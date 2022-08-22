ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

Fight causes chaos at Memorial Stadium Friday night

By Joseph Leonard
 4 days ago

Editor’s note: This story was originally posted Friday night at 10:05.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Police say it stopped a fight before it happened at Memorial Stadium and circulating rumors caused the teams and fans to flee the stadium.

The Savannah Police Department (SPD) said the suspects then fled into the stands causing panic among fans. SPD said no shots were fired and no one was injured.

The chaos started towards the end of the second quarter around 9:45 p.m., interrupting WSAV’s Friday Night Blitz Game of the Week. Police took nearly 20 minutes to give fans the clear to leave the stands and the game was subsequently canceled.

“It’s really an unfortunate incident that was supposed to be a great event. It’s certainly concerning for it to end this way. We don’t feel it was a lack of police presence,” said Chatham County Police Chief Jeff Hadley. “We are concerned about the safety of the visitors at our county parks. Whatever we can do to make it a safe environment we will do that.”

Hadley also said the county will review safety plans for county parks on Tuesday. Representatives from the County Manager’s Office, Police, Parks and Recreation, and Occupational Safety will be in that meeting.

“From initial reports, I’m thankful that no shots were fired and no one was shot. However, the panic that was caused by the thought of such an act occurring, it is concerning,” Mayor Van Johnson said Friday night. “In light of the insane constitutional carry laws that we have in Georgia, I think that cities have to take a hard look at public events where many people are gathered, to balance safety versus fun.”

Both teams sprinted towards their respective locker rooms and fans bolted for the exits. No further details were released.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is reported.

