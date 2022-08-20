Read full article on original website
Washington Examiner
Social Security payments: First half of $1,652 direct payment to be sent in just 13 days
People who receive Supplemental Security Income will soon have the first of two payments sent to them, which will equal a combined total of $1,652 for most recipients. Those eligible will receive their first payment of $841 on Sept. 1, while the second payment worth the same amount will be on Sept. 30, according to the Social Security Administration. Eligible couples will receive two payments of $1,261 in September, while essential persons, people who live with a person receiving Supplemental Security Income and provide necessary care, will receive two payments of $421 on the same days.
Motley Fool
2 Reasons Why Skyworks Solutions Is Due to Outperform
The upcoming iPhone 14 launch should boost Skyworks' revenues and profits. The growth of the 5G market drives the company's results. Investors should consider investing while the stock is temporarily depressed.
Motley Fool
This Innovative Stock's Moat Is Getting Even Wider
Chegg boasts 84 million pieces of highly sought-after proprietary content. Its stock is nearly as cheap as it's been for several years.
Apple plans to make iPhone 14 in India - Bloomberg News
Aug 23 (Reuters) - Apple Inc (AAPL.O) plans to start manufacturing iPhone 14 in India about two months after the product's initial release out of China, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday.
Motley Fool
More Likely to 5x First: Lemonade vs. Upstart
Insurance disruptor Lemonade and lending technology company Upstart both have massive potential. Both have enormous addressable markets and are doing things very differently than peers.
UK ‘energy crisis hotspots’ identify areas at greatest risk from rising bills
Areas where energy use is high but average income low include Birmingham, Bradford and Cornwall, says Friends of the Earth
UK port workers join rail staff in strikes as prices soar
LONDON (AP) — Almost 2,000 workers at the U.K.’s biggest container port will launch an eight-day strike Sunday over a pay dispute, the latest industrial action to hit the U.K. economy. Workers including crane drivers and machine operators will walk off their jobs at Felixstowe port on England’s east coast, which handles around 4 million containers a year from 2,000 ships. The strike comes as people across the U.K. faced travel disruptions Saturday for the third day this week as thousands of rail workers continued a summer of strikes to seek better pay and job security amid soaring food and energy price hikes. Only around one in five U.K. trains were expected to run on Saturday, with some areas having no services all day. Soccer and cricket fans attending sports games, as well as tourists, were among those affected. The disruptions will continue into Sunday, and union leaders say more strikes are likely.
British rocket startup Skyrora aces key engine test ahead of 2023 debut launch
British rocket startup Skyrora completed a static fire engine test of the second stage of its orbital rocket, paving the way for a debut launch in 2023.
CNBC
Zoom pares back annual forecast as revenue growth slows to single digits
Zoom's revenue growth slowed to 8% from 12% in the year-ago quarter, a lesser result than analysts had predicted. The video-calling software maker blamed the revenue miss in part on the strong U.S. dollar.
getnews.info
Autosomal Dominant Polycystic Kidney Disease Market to Observe Impressive Growth by 2032, Evaluates DelveInsight | Key Companies – Sanofi, Palladio Biosciences, Reata Pharmaceuticals
DelveInsight’s “Autosomal Dominant Polycystic Kidney Disease Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2032″ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Autosomal Dominant Polycystic Kidney Disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Autosomal Dominant Polycystic Kidney Disease market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.
FOXBusiness
Instacart revenue growth accelerates ahead of planned IPO
Instacart orders and revenue grew in the second quarter as consumers stuck to online grocery delivery despite rising prices and store reopenings, a promising sign for investors as the company prepares for a public offering as soon as later this year. Instacart is one of the few companies in Silicon...
Guaranteed research funding is still available in the UK
I was very sorry to read Prof José R Penadés’s experience of losing research funding (Thanks to Brexit, I lost a €2.5m research grant. I fear for the future of UK science, 18 August). I did want to take this opportunity, though, to reassure researchers who...
CNBC
Asia markets mixed as investors weigh concerns over Fed hikes; China cuts benchmark lending rates
Shares in the Asia-Pacific region were mixed on Monday as concerns over aggressive Fed hikes reemerged. Chinese markets rose after China cut its benchmark lending rates. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was up around 0.2%. The Shanghai Composite was 0.57% higher, and the Shenzhen Component gained 0.899%. China's central bank...
Shares slip, dollar firms on recession concerns
NEW YORK, Aug 22 (Reuters) - U.S. shares fell sharply and the dollar surged on Monday as fears mounted that central bank efforts to tame rising consumer prices with inflation-busting interest-rate hikes will weaken the global economy and lead to a recession.
DL E&C to Advance to Global Market Using Korea-Developed CCUS Technologies
SEOUL, South Korea--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 22, 2022-- DL E&C Co., Ltd (KRX: 375500), a leading EPC company in South Korea, will advance to the global carbon capture, utilization, and storage (CCUS) market in collaboration with KEPCO Korea Electric Power Research Institute (KEPRI), taking advantage of carbon capture technologies developed in Korea. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220822005245/en/ Jae-Hyung Yoo, Vice President of CCUS Planning & Technology Team at DL E&C (left), and Jung Ho Lee, President of KEPRI (Korea Electric Power Research Institute) are signing MOU for comprehensive cooperation on KEPCO CO2 Solvent (KoSol) and DL CCUS Overseas Business at DL E&C’s office in D-Tower Donuimun building in Seoul. (Photo: Business Wire)
Global ad market faces ‘car crash’ next year amid cost of living crisis
Industry bullish in build-up to football World Cup but marketing spend an ‘easy cost to cut’ as demand slows
TechCrunch
Complete helps startups think through the ‘why’ and ‘how’ of employee pay
In today’s job market, where layoffs and hiring freezes abound, getting compensation strategy right is even more important, CEO Rani Mavram of HR tech startup Complete told TechCrunch in an interview. “Even if companies are hiring fewer roles, the importance of getting that hire right becomes increasingly more important,”...
