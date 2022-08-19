Passing away at his home in Memphis, Tennessee. Elvis Presley left more than a beautiful estate deemed Graceland behind. In August of 1977, the music industry lost a star, but what many didn’t know, his legacy continues to transform music and influence generations of artists who came after him. If there was anyone to debate his title as the King of Rock and Roll, it is hard to compete with the fact that Presley died almost 50 years ago and only grew in popularity. With a hit movie in theaters and auction houses scrambling for anything remotely touched by the icon, it appears a new Elvis On Tour box set is scheduled for a December release. And for all those diehard fans, it comes with unreleased recordings.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 6 DAYS AGO