Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Anatomy of a bike crash: Why did today’s collision at Addison/Drake happen?
Many bike crashes Streetsblog Chicago reports have tragic outcomes. Fortunately this morning’s collision at Addison Street (3600 N.) and Drake Avenue (3600 W.) in the Irving Park community had a relatively happy ending, in that no one was seriously injured. But why did it take place?. This T-shaped intersection...
Rules of the road for stopping for IL school buses
CHICAGO – Now that the back-to-school season has shifted into full gear, school buses are once again sharing roads across the area with motorists. While cars and school buses have coexhisted on the roads for years, the relationship between the two can sometimes get strained due to impatience or unawareness on behalf of motorists. School […]
Major Interstate 80 Reconstruction Project Underway
An I-80 Rebuild and Renewal Project is underway. The work to rebuild sixteen miles of I-80 in Will and Grundy Counties has begun. The $1.2 billion project includes the extension of Houbolt Road across the Des Plaines River, rehabilitation or replacement of over thirty bridges including the I-80 Des Plaines River bridges, as well as interchange and mainline reconstructions.
Woman grazed by bullet while driving on Lake Shore Drive
CHICAGO — A woman was driving on Lake Shore Drive Saturday night when someone fired shots into her car. The 43-year-old woman was driving southbound on the 100 block of North DuSable Lake Shore Drive at around 10:30 p.m. Saturday night when her rear driver side window shattered and she began to feel pain. The woman […]
Calumet Park woman ID'd after 1 killed, 3 hurt in multi-vehicle crash in Oak Lawn; driver in custody
One person is in custody after a four-vehicle crash killed one person and injured three others in suburban Oak Lawn, police said.
1 killed in Oak Lawn crash, 2 in custody
OAK LAWN, Ill. - One person is dead following a crash near 110th Street and Cicero Avenue in Oak Lawn. Around 1:50 a.m. Sunday, Oak Lawn police officers investigated a fatal crash involving four cars. A Dodge Charger, a Honda Accord, a Lincoln 4-door and a Dodge Ram pick-up truck...
3 burglars enter Park Ridge home while elderly owner was napping: police
PARK RIDGE, Ill. — An investigation is underway after a home was burglarized by three masked individuals in broad daylight in Park Ridge. Police responded to a residence in the 1300 block of South Prospect Avenue around 1:30 p.m. Saturday for reports of a burglary. Upon arrival, a neighbor told police they witnessed three offenders […]
Significant Road Closure in Chesterton
Construction on North Brummitt Road has begun, all because of a bridge that has been deemed structurally deficient by the Porter County Engineer’s office. Construction on the bridge began on August 8 and is expected to take an entire year to be rebuilt. Brummitt Elementary School will remain open throughout the construction process, as both the bus entrance and pickup/drop-off entrance have not been blocked off.
Chicago Charter Company Knot My Boat Announces Membership Program
Chicago boat rental company Knot My Boat Charters has fully rolled out its unique membership program, which provides access to luxury Lake Michigan boating, with no limit to the number of charters that members can book throughout the season. The company offers memberships and single-use rentals for a fleet of 15 sport and luxury yachts, ranging from 33-foot sport cruisers to 56-foot luxury yachts. Memberships range from $4,950 to $19,500.
Chicago police: Robber, possibly armed with crowbar, following victims home from NW Side Walgreens
Police say the robber may be armed with a crowbar and a handgun.
2 hospitalized after Near North Side high-rise building fire
Investigators will look to determine the cause of the blaze.
The 15 Sub-Cities of Chicago
Over the past year or so, I have visited all 77 of Chicago’s community areas by bus, train, bicycle, or gym shoe. Much has been written, much has been broadcast, about how Chicagoans talk, or how Chicagoans like their pizza, or what Chicagoans like to drink, or how Chicago’s woke prosecutors have made the city as dystopically anarchic as Somalia, circa 1992, or what constitutes a real Italian beef sandwich. Yet Chicago is too vast and contains too many multitudes for such generalizations. It’s been said that Chicago is a city of neighborhoods. Having traveled from Rogers Park to Mount Greenwood, from Edison Park to Hegewisch, and all the way down Ogden Avenue, until it turns into Cicero, I prefer to think of it as a city of sub-cities, each with distinct foodways, ethnic makeups, political outlooks, and bars you probably shouldn’t go into if you don’t look like you’re from around there. I’ve identified 15, and will proceed to make generalizations about them, rather than Chicago as a whole. (There is one hard and fast rule I can offer about life in Chicago: Don’t ride a bicycle on 130th Street. There’s no bike lane, and you may get sideswiped by a truck under the viaduct near the Ford plant.)
2 dogs missing after armed robbery and carjacking spree hits Old Town, West Town, and Lincoln Park
Update August 21, 4:45 p.m. — The missing dogs have been found safe, according to a friend of the victim. A carjacking victim’s dogs are missing after they were taken during a series of hijackings and robberies that unfolded Saturday morning, Chicago police said. While the crimes were committed in Old Town, Lincoln Park, and West Town by a group of four men who traveled in two cars, police have not yet publicly linked the crimes to each other.
Jarring video shows armed men protecting catalytic converter theft operation on North Side
Newly-acquired surveillance video shows a heavily-armed and remarkably polished catalytic converter theft crew working a Chicago residential street this month. The footage shows that the thefts, often dismissed as “property crimes,” are serious business for the people who carry them out. At least two people have been shot...
From Lipinksi to Garcia: How Archer Avenue’s Guard Has Changed
Archer Avenue, the diagonal street that traverses the Southwest Side of Chicago, from Chinatown to Garfield Ridge, may be the city’s most historic thoroughfare. There’s a marker, across the street from the 35th/Archer Orange Line station, commemorating the journey of Father Jacques Marquette and Louis Joliet, who realized that a canal on the brief portage between the Des Plaines River and Lake Michigan would enable a canoeist to paddle from Canada to Florida, making “Checagou” the transportation linchpin of the continent.
Ribfest Chicago returns this weekend in Northcenter neighborhood
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Barbecue lovers rejoice as Ribfest makes a return this weekend.Dozens of food vendors are expected to serve up more than 50,000 pounds of pork in the Northcenter neighborhood. Saturday's performances include the Chase Wilkins Band, Triple J Trio, The Black Oil Brothers, and more.Gates open at noon near Lincoln, Damen, and Irving Park Road. The event will run from noon to 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. A $10 donation is suggested, for you to enter.
Foxtail on the Lake Replacing Good Shepherd Lutheran Church
This will serve as a sister restaurant to Downers Grove's the Foxtail
Two people hospitalized after apartment fire on Chicago's Near North Side
CHICAGO - Two people were injured in an apartment fire on Chicago's Near North Side on Sunday. The Chicago Fire Department said the fire at the building at 1117 North Dearborn was confined to one apartment on the fourth floor. A woman, 31, and a man, 34, were taken to...
Couple sitting in car wounded after shots rang on North Side
Small amounts of broken glass on the street remain at the scene.
See Inside One of the Oldest Restaurants You’ll Find in Illinois
It first opened in 1898. I believe it was the first restaurant in Illinois to be given a liquor license. Now, you can see inside what was one of the first eateries in Illinois that is still going strong today on the Loop in Chicago. Have you ever eaten at...
