SAN FRANCISCO -- He is deemed the pharaoh of pharaohs, known for his ruthless military might, unprecedented construction campaign and his leadership that brought ancient Egypt into its notorious golden age: Ramses II, otherwise known as Ramses the Great. And the dazzling treasures and artifacts that surrounded his life have found themselves in San Francisco.Through Feb. 2023, the deYoung museum will host an international touring exhibition that pairs ancient objects with cutting-edge technology, labeled "Ramses the Great and the Gold of the Pharaohs."It's the only museum on the West Coast to feature the collection before it returns to museums in...

3 DAYS AGO