The nation's largest retail pharmacy chains have all started offering flu shots ahead of what's predicted to be a more severe flu season compared to the last two years. Walgreens, CVS Health and Rite Aid have all recently begun administering flu shots. A severe flu season in the Southern Hemisphere is an early indicator of what may be in store for the U.S. this fall and winter. Australia, where flu season typically runs from April to September, is facing its worst flu season in five years, with infections spiking for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

PHARMACEUTICALS ・ 1 DAY AGO