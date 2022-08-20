Read full article on original website
Washington Examiner
Social Security payments: First half of $1,652 direct payment to be sent in just 13 days
People who receive Supplemental Security Income will soon have the first of two payments sent to them, which will equal a combined total of $1,652 for most recipients. Those eligible will receive their first payment of $841 on Sept. 1, while the second payment worth the same amount will be on Sept. 30, according to the Social Security Administration. Eligible couples will receive two payments of $1,261 in September, while essential persons, people who live with a person receiving Supplemental Security Income and provide necessary care, will receive two payments of $421 on the same days.
marketplace.org
Growing pains toward a clean energy economy?
Ford announced it’s slashing 3,000 white-collar jobs as part of its transition to electric vehicles. We’ll discuss what the layoffs reveal about our changing economy. Plus, could a free tax filing system finally be coming to the IRS? Then, want to hear what outer space sounds like? Listen till the end to find out.
marketplace.org
An American manufacturing comeback
Reshoring high-tech jobs accelerates as supply chain woes continue. A shorter chain means less room for error and uncertainty. But that security comes with a higher price tag. Taiwan trade talks advance; U.S. will start official negotiations in the fall. by Mitchell Hartman. Aug 22, 2022. An Indiana delegation is...
India e-commerce firms ramp up hiring of delivery workers for shopping season
BENGALURU, Aug 23 (Reuters) - India's e-commerce companies are adding delivery personnel at a rapid pace, fearing a labour shortage might cause them to lose out in one of the biggest annual shopping seasons that begins in earnest next month.
marketplace.org
Unengaged workers are fired up about “quiet quitting”
“Quiet quitting” is the new name for a not-entirely-new trend among workers. Essentially, these employees, many on the younger side, are limiting their efforts to what is required of them so they can focus on their priorities outside the job. They’re not taking on extra work, and they’re trying to set boundaries between who they are and what they do for a living.
Apple plans to make iPhone 14 in India - Bloomberg News
Aug 23 (Reuters) - Apple Inc (AAPL.O) plans to start manufacturing iPhone 14 in India about two months after the product's initial release out of China, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday.
marketplace.org
Controversy follows changes to federal debt relief program for farmers of color
A federal debt relief program funded by the American Rescue Plan was originally intended to remedy decades of discrimination against farmers of color by the USDA. But the latest version expands the pool of who’s eligible to potentially include white farmers who claim other forms of discrimination. The climate...
marketplace.org
Reshoring high-tech jobs accelerates as supply chain woes continue
Manufacturing jobs are returning to the U.S, according to a new report from the Reshoring Initiative, a lobbying group that’s been tracking this since 2010. It says American companies are on pace to reshore nearly 350,000 jobs this year, the highest number in recent history. Global manufacturing and logistics...
marketplace.org
Black, Hispanic and poorer families pay the price for being “unbanked”
Black and Hispanic Americans are more than twice as likely as white Americans to be unbanked or underbanked, meaning they either don’t have a bank account or mostly use things like check cashing services or payday lenders. Low-income families are more than six times as likely as wealthier families...
