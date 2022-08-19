EXCLUSIVE: Joaquim de Almeida (Fast X), Darren Barnet (Never Have I Ever), Kevin Carroll (Showtime’s Let the Right One In) and JD Pardo (Mayans M.C.) have signed on for roles in Prime Video’s reimagining of the 1989 MGM film Road House, which has entered production in the Dominican Republic.
The actors join an ensemble led by Oscar nominee Jake Gyllenhaal, which also includes two-time UFC champion Conor McGregor, Billy Magnussen, Daniela Melchior, Gbemisola Ikumelo, Lukas Gage, Hannah Love Lanier, Travis Van Winkle, B.K. Cannon, Arturo Castro, Dominique Columbus, Beau Knapp and Bob Menery, as previously announced.
The original action-thriller, which Rowdy Herrington directed...
