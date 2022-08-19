Read full article on original website
Gov. Parson calls special session for permanent $700 million income tax cut
(The Center Square) – The day after the nation celebrates Labor Day, Missouri's legislature will be summoned to a special legislative session to work on cutting the state's income tax. Republican Gov. Mike Parson issued a call for the General Assembly to meet at noon on Tuesday, Sept. 6,...
Drought continues to impact cattle numbers
MISSOURI - The latest Cattle on Feed numbers showed July placements outside the top end of pre-report expectations. University of Missouri livestock economist Scott Brown said in an interview with Brownfield Ag, "We could be seeing not-as-strong cattle prices in the near-term, But it probably only makes them stronger as we get further into 2023."
State Fair - Sale of Champions Auction Results
(SEDALIA, Mo.)—According to a press release from the Missouri State Fair, the Missouri State Fair celebrated Youth in Agriculture on Saturday, Aug. 20. The annual Sale of Champions highlighted the day, breaking numerous records from previous sales raising a total of $256,825 for Youth in Agriculture. The Grand Champion...
Local Youth win big at the Missouri State Fair
Gregory Kent Norris
Gregory Kent Norris, 66, of Lee’s Summit, MO, formerly of Richmond, MO, and Columbia, MO, passed away unexpectedly on August 19, 2022. Greg was born in Lexington, MO, on May 10, 1956. He graduated from Richmond High School in 1974, where he was a member of the 1971 State...
