 21 to climb Dusty Star Mountain. Kennedy and Beard, who were both 67 and...
Outsider.com

WATCH: Massive Bear Drags Dead Baby Elk Up the Stairs at Yellowstone National Park

There are few things more intimidating in the outdoors than a big bear. It turns out that Yellowstone National Park has plenty of big bears. It’s always good to keep your head on a swivel and make sure you know what’s going on around you. Even at a national park, wildlife lurks around every corner and sometimes they encroach on what we assume are “human” areas.
Outsider.com

WATCH: Yellowstone Tourists Risk Third-Degree Burns for Photo Near Thermal Spring

Just because a thermal feature at Yellowstone National Park is not alive, doesn’t mean it can’t hurt you. Tell that to these tourists who ignored the signs around this literally steaming thermal feature and got close enough to risk severe burns all for a photo. The National Park has boardwalks for a reason. The park clearly marks areas that you absolutely should not go in for your own safety. There’s absolutely no reason for someone to be doing this. And yet, there they are.
natureworldnews.com

Investigation Underway as Human Foot Discovered Floating in Hotspring in Yellowstone

In a hot spring in Yellowstone Park, a foot (and shoe) was discovered floating. Authorities from the national park are looking into the find, which was made in the southern region's Abyss Pool. Discovering the Foot. A Yellowstone National Park staffer discovered a portion of a foot floating with a...
Outsider.com

WATCH: Yellowstone National Park Wolves Chase a Black Bear up a Tree

Yellowstone National Park is one of the most picturesque and biodiverse regions on the planet. The reserve is considered to be the first national park in the world. At least two million tours visit the park each year. However, while the park remains a popular tourist destination, the reserve contains an active and dangerous wildlife scene.
Outsider.com

WATCH: Idiotic Tourists Hand Feed Elk Cow at Rocky Mountain National Park

In outdoor news that is both unbelievable and makes perfect sense for people visiting National Parks in this day and age, a group of tourists was recorded feeding and petting a wild elk cow in Rocky Mountain National Park. In the video, posted on Instagram courtesy of Vic Schendel, a group of people gathers in front of a female elk. They let it lick their hands, pet it on the head, and possibly give it food. That’s a big no-no with wildlife.
Outsider.com

WATCH: Bison Scratches Belly on Badlands National Park’s Famous Exit Sign

Few things beat a good scratch if you’re a big hairy Badlands National Park bison, and this giant bull has it all figured out. Megafauna or tiny pup, mammals love a good belly scratch. North American bison are no exception. But for the love of all that is holy, heed Yellowstone National Park‘s advice: “Don’t pet the fluffy cows.”

