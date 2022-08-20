ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Tracey Folly

Woman demands husband turn over entire paycheck every week

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. When my cousin got married, she and her husband both had full-time jobs. She promptly quit her job to take care of the kids after the wedding; the only problem was that they didn't have any.
Ultimate Unexplained

Woman Shocked After Finding 'Typo' on Grandma's Gravestone Unnoticed for 30 Years

A woman was left dumbfounded after she traveled to see her grandmother's gravestone 30 years after the matriarch's passing, only to find a spelling mistake on the tombstone. "My grandmother died in her 40s, when my mother was in her early 20s," the woman shared via parenting forum Mumsnet. "I was born a decade after she died. My mother found it too painful so has never visited her grave. I didn't even know where it was until my grandfather passed away last year and was buried with her."
