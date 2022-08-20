The FADER’s “Songs You Need” are the tracks we can’t stop playing. Check back every day for new music and follow along on our Spotify playlist. The influence and staying power of Chief Keef really cannot be overstated. As proof, look at TikTok: the Chicago drill pioneer's music regularly goes viral on the platform, introducing younger fans to an artist who's been in the game for nearly 15 years. I imagine that most of the kids using "Tony Montana Flow" on their videos think they've discovered some hot new thing, and that's understandable, because a lot of rappers old and new want to sound like Chief Keef.

