Joni Mitchell has received an honorary doctorate degree from Berklee College of Music, as presented by Berklee’s Office of the President and Institute of Jazz and Gender Justice. The singer was honored at a private gathering in Santa Monica hosted by Linda and Russell Brown of MaddocksBrown Foundation. “Well, luckily I’m too old to get a swelled head,” Mitchell told the crowd during her acceptance speech . “It’s a beautiful event. Words can’t describe it. I’ve got my good friends here with me.” She added, “I wish my parents were alive. My mother in particular would be really proud of...

SANTA MONICA, CA ・ 7 MINUTES AGO