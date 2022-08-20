Former UFC featherweight champion Jose Aldo marked his return to action against Merab Dvalishvili on the main card of UFC 278. Merab with a spinning kick to the body. Merab rushes in with a combination but misses. Merab goes for a takedown looking for the single leg but Aldo gets out. Aldo with a nice low kick. Merab keeps up the volume and tries to get a takedown. Aldo doing well off the cage to avoid getting taken down. Big left from Merab and Aldo counters to the body. Nice body shot by Aldo. Counter knee to the body by Aldo. Nice jab from Aldo. Aldo with two more shots to the body.

