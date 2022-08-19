ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Comments / 0

Related
KMZU

Drought continues to impact cattle numbers

MISSOURI - The latest Cattle on Feed numbers showed July placements outside the top end of pre-report expectations. University of Missouri livestock economist Scott Brown said in an interview with Brownfield Ag, "We could be seeing not-as-strong cattle prices in the near-term, But it probably only makes them stronger as we get further into 2023."
COLUMBIA, MO
KMZU

State Fair - Sale of Champions Auction Results

(SEDALIA, Mo.)—According to a press release from the Missouri State Fair, the Missouri State Fair celebrated Youth in Agriculture on Saturday, Aug. 20. The annual Sale of Champions highlighted the day, breaking numerous records from previous sales raising a total of $256,825 for Youth in Agriculture. The Grand Champion...
MISSOURI STATE
KMZU

Local Youth win big at the Missouri State Fair

The Missouri State Fair celebrated Youth in Agriculture on Saturday, Aug. 20. The annual Sale of Champions highlighted the day, breaking numerous records from previous sales raising a total of $256,825 for Youth in Agriculture. The Grand Champion Steer was exhibited by Mikaela Rojas of New Boston. Mikaela is the...
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kirksville, MO
City
Joplin, MO
City
Columbia, MO
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Business
City
Kansas City, MO
Local
Missouri Traffic
KMZU

Gregory Kent Norris

Gregory Kent Norris, 66, of Lee’s Summit, MO, formerly of Richmond, MO, and Columbia, MO, passed away unexpectedly on August 19, 2022. Greg was born in Lexington, MO, on May 10, 1956. He graduated from Richmond High School in 1974, where he was a member of the 1971 State...
LEE'S SUMMIT, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy