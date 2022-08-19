ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Variety

Joni Mitchell Accepts Honorary Doctorate Degree From Berklee College of Music

Joni Mitchell has received an honorary doctorate degree from Berklee College of Music, as presented by Berklee’s Office of the President and Institute of Jazz and Gender Justice. The singer was honored at a private gathering in Santa Monica hosted by Linda and Russell Brown of MaddocksBrown Foundation. “Well, luckily I’m too old to get a swelled head,” Mitchell told the crowd during her acceptance speech . “It’s a beautiful event. Words can’t describe it. I’ve got my good friends here with me.” She added, “I wish my parents were alive. My mother in particular would be really proud of...
SANTA MONICA, CA
Deadline

‘Road House’: Joaquim De Almeida, Darren Barnet, Kevin Carroll & JD Pardo Join Prime Video Reimagining Starring Jake Gyllenhaal

EXCLUSIVE: Joaquim de Almeida (Fast X), Darren Barnet (Never Have I Ever), Kevin Carroll (Showtime’s Let the Right One In) and JD Pardo (Mayans M.C.) have signed on for roles in Prime Video’s reimagining of the 1989 MGM film Road House, which has entered production in the Dominican Republic. The actors join an ensemble led by Oscar nominee Jake Gyllenhaal, which also includes two-time UFC champion Conor McGregor, Billy Magnussen, Daniela Melchior, Gbemisola Ikumelo, Lukas Gage, Hannah Love Lanier, Travis Van Winkle, B.K. Cannon, Arturo Castro, Dominique Columbus, Beau Knapp and Bob Menery, as previously announced. The original action-thriller, which Rowdy Herrington directed...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy