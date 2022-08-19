Read full article on original website
If You Invested $1,000 In Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin And Other Cryptos At Their COVID-19 Pandemic Lows, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
The stock market has performed very well in the past couple of years, and virtually anything investors have touched has turned to gold. In fact, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF SPY total return since its COVID-19 bottom on March 23, 2000 is 83.6%. However, as well as stocks have performed...
dailyhodl.com
Dogecoin Competitor Shiba Inu Erupts, Hitting $10,000,000,000 Market Cap As Bitcoin and Ethereum Tap Resistance
Capital in the crypto markets is shifting to meme coins as a new week kicks off. The Ethereum-based dog-themed crypto asset Shiba Inu (SHIB) soared 40% in the last 24-hours, briefly shattering a $10,000,000,000 market cap. The Dogecoin (DOGE) rival’s rise from $0.00001259 to as high as $0.00001762 comes just...
ambcrypto.com
Why Bitcoin traders holding long positions may expect BTC’s downfall to be short-lived
Its been quite a painful week for Bitcoin [BTC] holders as the markets crashed, undoing its upside since the second half of July. Leveraged positions have particularly been in the receiving end, as quite a large number of long positions were liquidated. Zooming out on Bitcoin’s price chart reveals how...
dailyhodl.com
Top Strategist at $1,300,000,000 Crypto Fund Says Bitcoin (BTC) Could Explode Over 2,200% – Here’s His Timeline
The chief investment officer of crypto asset manager Bitwise Investments is unveiling his massive price target for Bitcoin (BTC) despite the ongoing bear market. In a new Stansberry Research interview, Bitwise executive Matt Hougan says that Bitcoin could rally by over 2,273% from its current price of $21,062 as he believes BTC will come close to gold’s market capitalization of more than $11 trillion.
dailyhodl.com
Top Crypto Analyst Predicts Brutal Ethereum (ETH) Collapse Toward End of Year – Here’s His Target
A closely tracked crypto strategist is predicting an epic collapse for leading smart contract platform Ethereum (ETH) heading into 2023. Popular crypto analyst Justin Bennett tells his 105,500 Twitter followers that he sees Ethereum plunging to a bear market bottom of around $300 as 2022 expires. “Unpopular opinion: the ETH...
cryptopotato.com
Bitcoin Price Struggles at $21K, EOS Soars 20% (Market Watch)
EOS has gained the most from the altcoins, followed by ATOM. Bitcoin currently stands above $21,000. Bitcoin continues to consolidate around the $21,000 mark after dipping below that level on multiple occasions yesterday. Most altcoins are well in the green on a daily scale, with EOS emerging as the most...
u.today
Bitcoin Holders Withdrawing from Exchanges "Like Never Before": Arcane Research
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
dailyhodl.com
Top Crypto Analyst Issues Alert, Says Bitcoin at Risk of Dropping Another 30% After Latest Correction
A crypto strategist who continues to build a following with timely Bitcoin calls warns that BTC could be on the verge of a deep sell-off event. In a new strategy session, analyst Justin Bennett says that Bitcoin has broken below its diagonal support that has kept BTC bullish over the last few months.
CoinDesk
First Mover Americas: Fear Returns to Crypto Markets as Bitcoin Plunges Most in 2 Months
Price Point: After almost reaching highs of $25,000 earlier this week, bitcoin has dropped to $21,400, and crypto traders suffered $600 million of liquidations of leveraged bets because of margin calls. Market Moves: Is Filecoin network's incentive plan sustainable? CoinDesk's Jimmy He dives in. Chart of The Day: The U.S....
Motley Fool
Should I Buy Bitcoin at $25,000?
After successfully testing price supports at $20,000, Bitcoin now looks to test the $25,000 resistance level. The overall psychology of the crypto market suggests that momentum could be shifting in Bitcoin's favor. Normally risk-averse institutional investors are also showing pent-up demand to invest in Bitcoin. You’re reading a free article...
ValueWalk
Crypto Crash As Bitcoin And Ether Plunge In A Matter Of Minutes
Hopes that a rally in the price of major crypto currencies could be maintained have been dashed, as today’s crypto carnage rounds off an already damaging week. Bitcoin plunged by more than 5% in a matter of minutes, down to a 3-week low, while Ether also dropped like a stone. It’s not showing the pattern of a flash crash, as the assets didn’t immediately rebound sharply but sank even lower in the hours that followed. This fresh chill has descended amid fears that the market is heading for a crypto winter. Although at $21,800 Bitcoin is still some way off its June lows of under $19,000, volatility is once again wracking the market.
ambcrypto.com
Ethereum: Reasons why ETH’s drop below $1,600 could be crucial for traders
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. Over the past month, Ethereum [ETH] grew to set foot in the apex region of its long-term rising wedge on the daily chart. Post reversing from the upper band of the Bollinger Bands (BB), the king alt dipped below its 20 EMA (red) and 50 EMA (cyan).
Motley Fool
Coinbase to Suspend All ETH Transactions During Ethereum Merge Upgrade
The largest U.S.-based crypto exchange announced its intent to temporarily halt ETH-related activity during the blockchain upgrade set for Sept. 15. On Wednesday, Coinbase issued a statement that it plans to pause transactions for Ethereum's ETH coin when developers deploy the software updates necessary for the Ethereum Merge to go live on that blockchain.
dailyhodl.com
Legendary Trader Peter Brandt Updates Outlook on Shiba Inu (SHIB), Says Bitcoin (BTC) Can Go Lower After Calling Crypto Crash
Veteran trader Peter Brandt is offering up his latest take on Bitcoin (BTC) and Dogecoin (DOGE) competitor Shiba Inu (SHIB). Brandt tells his 674,000 Twitter followers that SHIB has just completed an inverse head and shoulders (IH&S) pattern, a traditionally bullish formation that suggests the end of a downtrend. Brandt...
dailyhodl.com
Analyst Who Called 2018 Bitcoin Bottom Predicts Strong Ethereum Rally by End of 2022 – But There’s a Catch
The crypto strategist who nailed Bitcoin’s (BTC) 2018 bear market bottom is predicting a strong year-end performance for Ethereum (ETH). The pseudonymous analyst known in the industry as Smart Contracter tells his 210,600 Twitter followers that while he sees Ethereum rallying nearly 70% in Q4, he predicts rough days for ETH for the rest of Q3.
CoinDesk
First Mover Americas: Macro Retakes Front Seat, Pushing Bitcoin Down Below $21K
Price Point: Bitcoin trades in line with U.S. equities, briefly dropping to levels below $21,000 on Monday morning. Some analysts are still optimistic for the wider market, which might give the cryptocurrency some momentum. Other analysts see BTC and ETH remaining choppy in the short term. Market Moves: Bitcoin fell...
ValueWalk
Memecoins Dogecoin And Shiba Inu Pop While Bitcoin And Ether Slip
Memecoins surged on Sunday while bitcoin and ether tumbled. However, Dogecoin was down 6% in early trading on Monday, although Shiba Inu continued to rise, while bitcoin and ether continued to fall. Bitcoin was down almost 1% in early trades, while either was off by more than 1%. Major Coins...
u.today
Yesterday Crypto Plunge Was Extremely Brutal for Traders, Social Media Data Says
Santiment, a feature-rich blockchain research platform, measures the sentiment of traders by analyzing messages on Crypto Twitter. It seems that yesterday there was little optimism there. Too many "rekt" on social media. According to the statistics shared by Santiment on its main Twitter account, its automated analysis system registered an...
dailyhodl.com
Coinbase Puts Two Low Cap Ethereum Altcoins on Its Listing Roadmap As Crypto Markets Stall
Top US crypto exchange Coinbase has put two Ethereum-based altcoin projects on its roadmap to becoming a part of its burgeoning roster of tradable assets. Announcing via Twitter, Coinbase says it has placed Aurora and MXC to its roadmap. Aurora aims to execute Ethereum contracts on the NEAR blockchain. The...
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum Sees Turnaround in Sentiment Among Institutional Investors As Merge Approaches: CoinShares
Ethereum (ETH) is enjoying a change in sentiment as the second largest crypto asset’s transition to a proof of stake (PoS) consensus mechanism approaches, according to digital asset manager CoinShares. In its latest Digital Asset Fund Flows Weekly report, CoinShares finds that Ethereum is now in its ninth consecutive...
