AstraZeneca CEO expects slower drug rollouts, unclear on vaccine long game
AstraZeneca CEO Pascal Soriot said the $37 billion pharmaceutical company is unsure of its future in vaccines and expects slower drug rollouts due to the Inflation Reduction Act, according to an exclusive interview with Reuters Aug. 23. AstraZeneca partnered with University of Oxford in April 2020 to develop a COVID-19...
6 recent drugmaker transactions, partnerships
Here are six acquisitions, partnerships and deals by drugmakers Becker's has covered since Aug. 4:. Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Foster City, Calif.-based pharmaceutical company Gilead plans to purchase MiroBio, an Oxford, England-based biotech business, for $405 million in cash. 2. Amgen to acquire ChemoCentryx for $3.7B. Amgen,...
11 drugs granted FDA fast track designation in 2022
For the third year, the FDA has slowed down its fast track approvals for new drugs with the agency offering 11 treatments with the designation in the first half of 2022. The fast track designation process started in 2018 to allow drugmakers with products "showing superior effectiveness" and the "ability to address emerging or anticipated public health need" an accelerated course toward approval, according to the FDA's website.
Virtual care company Babylon ditches UK for the US
Babylon, which offers an artificial intelligence-powered virtual care app, has largely left the U.K., where it is headquartered, in favor of the U.S. market, Wired reported Aug. 23. In early August, the London-based digital health company exited its last hospital contract with the National Health Service eight years ahead of...
Amazon's growing presence in healthcare
Amazon is increasing its presence in the healthcare industry as it accelerates its pursuit of healthcare acquisitions, partnerships and investments. Here is a look at Amazon's healthcare ventures. Amazon Web Services. Amazon Web Services, the company's cloud storage service that stores health data for many hospitals and health systems, has...
Aerie Pharmaceuticals to be sold for $770M
Alcon, a Switzerland-based eye care company, is teed up to acquire Durham, N.C.-based Aerie Pharmaceuticals for about $770 million after approval from each company's board of directors Aug. 22. Aerie Pharmaceuticals specializes in testing, manufacturing and selling eye treatments. Pending stockholder approval, the transaction is expected to finalize in the...
RCM provider Panacea Healthcare Solutions acquires 2 companies
Revenue cycle management company Panacea Healthcare Solutions is acquiring two companies that will expand its reach to more than 600 hospitals, health systems, physician practices and accountable care organizations. The revenue integrity and compliance software provider is acquiring Holliday & Associates and First Healthcare Compliance, according to an Aug. 23...
Fresenius completes $2.4B merger with digital health startup
Fresenius Health Partners, InterWell Health and Cricket Health have completed a three-way merger to create an independent $2.4 billion company. The merger, initially announced on March 21, has satisfied customary closing conditions and received regulatory clearance in the U.S., according to an Aug. 24 press release. The new company will...
Doing more with less: How AI unlocks scarce capacity in OR scheduling, inpatient bed management and infusion centers
Although health systems are struggling to meet increasing demands for healthcare with their fixed amounts of resources, a closer look reveals significant unused capacity throughout those systems. Sophisticated artificial intelligence (AI) solutions already being used in asset-intensive industries can be applied to healthcare to improve asset utilization. In an August...
7 travel nurse pay trends for healthcare leaders to know
The COVID-19 pandemic intensified hospitals' reliance on travel nurses to address staffing shortages and highlighted the gap between full-time workers' pay and lucrative temporary contracts. In the third year of the pandemic, hospitals continue to rely on travel nurses and grapple with workforce shortages for a variety of reasons. However, some organizations have reduced their reliance on travel nurses, and pay overall is lower compared to certain points of the pandemic, experts told Becker's.
Ahead of a possibly severe flu season, pharmacies' flu shot campaigns begin
The nation's largest retail pharmacy chains have all started offering flu shots ahead of what's predicted to be a more severe flu season compared to the last two years. Walgreens, CVS Health and Rite Aid have all recently begun administering flu shots. A severe flu season in the Southern Hemisphere is an early indicator of what may be in store for the U.S. this fall and winter. Australia, where flu season typically runs from April to September, is facing its worst flu season in five years, with infections spiking for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Medical imaging company files for bankruptcy protection
Carestream Health, an X-ray and medical imaging company, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection Aug. 23, according to documents filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Delaware. Carestream, which reported $1.1 billion in revenue in 2021 and had $1.03 billion in debt, said it intends to file for bankruptcy with a lender-backed restructuring proposal that would cut its debt by $470 million.
Amazon's 10 largest M&A deals
Retail and tech giant Amazon has been eyeing a bid for digital health company Signify Health; the potential acquisition highlights the shift into the healthcare market Amazon is undergoing. In 2018, the company acquired online pharmacy company PillPack for $1 billion. Since then, the company has broadened its reach into...
Monkeypox vaccine dose-sparing causes headaches for public health officials
The latest strategy to stretch the supply of the world's only monkeypox vaccine, Bavarian Nordic's Jynneos, is frustrating local health officials tasked with distributing the doses, Politico reported Aug. 24. On Aug. 9, the FDA allowed for states and cities to divide their allotted Jynneos vaccines into fifths by using...
Pfizer's vaccine efficacy slightly dips among young children
Pfizer's ongoing phase 3 trial studying its COVID-19 vaccine among children between 6 months and 4 years old continued to prove efficacy but showed it has slipped from about 80 percent to 73.2 percent. The updated efficacy rate results from 34 study participants, according to Pfizer. Four infant cases showed...
Healthcare is in 'race to innovate,' Cedars-Sinai CIO says
From his days working as a pharmacist with a Chicago-area chain more than three decades ago, Craig Kwiatkowski, PharmD, has witnessed the evolution of health IT. And he's excited for the future of the field. "Ten years ago, many caregivers couldn't imagine some of the advancements that they simply can't...
