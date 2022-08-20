Read full article on original website
Related
wdrb.com
LMPD says suspect in Westport Road murder found dead by Nashville Police
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The suspect in a Louisville murder on Westport Road died by suicide, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD said police responded to a stabbing in the 11000 block of Westport Road, near Towne Centre Drive and Gene Snyder Freeway, around 11 p.m. on Aug. 19. Police found a woman, who hasn't been identified, with a critical stab wound and she died at University Hospital a short time later.
Wave 3
Man injured in hit-and-run
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man struck by a car in West Louisville this morning is expected to recover from his injuries. Louisville Metro police say officers were called to 28th and Broadway around 6:30 a.m. on a report that a car hit a pedestrian. The car involved left the scene but was found a short time later in the area of Cecil Ave. and Greenwood Ave.
wdrb.com
Man shot, injured while driving vehicle on I-265 in east Louisville Monday morning
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville police are investigating after a man was shot while driving his vehicle on I-265 Monday morning. In a release, Louisville Metro Police said 8th Division officers were called to I-265 at Old Henry Road about 7:45 a.m. When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot by another person in a passenger vehicle on the interstate.
wdrb.com
Police investigating violent student fight at Bullitt Central HS Friday night
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are investigating a fight on the campus of Bullitt Central High School before Friday's football game. Video circulated on social media shows a violent fight in a wooded area that the school believes is between the football field and transportation garage. At least one boy on the ground was kicked during the fight.
IN THIS ARTICLE
k105.com
Leitchfield police involved in standoff with man in Quail Run subdivision
There was a large police presence in the Quail Run subdivision beginning late Sunday afternoon as the Leitchfield Police Department was involved in a three hour standoff in the densely residential neighborhood. At approximately 5:00 Sunday afternoon, police were dispatched to a home on Nancy Drive on the report of...
Wave 3
Man wounded in shooting while driving on I-265
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is being treated after he was shot while driving on the Gene Snyder Freeway by someone in another vehicle. The shooting happened around 7:45 a.m. at the Old Henry Road interchange. The wounded man said the shot came from a passenger vehicle that fled from the scene. LMPD said the vehicle has not been located at this time.
WLKY.com
Man shot while driving on Gene Snyder Freeway, LMPD says
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man was shot while driving on the Gene Snyder Monday morning, according to Louisville Metro Police. About 7:45 a.m., LMPD Eighth Division officers responded to the call of a shooting on the Gene Snyder Freeway, I-265, at Old Henry Road. When they got there, police...
Wave 3
Louisville murder suspect found dead in Nashville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The suspect wanted in a Louisville homicide has been found dead in Tennessee. Metro Nashville police say Carlos Guevara, 27, died by his own hand. Around 11 p.m. Friday, Louisville Metro police called to the 11000 block of Westport Road found a woman who had been stabbed. She was rushed to UofL Hospital, but died from her wounds.
Man shot in his vehicle on Gene Snyder Freeway at Old Henry Road
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man was shot Monday morning while driving down I-265 by another driver, according to Louisville Metro Police. Around 7:45 a.m. Aug. 22, LMPD 8th Division officers responded to a call of a shooting on the Gene Snyder Freeway at Old Henry Road. Officers located a...
Human remains discovered in Butchertown leads to death investigation, LMPD says
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A body discovered in Butchertown has led police to conduct a death investigation. Metro Police said the body was found in a wooded area in the 200 block of North Campbell Street around 11:45 a.m. Sunday. Not many details were made available, but police said the...
Wave 3
LMPD: Man found shot multiple times in Chickasaw neighborhood, later dies at hospital
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed in the Chickasaw neighborhood Sunday morning. Around 10:30 a.m. Louisville Metro police officers were called to respond to the 3700 block of West Broadway, LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said. Officers found a man shot multiple...
k105.com
Leitchfield man gets second DUI since March, threatens to kill two officers
A Leitchfield man has been arrested after receiving his second in less than six months and threatening to kill two officers. Friday night at approximately 9:40, Grayson County Dispatch informed officers of a reckless driving complaint on an eastbound Chevrolet Tahoe in the 3000 block of Owensboro Road near Ray Priddy Road.
WLKY.com
Man dies after being shot several times Chickasaw
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man died after being shot several times in Chickasaw Sunday morning, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD Second Division officers responded to the call of a shooting around 10:30 a.m. in the 3700 block of West Broadway. That is just the west of the section of Interstate 264 called the Shawnee Expressway.
WLKY.com
Human remains found in wooded area in Butchertown
A body has been found that may be that of a Louisville man who has been missing for seven weeks, according to friends and family who are close to the man. Late Sunday morning, loved ones of 37-year-old David Floyd found what they believe to be his remains in a wooded area near Lynn Family Stadium.
Wave 3
Death investigation underway after body found in Butchertown
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A death investigation is underway after human remains found in the Butchertown neighborhood Sunday. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, around 11:45a.m. officers responded to the 200 block of North Campbell for a report of human remains that were found. Officers located the remains in...
WLKY.com
Popsicles 4 Police helps ambushed eastern Kentucky police officers
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Dozens of motorcyclists hit the road Saturday a good cause. Popsicles 4 Police partnered with local law enforcement and veterans for a poker run. The event benefits the officers killed and those still recovering after a June ambush in eastern Kentucky. The ride kicked off at...
WLKY.com
Woman accused of writing racial epithets on Lake Forest driveway faces new charges
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A woman accused of writing racial epithets on a neighbor's driveway in 2020 was arraigned Monday in federal court on new charges, in a case that suggests her harassment of her neighbors has continued for the past two years. Suzanne Craft pled not guilty to five...
Wave 3
Kentucky State Fair shows history of previous ‘incidents’
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Chaos is no stranger to the Kentucky State Fair in recent years. Kentucky State Police responded to multiple incidents that happened at the fair in 2019, including a single gunshot fired into the air, firecrackers and rowdy teens. Officers made three arrests in that incident, including two teenagers and an 18-year-old adult.
Wave 3
Woman killed in stabbing on Westport Road; police investigating
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One woman has died after a stabbing in east Louisville on Friday night, according to Louisville Metro Police. Shortly before 11 p.m., officers responded to a report of a stabbing in the 11000 block of Westport Road, LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley confirmed. When officers arrived, they...
Wave 3
Family says they witnessed incident at Kentucky State Fair Saturday night
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -The Kentucky State Fair transformed into a frenzy, shutting down Saturday night. Kentucky State Police were called to the scene just before 9:30p.m. Saturday. The Midway was reported and immediate action was taken to ensure the safety of guests. A family wanting to remain anonymous said they...
Comments / 0