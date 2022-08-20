Read full article on original website
Antioch celebrates AAPI community with multicultural festival in near triple-digit heat
With fans, generators and a whole lot of shaved ice at the ready, the near triple-digit heat didn't keep people from enjoying Antioch's Multicultural Festival on Saturday, which celebrated the Asian American and Pacific Islander community.
KTVU FOX 2
Oakland rap star Mistah F.A.B.'s annual backpack giveaway
Mistah F.A.B. has been busy shopping for school supplies for his annual backpack giveaway. He spoke with KTVU's Claudine Wong about this year's event which includes face painting, a basketball game, and more.
piedmontexedra.com
Drought tolerant gardens can win prizes from EBMUD
Convert your landscaping to save water and possibly win a prize. The East Bay Municipal Utility District (EBMUD) is launching the I Heart My Garden Photo Challenge for customers to celebrate their landscape conversion projects and inspire others. Until Sept. 25, the utilities district invites customers to submit two before and after two photos, showing off their reimagined landscape.
SF teacher shortage leaves educators, students in lurch
Students across the Bay Area returned to classrooms this week, but a shortage of teachers in the San Francisco Unified School District left some educators with less than 24 hours to prepare a classroom curriculum, according to a press release from United Educators of San Francisco (UESF).
Bay Area school district rescinds mask mandate after sending 4-year-old home for not having mask on
This move comes after a four-year-old boy without a mask on was told he couldn't stay at school.
Fallen oak tree leaves East Bay residents trapped in their neighborhood
EL SOBRANTE -- Angry, frustrated, tired -- those were the reaction from the roughly 90 families in El Sobrante who were cut off for seven hours Sunday after a downed tree blocked the only way in and out of their community.It's called the Pinole Shores community and Rancho Road is the only access road.Contra Costa County Authorities said just after 2 p.m. Sunday, a dead oak tree snapped and landed on some power lines, blocking the street. Crews had to wait for PG&E to deactivate the lines before they could remove the tree."I'm just sad cuz I can't get home,"...
piedmontexedra.com
638 Trestle Glen Road, Oakland
$1,725,000 | 3 Beds | 2.5 Baths | 1,946 SqFt | Now Showing | Julie Gardner & Sarah Abel, Compass. With a Walk Score of 87, this updated, yet classic Crocker Highland’s home features 3Bdrms/2Bths up, renovated kitchen with an attached family room out to a level garden and lawn, formal living and dining rooms w/ period built-ins, and abundant natural light throughout. Gleaming hardwood floors, fresh paint, and a convenient location near shops, eateries, the Saturday Farmers’ Market, Grand Lake Theater, and public transport make for easy living.
Popular Bay Area sandwich pop-up opens permanent Oakland restaurant
"Mark your calendar, tell your family, tag the homies."
KTVU FOX 2
Fremont boy competes in USA Mullet Championship
OAKLAND, Calif. - An 11-year-old from Fremont was part of the USA Mullet Championship this weekend. Mason Padilla was the only kid from California who competed for the top prize of $2500. There were 24 other mullet-wearing kids nationally, vying for the top spot. Winners were announced in the teens...
'She's not safe': SJ parent scared to send child to school after brutal campus fight, graphic video
Just days after the return to campus at Bernal Intermediate School, a graphic video from Tuesday captured the moment a female student punched another girl repeatedly in the head.
Woman delivers baby on Bay Area freeway
A woman gave birth on a Bay Area freeway on Saturday, according to a statement from Benicia Fire Department.
diablomag.com
Restaurant Review: The Yellow Chilli in Danville
“So, who is that guy?” I asked our busy waitress as she set down appetizers, pointing to an oversize mural of a chef dominating one wall at the Yellow Chilli. “Oh, that’s Sanjeev Kapoor,” she replied. “We grew up watching him on TV. He’s kind of like the Gordon Ramsay of India.”
VIDEO: Hundreds gather for illegal South Bay sideshows
SAN JOSE -- Generally, illegal sideshow participants await for the cover of darkness, but that wasn't the case in Santa Clara County on Saturday.Hundreds gathered to watch and take part in sideshows in front of the Great America in Santa Clara, on Santa Teresa Blvd and the 87 Freeway off ramp and at Lundy Ave and Concourse Drive in San Jose on Saturday afternoon.The rowdy crowd in front of the Great America was finally disperse by a line of Sant Clara police vehicles. At the two San Jose sideshows, spectators added a new twist, pelleting the vehicles with water balloons. Video also recorded two spectators being grazed by a spilling car. Other spectators came to their aid. The extent of their injuries was not immediately known.It was also not immediately known if any tickets were issued, cars seized or arrests made.
pioneerpublishers.com
Contra Costa nonprofit Opportunity Junction opens recruitment for job training programs
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA (August 20, 2022) — Nonprofit organization Opportunity Junction (OJ) is actively accepting applications for its workforce development programs’ September classes. The Administrative Careers Training (ACT) and Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) courses will be offered in person at no cost for low-income motivated job seekers...
everythingsouthcity.com
Peninsula Humane Society and SPCA’s Pet of the Week: Honey
South San Francisco, CA August 19, 2022 Submitted by Peninsula Humane Society and SPCA. It’s simply impossible to look at Honey and not smile. This spayed female German Shepherd mix elicits all those warm and fuzzy feelings. Honey is eight-months old and still growing. This spunky gal has gobs of playful puppy energy. Honey would love to continue training and enjoys learning new tricks and commands. Her ears always seem pricked to listen and learn. Honey is fond of belly rubs and long walks. She should be in a feline free home. Ready to add a spirited shepherd lass to your home? Ask for Honey ID# A915198.
Washington Examiner
Back to school: Berkeley's 'diversity vow' a depressing token of woke academia
Imagine applying to a job and, as part of your application, having to write a B.S. college essay about diversity for the HR department. This is not hypothetical. Rather, it is a requirement to take a job at the University of California, Berkeley. Applicants must write a short essay about how much they support the controversial diversity, equity, and inclusion philosophy — actually a personal "vow" of one's enthusiasm for the tenets of critical race theory.
KTVU FOX 2
Stranded drivers frustrated by sideshows in Oakland, South Bay
SAN JOSE, Calif. - Some drivers say they were frustrated after illegal sideshows were held across Oakland and San Jose this weekend, all of which were caught on camera. The most recent was reported Sunday about 10 p.m., as drivers were trying to leave the Oakland airport and got caught up in the backup of a sideshow. Witnesses said the illegal event lasted for nearly an hour, blocking traffic.
Where to pick apples in the Bay Area and Northern California
This was the best Golden Delicious apple I have ever tasted.
Asbarez News
San Francisco Community Pillar Jirair Sarkissian Passes Away
The Armenian Revolutionary Federation Western U.S. Central Committee is saddened to announce the passing of veteran activist and organizational leader Jirair Sarkissian who died on Sunday, August 21 in San Francisco. Sarkissian was a preeminent pillar of the San Francisco Bay Area Armenian community and through his hard work and dedication advanced countless community institutions in that area, especially the Krouzian-Zekarian Vasbouragan Armenian School.
