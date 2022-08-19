Read full article on original website
Two juveniles injured in UTV accident
BENTON COUNTY, Mo. – Two juveniles are injured following a UTV accident in Benton County Sunday evening. The incident occurred at approximately 7:50 p.m. on Zion Church Road, north of Hansen Avenue, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol report. The southbound traveling UTV, driven by an 11-year-old male juvenile, and occupied by a 10-year-old female, both of Lincoln, lost control and overcorrected off the roadway, then overturned.
Two occupants injured in Johnson County accident
JOHNSON COUNTY Mo. – Two occupants are injured in a single vehicle crash early yesterday morning. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the incident occurred at approximately 1:25 a.m. on NE 551 at NE 1100 Road. A northbound traveling vehicle, driven by 21-year-old Chance R. Ores, failed to stop at the T-intersection and lost control. The vehicle traveled off the north side of the roadway and overturned in a cornfield.
Fatal injuries sustained in Kansas City shooting
KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Kansas City law enforcement responded to a shooting homicide on the 1300 block of E 89th St. Sunday afternoon. Investigators say upon arrival, officers took over attempted life-saving measures from a citizen until EMS arrived. The victim, identified as 38-year-old Marvin Williams, was pronounced deceased on the scene.
State Fair - Sale of Champions Auction Results
(SEDALIA, Mo.)—According to a press release from the Missouri State Fair, the Missouri State Fair celebrated Youth in Agriculture on Saturday, Aug. 20. The annual Sale of Champions highlighted the day, breaking numerous records from previous sales raising a total of $256,825 for Youth in Agriculture. The Grand Champion...
Thurza Louise Falls
Richmond resident, 69 year old Thurza Louise Falls, died Thursday, August 18, 2022. Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday August 24 at First Baptist Church in Richmond. Visitation is from 6 - 8 p.m. Tuesday, at Thurman funeral Home, Richmond. Burial is in Lexington Memory Gardens. Contributions suggested to...
Large Job and College Transfer Fair Sept. 21 at SFCC
State Fair Community College’s Career Services and Missouri Job Center will host a free Job and College Transfer Fair from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 21, in the Fred E. Davis Multipurpose Center on the Sedalia campus. More than 65 employers from throughout the state will be...
Betty Elliott
Betty Elliott - age 85 of Kansas City, Missouri and formerly of Lathrop passed away Thursday morning, August 18, 2022, at Saint Luke's East Hospital in Lee's Summit, Missouri. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the Children’s Place of Kansas City in Brookside in care of the funeral home. Graveside services will be held at 3:00 PM, Thursday, August 25, 2022, at Lathrop Cemetery in Lathrop, MO. The family will gather with friends from 2:00 PM - 2:45 PM, prior to the service at the funeral home. Arrangements entrusted to the care and direction of Stith Funeral Home in Lathrop. (816) 740-4658.
Larry Lee Green
Carrollton resident, Larry Lee Green, 60, died Friday, August 19, 2022. Services will be 2 p.m. Friday August 26 at Foster Funeral Chapels in Carrollton. Visitation is from noon - 1:30 p.m. prior to the service. Private burial is in Carroll Memory Gardens. Contributions suggested to Bosworth Baptist Church.
Lucy Ann Hulen
Lathrop resident, Lucy Ann Hulen, 90, died Tuesday, August 16, 2022. Funeral services will be 11 a.m Saturday, August 27 at Stith Funeral Home in Lathrop. Friends are received one hour prior, beginning 10 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial follows in Lathrop Cemetery. In lieu of flowers Contributions suggested...
