Betty Elliott - age 85 of Kansas City, Missouri and formerly of Lathrop passed away Thursday morning, August 18, 2022, at Saint Luke's East Hospital in Lee's Summit, Missouri. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the Children’s Place of Kansas City in Brookside in care of the funeral home. Graveside services will be held at 3:00 PM, Thursday, August 25, 2022, at Lathrop Cemetery in Lathrop, MO. The family will gather with friends from 2:00 PM - 2:45 PM, prior to the service at the funeral home. Arrangements entrusted to the care and direction of Stith Funeral Home in Lathrop. (816) 740-4658.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 3 DAYS AGO