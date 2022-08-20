A woman was left dumbfounded after she traveled to see her grandmother's gravestone 30 years after the matriarch's passing, only to find a spelling mistake on the tombstone. "My grandmother died in her 40s, when my mother was in her early 20s," the woman shared via parenting forum Mumsnet. "I was born a decade after she died. My mother found it too painful so has never visited her grave. I didn't even know where it was until my grandfather passed away last year and was buried with her."

