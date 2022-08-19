ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Avalon, CA

2urbangirls.com

Compton street takeover solution fails miserably

COMPTON – The city of Compton caused a media frenzy when they rolled out Botts’ Dots in an effort to curb street takeovers plaguing the city. The media was out in full force to laud the city for spending $4,000 on the product designed to alert drivers they are veering out of their lane, but not typically to stop street takeovers. The city dispatched the newest member of the council, Andre Spicer, to provide quotes to the media despite him facing domestic violence allegations in a Compton courtroom the day after the story broke.
dailybruin.com

Assembly Bill 1482 allows 10% rent increase, will impact Westwood renters

This post was updated Aug. 21 at 8:37 p.m. Across California, Assembly Bill 1482 is allowing rent increases of up to 10% starting this month due to inflation. AB 1482, otherwise known as the California Tenant Protection Act of 2019, is a statewide law that prohibits rent increases above either the sum of 5% and the local Consumer Price Index – a measure of inflation – or 10%, whichever value is lower. In June, the Los Angeles area’s CPI was 8.6%, and as the sum of 5% and 8.6% is larger than 10%, the maximum rent increase has become 10% this year.
LOS ANGELES, CA
dailytitan.com

Unlicensed cannabis dispensaries thrive in Fullerton

Though illegal within the city, several cannabis dispensaries operate openly in Fullerton. Most of these businesses are easily searchable online, and some are located only a few miles from City Hall. Fullerton Exotics, an unlicensed dispensary that operated at 922 Williamson Avenue since at least November of 2021, was declared...
FULLERTON, CA
Avalon, CA
Avalon, CA
LATACO

Are L.A.’s Street Sweepers Just A Scam?

We’ll keep this brief so you can move your car to the other side of the street by noon. But the long and short of our beef today is this:. L.A.’s street sweepers are just for show. Now, why such bold language on a Friday? It must be...
LOS ANGELES, CA
David Clark

Pasadena's South Arroyo Neighborhood

South Arroyo Pasadena Residence Catching Sunlight Through the Leaves of a California OakDavid Clark. Nestled between South Pasadena, Eagle Rock and Highland Park resides the 91105 zip code of “The South Arroyo.” This 3.7 square mile area contains approximately 6,543 homes, 13,544 people, and some of the quietest park-like streets in California. Let me introduce you to the homes, estates, shops, trails, and real estate market of Pasadena’s 91105 South Arroyo.
PASADENA, CA
SFGate

Castle on a Hill: $50M Malibu Rocky Oaks Estate and Vineyards

If you've ever driven into Malibu, CA, from U.S. Highway 101 via Kanan Dume Road, you've likely noticed two prominent landmarks. One is "The Bachelor" mansion in Agoura Hills, and the other is the breathtaking Rocky Oaks estate, which is now on the market for $49,500,000. The moment you spot...
MALIBU, CA
newportbeachindy.com

NB Police Department Cites 206 Vehicles During Joint Enforcement Operation for Loud Exhausts and Street Racing

In continuing with efforts to address increasing instances of street racing and the number of vehicles with loud/modified vehicle exhaust, the Newport Beach Police Department’s Traffic Division hosted an enforcement operation on Saturday, August 13. This joint enforcement operation utilizing motorcycle officers and other police officers from the Newport...
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
thelog.com

Balboa Fun Zone Has Become a Night Market

NEWPORT BEACH— The revitalized Balboa Fun Zone on the boardwalk of Balboa Village brings summer fun with Makers in the Zone, a sunset celebration with local artists, designers, creators, and festive food, drink, and live music. The market highlights local artists and artisans. The announcement of which vendors are...
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
foxla.com

Ducks found in Orange County with beaks severed

The two ducks were found at Mile Square Park in Fountain Valley and brought to the Wetlands and Wildlife Care Center for treatment. The ducks, one male and one female, were found on July 31st and August 13th.
KTLA

Speeding driver crashes into tree in Yorba Linda, dies: OCSD

A woman died when her vehicle slammed into a tree in front of a church in Yorba Linda early Sunday morning, authorities said. The crash was reported around 12:40 a.m. in the 18800 block of Yorba Linda Boulevard near Summit Drive. According to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department, the driver was speeding when her vehicle […]
YORBA LINDA, CA
NBC Los Angeles

OC Man Attempts World Record By Pedaling Across the Pacific

A man from Newport Beach will attempt to break a world record Saturday by pedaling across the Pacific. Matthew Thomas will attempt breaking the record while pedaling from Newport Beach to Catalina Island. "There's always doubt because you're going across the ocean, pedaling a bike," Thomas said. "Anything could happen...
NBC Los Angeles

Nineteen Migrants Rescued From Panga Boat Off Redondo Beach

Nineteen people are rescued from a disable boat Saturday floating off the Southern California coast. The U.S. Coast Guard and Los Angeles Baywatch boats responded to a distress call at about 9 a.m. from another boat. That individual reported a panga-style boat in need of assistance. A helicopter rescue crew...
REDONDO BEACH, CA

