piedmontexedra.com

Drought tolerant gardens can win prizes from EBMUD

Convert your landscaping to save water and possibly win a prize. The East Bay Municipal Utility District (EBMUD) is launching the I Heart My Garden Photo Challenge for customers to celebrate their landscape conversion projects and inspire others. Until Sept. 25, the utilities district invites customers to submit two before and after two photos, showing off their reimagined landscape.
KRON4 News

SF teacher shortage leaves educators, students in lurch

Students across the Bay Area returned to classrooms this week, but a shortage of teachers in the San Francisco Unified School District left some educators with less than 24 hours to prepare a classroom curriculum, according to a press release from United Educators of San Francisco (UESF).
CBS San Francisco

Fallen oak tree leaves East Bay residents trapped in their neighborhood

EL SOBRANTE -- Angry, frustrated, tired -- those were the reaction from the roughly 90 families in El Sobrante who were cut off for seven hours Sunday after a downed tree blocked the only way in and out of their community.It's called the Pinole Shores community and Rancho Road is the only access road.Contra Costa County Authorities said just after 2 p.m. Sunday, a dead oak tree snapped and landed on some power lines, blocking the street. Crews had to wait for PG&E to deactivate the lines before they could remove the tree."I'm just sad cuz I can't get home,"...
EL SOBRANTE, CA
piedmontexedra.com

638 Trestle Glen Road, Oakland

$1,725,000 | 3 Beds | 2.5 Baths | 1,946 SqFt | Now Showing | Julie Gardner & Sarah Abel, Compass. With a Walk Score of 87, this updated, yet classic Crocker Highland’s home features 3Bdrms/2Bths up, renovated kitchen with an attached family room out to a level garden and lawn, formal living and dining rooms w/ period built-ins, and abundant natural light throughout. Gleaming hardwood floors, fresh paint, and a convenient location near shops, eateries, the Saturday Farmers’ Market, Grand Lake Theater, and public transport make for easy living.
KTVU FOX 2

Fremont boy competes in USA Mullet Championship

OAKLAND, Calif. - An 11-year-old from Fremont was part of the USA Mullet Championship this weekend. Mason Padilla was the only kid from California who competed for the top prize of $2500. There were 24 other mullet-wearing kids nationally, vying for the top spot. Winners were announced in the teens...
diablomag.com

Restaurant Review: The Yellow Chilli in Danville

“So, who is that guy?” I asked our busy waitress as she set down appetizers, pointing to an oversize mural of a chef dominating one wall at the Yellow Chilli. “Oh, that’s Sanjeev Kapoor,” she replied. “We grew up watching him on TV. He’s kind of like the Gordon Ramsay of India.”
CBS San Francisco

VIDEO: Hundreds gather for illegal South Bay sideshows

SAN JOSE -- Generally, illegal sideshow participants await for the cover of darkness, but that wasn't the case in Santa Clara County on Saturday.Hundreds gathered to watch and take part in sideshows in front of the Great America in Santa Clara, on Santa Teresa Blvd  and the 87 Freeway off ramp and at Lundy Ave and Concourse Drive in San Jose on Saturday afternoon.The rowdy crowd in front of the Great America was finally disperse by a line of Sant Clara police vehicles. At the two San Jose sideshows, spectators  added a new twist, pelleting the vehicles with water balloons. Video also recorded two spectators being grazed by a spilling car. Other spectators came to their aid. The extent of their injuries was not immediately known.It was also not immediately known if any tickets were issued, cars seized or arrests made.
pioneerpublishers.com

Contra Costa nonprofit Opportunity Junction opens recruitment for job training programs

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA (August 20, 2022) — Nonprofit organization Opportunity Junction (OJ) is actively accepting applications for its workforce development programs’ September classes. The Administrative Careers Training (ACT) and Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) courses will be offered in person at no cost for low-income motivated job seekers...
everythingsouthcity.com

Peninsula Humane Society and SPCA’s Pet of the Week: Honey

South San Francisco, CA August 19, 2022 Submitted by Peninsula Humane Society and SPCA. It’s simply impossible to look at Honey and not smile. This spayed female German Shepherd mix elicits all those warm and fuzzy feelings. Honey is eight-months old and still growing. This spunky gal has gobs of playful puppy energy. Honey would love to continue training and enjoys learning new tricks and commands. Her ears always seem pricked to listen and learn. Honey is fond of belly rubs and long walks. She should be in a feline free home. Ready to add a spirited shepherd lass to your home? Ask for Honey ID# A915198.
Washington Examiner

Back to school: Berkeley's 'diversity vow' a depressing token of woke academia

Imagine applying to a job and, as part of your application, having to write a B.S. college essay about diversity for the HR department. This is not hypothetical. Rather, it is a requirement to take a job at the University of California, Berkeley. Applicants must write a short essay about how much they support the controversial diversity, equity, and inclusion philosophy — actually a personal "vow" of one's enthusiasm for the tenets of critical race theory.
KTVU FOX 2

Stranded drivers frustrated by sideshows in Oakland, South Bay

SAN JOSE, Calif. - Some drivers say they were frustrated after illegal sideshows were held across Oakland and San Jose this weekend, all of which were caught on camera. The most recent was reported Sunday about 10 p.m., as drivers were trying to leave the Oakland airport and got caught up in the backup of a sideshow. Witnesses said the illegal event lasted for nearly an hour, blocking traffic.
SAN JOSE, CA
Asbarez News

San Francisco Community Pillar Jirair Sarkissian Passes Away

The Armenian Revolutionary Federation Western U.S. Central Committee is saddened to announce the passing of veteran activist and organizational leader Jirair Sarkissian who died on Sunday, August 21 in San Francisco. Sarkissian was a preeminent pillar of the San Francisco Bay Area Armenian community and through his hard work and dedication advanced countless community institutions in that area, especially the Krouzian-Zekarian Vasbouragan Armenian School.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

