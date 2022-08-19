Read full article on original website
Related
Motown legend Lamont Dozier dead at 81
Lamont Dozier, legendary Motown songwriter and producer, died at age 81 on Monday. The Detroit-born musician wrote and produced popular hits such as "You Can’t Hurry Love" and "Heat Wave" while collaborating with his brothers Brian and Eddie Holland in the 1960s. The Holland-Dozier-Holland team created iconic hits for artists like The Supremes and Marvin Gaye.
Elvis Presley ‘On Tour’ Box Set to Contain Unreleased Live Tracks
Passing away at his home in Memphis, Tennessee. Elvis Presley left more than a beautiful estate deemed Graceland behind. In August of 1977, the music industry lost a star, but what many didn’t know, his legacy continues to transform music and influence generations of artists who came after him. If there was anyone to debate his title as the King of Rock and Roll, it is hard to compete with the fact that Presley died almost 50 years ago and only grew in popularity. With a hit movie in theaters and auction houses scrambling for anything remotely touched by the icon, it appears a new Elvis On Tour box set is scheduled for a December release. And for all those diehard fans, it comes with unreleased recordings.
Carlos Santana Hallucinated During His Set at Woodstock After Doing Mescaline With Jerry Garcia
Santana had an iconic performance at Woodstock, even though Carlos Santana was hallucinating during his set after Jerry Garcia gave him mescaline.
operawire.com
Rossini Opera Festival 2022 Review: Otello
Cucchi’s Imaginative & Forceful Production Will Live In Our Memories. Without memories we are nothing but an empty shell. They define our sense of self. It is only through memory that we can make any sense of what is around us. It allows us to rationalize and contextualize tragic events, to enjoy the present, and to project the consequence of our actions into the future.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NPR
New Music Friday: The best releases out on Aug. 19
A lot of music is seeking sanctuary at the club this year — from the Hercules and Love Affair album In Amber to Beyoncé's Renaissance, dance beats are driving a cathartic release and rebuilding a sense of community in 2022. Now comes the latest from Hot Chip, the appropriately titled Freakout/Release, a collection of propulsive, four-on-the-flour grooves with just a twinge of melancholy that seems to acknowledge that the pandemic isn't really over, but we're doing the best we can.
Iggy Pop to Play Inaugural Punk Rock Festival in Dominican Republic in 2023
Iggy Pop will perform at the inaugural punk rock festival Destination Chaos, running Jan. 28 through Feb. 2, 2023, at the Senator Puerto Plata Resort and Spa on the northern coast of the Dominican Republic. Pop is scheduled to headline the festival, created by The Experience Resorts and Upstart Entertainment,...
Climate-Themed Fest With Sheryl Crow, Flaming Lips, the Roots Postponed
The Big Climate Thing, a multi-day festival set to take place in New York City next month with the War on Drugs, Flaming Lips, Sheryl Crow, and more, has been postponed. The Climate Control Projects, which was set to host the event, said in a statement, “Collectively, we felt that if we couldn’t produce the event in a way that met the high standards for participation, impact and sustainability that are the foundation of The Big Climate Thing, then it was the responsible choice to postpone until we can.” The organization added they will try to bring “a renewed” version of...
Whiskey Riff New Music Friday Playlist (8/19/22)
This week on the Whiskey Riff New Music Friday Playlist, we have a ton of new tunes from Eric Church, Kolby Cooper, Charley Crockett, Blackberry Smoke, Tanner Usrey, Willie Nelson, Ward Davis, Corey Kent, Ben Burgess, Sunny Sweeney with Vince Gill, Town Mountain, Maddie & Tae, Ben Jarrell, Adam Hood, Early James and more.
Comments / 0