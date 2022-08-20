ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MiddleEasy

Comments / 0

Related
MMAmania.com

Kamaru Usman vs. Leon Edwards 2 full fight video preview for UFC 278 PPV main event

No. 2-ranked welterweight contender Leon Edwards will finally get his long-awaited rematch against reigning 170-pound champion Kamaru Usman when they hook ‘em up in the UFC 278 pay-per-view (PPV) main event TONIGHT (Sat., Aug. 20, 2022) from inside Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah. LIVE! Watch UFC 278...
bjpenndotcom

Khabib Nurmagomedov unsure if Kamaru Usman will be the same after nasty KO loss at UFC 278: “After such a knockout, a lot of people don’t recover”

Khabib Nurmagomedov is unsure if Kamaru Usman will be the same after the nasty KO loss at UFC 278. It was Kamaru Usman (20-2 MMA) vs Leon Edwards (20-3 MMA) this past Saturday night at UFC 278 in the Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah. The welterweight main event had the title on the line. It was to be Edwards with a KO (kick to the head) in the 5th round that dethroned ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ and a new champion was made.
UFC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cursed#Wrestling#Celebrities#Combat#Sports#Ufc#Canadian
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Leon Edwards: Head-kick KO loss at UFC 278 could change Kamaru Usman

SALT LAKE CITY – Leon Edwards is curious to see how Kamaru Usman will bounce back. Edwards dethroned welterweight champion Usman (20-2 MMA, 15-1 UFC) on Saturday at UFC 278 night in one of the most shocking results in MMA history. Down on the scorecards and with less than a minute left in their championship fight, Edwards (19-3 MMA, 11-2 UFC) connected with a head kick that knocked out Usman and handed him his first defeat in the UFC.
The Independent

Carl Froch warns Conor McGregor and vows to ‘drag UFC star outside’

Carl Froch has vowed to “drag Conor McGregor outside” in response to an insult from the UFC superstar. The Notorious appeared upset after the former super-middleweight world champion criticised his punching power in a recent interview. Seemingly watching Oleksandr Usyk vs Anthony Joshua 2, where Froch is serving as an analyst, the Irishman hit out at Froch. He said: “That Froch tick little scrawny pencil neck I’ll grab his head and twist it clean off at a 1er with my bare hands. “Little Wally of a thing I’ll Slap you around you little toffee nose toss pot.”Who is this mouthy...
MiddleEasy

Jose Aldo Frustrated By Merab Dvalishvili In Unanimous Decision Defeat – UFC 278 (Highlights)

Former UFC featherweight champion Jose Aldo marked his return to action against Merab Dvalishvili on the main card of UFC 278. Merab with a spinning kick to the body. Merab rushes in with a combination but misses. Merab goes for a takedown looking for the single leg but Aldo gets out. Aldo with a nice low kick. Merab keeps up the volume and tries to get a takedown. Aldo doing well off the cage to avoid getting taken down. Big left from Merab and Aldo counters to the body. Nice body shot by Aldo. Counter knee to the body by Aldo. Nice jab from Aldo. Aldo with two more shots to the body.
UFC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UFC 278 results: Merab Dvalishvili stifles Jose Aldo, says he won't fight champ teammate Aljamain Sterling

Merab Dvalishvili moved one step closer to the UFC title – even if he’s not interested in it right now. Saturday at UFC 278, Dvalishvili (15-4 MMA, 8-2 UFC) defeated former UFC featherweight champion Jose Aldo (31-8 MMA, 13-7 UFC) by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28). The bantamweight bout was part the main card at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
HipHopDX.com

Drake Called Out By UFC Fighter Leon Edwards For Betting Against Him

Salt Lake City, UT – Drake loves to put his money where his mouth is when it comes to sports gambling. Drizzy placed a bet over the weekend on the UFC 278 main event between Kamaru Usman and Leon Edwards that cost him over $200,000. Usman was knocked out...
FanSided

Conor McGregor was reacting to UFC 278 along with us

Here’s a round-up of everything “The Notorious” Conor McGregor thought of UFC 278, including the incredible upset by Leon Edwards. While former UFC champion Conor McGregor was off doing whatever it is Conor McGregor is up to these days (and these days it’s starring in a Road House remake and “retiring” again), he decided to take in UFC 278 like the rest of us.
UFC
MiddleEasy

Khabib Nurmagomedov Was Surprised And Upset Over Kamaru Usman’s Loss

Khabib Nurmagomedov reacted to the shocking loss suffered by Kamaru Usman at UFC 278. UFC 278 saw some shocking defeats and incredible fights. The main event was a crazy comeback fight for the newly crowned champion Leon Edwards as he knocked out Kamaru Usman in the fifth round. The loss by Usman came as a shock to many following his dominant run as the champion of the welterweight division. One man who reacted to this upset was former lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.
MiddleEasy

MiddleEasy

Denver, CO
16K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 2009, MiddleEasy.com provides UFC News daily MMA News, Fight Results, Street Fights, Weekly Rumors, Interviews, Analysis and complete coverage of the MMA sports.

 https://middleeasy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy