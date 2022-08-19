Read full article on original website
Chinese leader Xi Jinping 'called Biden to plead for him to stop Pelosi from visiting Taiwan' - but president replied that he was powerless to prevent trip
Chinese leader Xi Jinping pleaded with President Joe Biden to prevent Speaker Nancy Pelosi from making her controversial visit to Taiwan, according to a new report. Xi made the request when the two leaders spoke on a July 28 phone call, but Biden responded by informing him that Congress is a separate branch of government and not under his control, a senior White House official told the Washington Post.
Russia proudly shows off an Australian Bushmaster as it adds the destroyed icon to a war trophy museum amid its bloody war with Ukraine
Russia has displayed a destroyed Australian-made Bushmaster as part of a war trophy exhibition of military vehicles captured from Ukrainian forces. The gutted and blast-damaged Bushmaster was shown with a placard and sign displaying Australian flag in Patriot Park, which is located just outside Moscow. It was reported in May...
Ukrainian Marines Say They've Tracked and Killed Russian Troops in Donetsk
Ukraine is due to celebrate 31 years of independence from the Soviet Union on August 24.
Russia Loses Another 'Alligator' Helicopter, UAVs in Counterstrike: Ukraine
It is Russia's second "Alligator" helicopter to be struck down by Ukrainian forces in less than a week.
Ukraine restores Moldova rail link, could carry 10 million tonnes a year
Aug 22 (Reuters) - Ukraine has restored a rail link to neighbouring Moldova after a 23-year hiatus and the connection could carry 10 million tonnes of freight a year, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in a video address on Monday.
Business Insider
The war in Ukraine may dent the Su-35's reputation as a top-tier Russian fighter jet
Dark clouds swirl over Russia's Su-35S Flanker fighter. Brig. Gen. Oleksiy Gromov, a deputy chief attached to the Ukrainian General Staff, had some hot gossip to spill pertaining to the Russian aviation industry in a briefing to the Ukrainian Media Center on August 11. Reporting that Russia was resorting to...
Washington Examiner
Guided by British special forces, Ukraine is escalating the 'deep battlespace' fight against Russia
Ukrainian forces attacked various military targets deep behind Russian lines on Thursday evening. We've seen an arms depot explode at Timonovo in the Russian oblast of Belgorod. This area serves as a key logistics hub for Russian operations in northern and eastern Ukraine. In addition, there are multiple reports of explosions near the Russian airfield in Stary Oskol. Sixty miles from the Ukrainian border, Stary Oksol is just 55 miles from Voronezh, the headquarters of a major command of Russia's Western Military District. There have also been explosions around the Kherson dam, located at the southern juncture of the Dnieper river. Ukrainian forces are slowly moving to retake Kherson. Reports of explosions across the Crimean Peninsula also abounded on Thursday, though these may be the result of Russian air defense activity.
Putin's new false flag operation? Russian propaganda channel claims troops have been poisoned in Ukraine amid fears the Kremlin is planning to use fake news as an excuse to use chemical weapons
A pro-Russian propaganda channel has issued a story claiming the country's troops have been 'poisoned in a chemical attack in Ukraine'. The information, regarded as suspect, comes amid fears Russia is looking for reasons to justify using chemical weapons in its invasion of its southern neighbour. Russia Today reports traces...
realcleardefense.com
China Is Losing Ground in Sri Lanka
Beijing is blamed unfairly for its role in the island’s crisis – but its response has hardly enhanced China’s influence. Beijing is blamed unfairly for its role in the island’s crisis – — but its response has hardly enhanced China’s influence. The Chinese...
US News and World Report
U.S. Rejects Ukraine Demand of Blanket Visa Ban on Russians
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States on Monday rebuffed Ukraine's demand for a blanket visa ban on Russians, saying Washington would not want to close off pathways to refuge for Russia's dissidents and others who are vulnerable to human rights abuses. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy had first urged the visa...
CNBC
Blasts and fresh drone attacks rock Russian-held areas far from Ukraine war front
Russia's RIA and Tass news agencies, citing a local official in Crimea, said it appeared Russian anti-aircraft forces had been in action near the western Crimean port of Yevpatoriya on Friday night. Video posted by a Russian website showed what appeared to be a ground-to-air missile hitting a target. Reuters...
Latvia to topple Soviet-era monument a week after Estonia
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Latvia will tear down a Soviet-era monument on Tuesday that commemorates the Red Army’s victory over Nazi Germany, authorities said, coming a week after Estonia removed a similar landmark. Police have erected a yellow fence to cordon off the area near the monument, which stands like a high-rise in downtown Riga’s Victory Park. It has an 80-meter (260-foot) concrete spire with a Soviet star on top, with two groups of statues beside the edge of a pond. The monument, built in 1985 while Latvia was still part of the Soviet Union, will be felled using machinery on Tuesday, said Janis Lange, the Latvian capital’s executive director. He told a news conference that it will be toppled without the use of explosives, according to Latvian television. It wasn’t immediately clear what would happen to the monument after it’s taken down.
Russia to Display Caged War Prisoners on Ukraine Independence Day: Report
The event will allegedly take place in Mariupol, where a building is being "urgently remodeled" in preparation for the August 24 display.
US News and World Report
Colombia Will Guarantee Asylum, Petro Says, After Venezuela Urges Extradition
BOGOTA (Reuters) - Colombia will guarantee the right to asylum and refuge, President Gustavo Petro said late on Monday, after a high-ranking Venezuelan lawmaker urged the extradition of his party's political opposition from Colombia. The South American neighbors have begun the process of normalizing their relations since the inauguration of...
US News and World Report
Kenyan Group Sues UK Government Over What It Calls Colonial-Era Land Theft
NAIROBI (Reuters) - A group of Kenyans filed a case against the British government at the European Court of Human Rights on Tuesday over what it said was colonial-era land theft, torture and mistreatment. The Kenyans are seeking an investigation and redress for crimes they say were committed in western...
Russia's modern-day KGB started massively expanding its Ukraine unit years before the invasion, hinting at a Putin plot long in the making: report
Russia's main security and spy agency, the FSB, began expanding its Ukraine unit in 2019, per The Washington Post. The unit grew more than five times in size by last summer, from 30 offers to about 160. This suggests that Putin may have begun plotting aggression against Ukraine years ago.
US News and World Report
U.S. Adds Seven China-Related Entities to Export Control List
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States has added seven China-related entities, mostly related to aerospace, to its export control list, citing national security and foreign policy concerns, according to a U.S. Commerce Department notice published online on Tuesday. According to a notification posted to the Federal Register, China Aerospace Science...
US News and World Report
Taiwan Warns China of 'Heavy Price' for Invasion on Battle Anniversary
TAIPEI (Reuters) -Taiwan is determined to defend itself and invaders will incur a "heavy price", President Tsai Ing-wen said on Tuesday on the anniversary of a confrontation six decade ago in which Taiwanese forces beat back Chinese attackers. Tensions between Taiwan and China have spiked over the past month following...
Russia's State Duma Council to hold special meeting on Zaporizhzhia nuclear station on Thursday
Aug 22 (Reuters) - Russia's parliament said it will hold a special meeting on Thursday to discuss the situation around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in eastern Ukraine. In an official statement published Monday, the parliament said a session of the Council of the State Duma will be held on Aug. 25 to discuss "the threat to the safety of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant."
US News and World Report
Britain and Ukraine Launch Talks on Digital Trade
LONDON (Reuters) - Britain on Wednesday said it had launched talks with Kyiv over removing barriers digital trade as part of its efforts to support Ukraine following Russia's invasion of the country. Britain in May removed all tariffs on Ukrainian goods, and is now looking to smooth trade in the...
