Top Strategist at $1,300,000,000 Crypto Fund Says Bitcoin (BTC) Could Explode Over 2,200% – Here’s His Timeline

The chief investment officer of crypto asset manager Bitwise Investments is unveiling his massive price target for Bitcoin (BTC) despite the ongoing bear market. In a new Stansberry Research interview, Bitwise executive Matt Hougan says that Bitcoin could rally by over 2,273% from its current price of $21,062 as he believes BTC will come close to gold’s market capitalization of more than $11 trillion.
#Cryptocurrency#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Web3 Investment#Ethereum Fall#Coinmarketcap Com
cryptopotato.com

Bitcoin Price Struggles at $21K, EOS Soars 20% (Market Watch)

EOS has gained the most from the altcoins, followed by ATOM. Bitcoin currently stands above $21,000. Bitcoin continues to consolidate around the $21,000 mark after dipping below that level on multiple occasions yesterday. Most altcoins are well in the green on a daily scale, with EOS emerging as the most...
u.today

Bitcoin Holders Withdrawing from Exchanges "Like Never Before": Arcane Research

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
Motley Fool

Should I Buy Bitcoin at $25,000?

After successfully testing price supports at $20,000, Bitcoin now looks to test the $25,000 resistance level. The overall psychology of the crypto market suggests that momentum could be shifting in Bitcoin's favor. Normally risk-averse institutional investors are also showing pent-up demand to invest in Bitcoin. You’re reading a free article...
ValueWalk

Crypto Crash As Bitcoin And Ether Plunge In A Matter Of Minutes

Hopes that a rally in the price of major crypto currencies could be maintained have been dashed, as today’s crypto carnage rounds off an already damaging week. Bitcoin plunged by more than 5% in a matter of minutes, down to a 3-week low, while Ether also dropped like a stone. It’s not showing the pattern of a flash crash, as the assets didn’t immediately rebound sharply but sank even lower in the hours that followed. This fresh chill has descended amid fears that the market is heading for a crypto winter. Although at $21,800 Bitcoin is still some way off its June lows of under $19,000, volatility is once again wracking the market.
ambcrypto.com

Ethereum: Reasons why ETH’s drop below $1,600 could be crucial for traders

Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. Over the past month, Ethereum [ETH] grew to set foot in the apex region of its long-term rising wedge on the daily chart. Post reversing from the upper band of the Bollinger Bands (BB), the king alt dipped below its 20 EMA (red) and 50 EMA (cyan).
Motley Fool

Coinbase to Suspend All ETH Transactions During Ethereum Merge Upgrade

The largest U.S.-based crypto exchange announced its intent to temporarily halt ETH-related activity during the blockchain upgrade set for Sept. 15. On Wednesday, Coinbase issued a statement that it plans to pause transactions for Ethereum's ETH coin when developers deploy the software updates necessary for the Ethereum Merge to go live on that blockchain.
dailyhodl.com

Analyst Who Called 2018 Bitcoin Bottom Predicts Strong Ethereum Rally by End of 2022 – But There’s a Catch

The crypto strategist who nailed Bitcoin’s (BTC) 2018 bear market bottom is predicting a strong year-end performance for Ethereum (ETH). The pseudonymous analyst known in the industry as Smart Contracter tells his 210,600 Twitter followers that while he sees Ethereum rallying nearly 70% in Q4, he predicts rough days for ETH for the rest of Q3.
CoinDesk

First Mover Americas: Macro Retakes Front Seat, Pushing Bitcoin Down Below $21K

Price Point: Bitcoin trades in line with U.S. equities, briefly dropping to levels below $21,000 on Monday morning. Some analysts are still optimistic for the wider market, which might give the cryptocurrency some momentum. Other analysts see BTC and ETH remaining choppy in the short term. Market Moves: Bitcoin fell...
ValueWalk

Memecoins Dogecoin And Shiba Inu Pop While Bitcoin And Ether Slip

Memecoins surged on Sunday while bitcoin and ether tumbled. However, Dogecoin was down 6% in early trading on Monday, although Shiba Inu continued to rise, while bitcoin and ether continued to fall. Bitcoin was down almost 1% in early trades, while either was off by more than 1%. Major Coins...
u.today

Yesterday Crypto Plunge Was Extremely Brutal for Traders, Social Media Data Says

Santiment, a feature-rich blockchain research platform, measures the sentiment of traders by analyzing messages on Crypto Twitter. It seems that yesterday there was little optimism there. Too many "rekt" on social media. According to the statistics shared by Santiment on its main Twitter account, its automated analysis system registered an...
