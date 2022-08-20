Read full article on original website
MMAmania.com
Leon Edwards crushes Kamaru Usman with miraculous head kick knockout, wins Welterweight title | UFC 278
The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Welterweight title is on the line at UFC 278 tonight (Sat., Aug. 20, 2022) when pound-for-pound kingpin, Kamaru Usman, defends his 170-pound crown for the sixth time against British striking sensation, Leon Edwards, inside Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah. Usman and Edwards first...
MMAmania.com
Kamaru Usman vs. Leon Edwards 2 full fight video preview for UFC 278 PPV main event
No. 2-ranked welterweight contender Leon Edwards will finally get his long-awaited rematch against reigning 170-pound champion Kamaru Usman when they hook ‘em up in the UFC 278 pay-per-view (PPV) main event TONIGHT (Sat., Aug. 20, 2022) from inside Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah. LIVE! Watch UFC 278...
Khabib Nurmagomedov unsure if Kamaru Usman will be the same after nasty KO loss at UFC 278: “After such a knockout, a lot of people don’t recover”
Khabib Nurmagomedov is unsure if Kamaru Usman will be the same after the nasty KO loss at UFC 278. It was Kamaru Usman (20-2 MMA) vs Leon Edwards (20-3 MMA) this past Saturday night at UFC 278 in the Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah. The welterweight main event had the title on the line. It was to be Edwards with a KO (kick to the head) in the 5th round that dethroned ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ and a new champion was made.
Joe Rogan Declares Leon Edwards’ Head-kick KO Of Kamaru Usman At UFC 278 ‘The Greatest’ In History
Joe Rogan raved about Leon Edwards’ head-kick KO win over Kamaru Usman at UFC 278. The UFC commentator admitted he and the commentary crew had already written off “Rocky” when the KO took place. Everybody was expecting the Kamaru Usman vs. Leon Edwards rematch at UFC 278...
Video | Colby Covington reacts to Leon Edwards’ nasty knockout of Kamaru Usman at UFC 278
Colby Covington was just as stunned by Leon Edwards‘ win over Kamaru Usman as you’d imagine. Edwards walked into Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah as the underdog for his UFC Welterweight Championship fight against Usman. In the opening frame of the UFC 278 main event, it appeared as if “Rocky” was ready to prove his doubters wrong.
Leon Edwards: Head-kick KO loss at UFC 278 could change Kamaru Usman
SALT LAKE CITY – Leon Edwards is curious to see how Kamaru Usman will bounce back. Edwards dethroned welterweight champion Usman (20-2 MMA, 15-1 UFC) on Saturday at UFC 278 night in one of the most shocking results in MMA history. Down on the scorecards and with less than a minute left in their championship fight, Edwards (19-3 MMA, 11-2 UFC) connected with a head kick that knocked out Usman and handed him his first defeat in the UFC.
Carl Froch warns Conor McGregor and vows to ‘drag UFC star outside’
Carl Froch has vowed to “drag Conor McGregor outside” in response to an insult from the UFC superstar. The Notorious appeared upset after the former super-middleweight world champion criticised his punching power in a recent interview. Seemingly watching Oleksandr Usyk vs Anthony Joshua 2, where Froch is serving as an analyst, the Irishman hit out at Froch. He said: “That Froch tick little scrawny pencil neck I’ll grab his head and twist it clean off at a 1er with my bare hands. “Little Wally of a thing I’ll Slap you around you little toffee nose toss pot.”Who is this mouthy...
UFC 278 Live Blog: Edwards Stuns Usman for Welterweight Title
'Rocky' scored a fifth-round TKO to win the division belt in Saturday's rematch against Usman.
Hollywood Star Tom Hardy Submits Multiple Opponents, Wins Gold In Gi And No-Gi BJJ Tournament
Hollywood star Tom Hardy wins a BJJ match via armbar in a recent event. The 44-year-old is said to have submitted two opponents on the same event. Hardy has been practicing Jiujitsu for quite some time now, and has earned a reputation for playing a number of roles in movies and TV shows including The Dark Knight Rises, Peaky Blinders, and Mad Max Fury Road.
UFC 278: Usman vs. Edwards 2 live-streaming watch-along with MMA Junkie Radio
UFC 278 takes place Saturday with a highly anticipated rematch topping the card, and MMA Junkie Radio’s “Gorgeous” George and “Goze” will host a live streaming watch-along right here, which kicks off at 8 p.m. ET. In the main event, welterweight champion Kamaru Usman looks...
Jose Aldo Frustrated By Merab Dvalishvili In Unanimous Decision Defeat – UFC 278 (Highlights)
Former UFC featherweight champion Jose Aldo marked his return to action against Merab Dvalishvili on the main card of UFC 278. Merab with a spinning kick to the body. Merab rushes in with a combination but misses. Merab goes for a takedown looking for the single leg but Aldo gets out. Aldo with a nice low kick. Merab keeps up the volume and tries to get a takedown. Aldo doing well off the cage to avoid getting taken down. Big left from Merab and Aldo counters to the body. Nice body shot by Aldo. Counter knee to the body by Aldo. Nice jab from Aldo. Aldo with two more shots to the body.
UFC 278 results: Merab Dvalishvili stifles Jose Aldo, says he won't fight champ teammate Aljamain Sterling
Merab Dvalishvili moved one step closer to the UFC title – even if he’s not interested in it right now. Saturday at UFC 278, Dvalishvili (15-4 MMA, 8-2 UFC) defeated former UFC featherweight champion Jose Aldo (31-8 MMA, 13-7 UFC) by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28). The bantamweight bout was part the main card at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City.
UFC 278 headliner Kamaru Usman is better than MMA legend Khabib Nurmagomedov, says their manager
When it comes to the best fighter he has ever had as a client, the manager for UFC 278 headliner
Nico Ali Walsh, Grandson of Muhammad Ali, Wins Sixth Straight Fight With Vicious Knockout
The grandson of legendary boxer Muhammad Ali, Nico Ali Walsh, won his sixth-straight fight, defeating Reyes Sanchez in the second round of their contest with a pair of vicious body blows. Nico Ali Walsh made his professional debut a little over a year ago wearing the same signature white Everlast...
HipHopDX.com
Drake Called Out By UFC Fighter Leon Edwards For Betting Against Him
Salt Lake City, UT – Drake loves to put his money where his mouth is when it comes to sports gambling. Drizzy placed a bet over the weekend on the UFC 278 main event between Kamaru Usman and Leon Edwards that cost him over $200,000. Usman was knocked out...
Conor McGregor was reacting to UFC 278 along with us
Here’s a round-up of everything “The Notorious” Conor McGregor thought of UFC 278, including the incredible upset by Leon Edwards. While former UFC champion Conor McGregor was off doing whatever it is Conor McGregor is up to these days (and these days it’s starring in a Road House remake and “retiring” again), he decided to take in UFC 278 like the rest of us.
Buakaw Banchamek Knocks Out Kota Miura Weeks Before Making BKFC Debut
On Saturday, Muay Thai icon Buakaw Banchamek handily defeated RIZIN fighter, Kota Miura, at Rajadamnern Stadium. It was the first time the Buakaw had competed at the legendary venue in 18 years. With more than 250 career victories, Buakaw Banchamek is one of Muay Thai‘s most well-known and celebrated practitioners....
Khabib Nurmagomedov Was Surprised And Upset Over Kamaru Usman’s Loss
Khabib Nurmagomedov reacted to the shocking loss suffered by Kamaru Usman at UFC 278. UFC 278 saw some shocking defeats and incredible fights. The main event was a crazy comeback fight for the newly crowned champion Leon Edwards as he knocked out Kamaru Usman in the fifth round. The loss by Usman came as a shock to many following his dominant run as the champion of the welterweight division. One man who reacted to this upset was former lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.
Leon Edwards On His ‘Surreal Moment’ at UFC 278; ‘I Will Treasure Forever’
Leon Edwards shocked the world on Saturday night when he delivered a picture-perfect head kick that knocked out former welterweight world champion Kamaru Usman with less than one minute to go in their UFC 278 world title clash. It was an epic moment that had fans around the world buzzing....
Comments / 0