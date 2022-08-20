Read full article on original website
Jackson enters 4th week of boil water notice
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – As the City of Jackson enters into its fourth week under a boil water notice, Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba proposed potential solutions to address the water crisis during a news conference on Monday. A shortage of qualified workers at the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Facility is a concern. The mayor […]
Hinds County applying for federal rental assistance
HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Hinds County is looking to apply for more money to help neighbors who qualify get some rent relief. Officials said they’re in the process of applying for millions of dollars. Hinds County Board of Supervisors President Credell Calhoun said Hinds County is in the process of looking into applying for […]
fox40jackson.com
Mayor says water plant staffing shortage no secret, disputes 3OYS report
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba disputes the findings of last week’s 3 On Your Side investigation revealing severe staffing shortages at the city’s O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Plant. The report, which aired Thursday, showed, in November, that former City Engineer Charles Williams warned...
fox40jackson.com
Things To Know for Monday, August 22
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed. Two people have been arrested after a police chase that...
WLBT
‘Extreme financial challenges’: Mayor unsure how long Richard’s can continue collecting trash in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Nearly five months after the company began work in the Capital City, Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba is unsure how long Richard’s Disposal can continue picking up trash. The firm began collecting residential waste on April 1. However, the city council never approved a contract...
Jackson to hold water distribution on Aug. 20
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson will distribute cases of bottled water to neighbors on Wednesday, August 17. This comes after a citywide boil water notice was issued for Jackson by the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Friday, July 29. There will be a limit of one case of water per vehicle. The […]
bobgermanylaw.com
Flowood, MS - Fatal Crash Prompted by Multi-Agency Pursuit at Flowood Dr and Old Fannin Rd
Flowood, MS (August 21, 2022) - Multiple Mississippi law enforcement agencies engaged in a pursuit that concluded in a single fatality on Sunday, August 21st in Flowood. According to a local source, one man died during a police chase that began in Pearl and ended in a collision with another vehicle in Flowood in the area of Old Fannin Road and Flowood Drive at about 7:00 p.m.
WLBT
Law enforcement departments in metro struggle with competitive pay
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Law enforcement agencies in the metro say they’re struggling to keep up with the competitive pay and benefits Capitol Police officers are being offered. With Capitol Police recruiting 31 new officers between May and September with higher-than-average salaries, it’s making it more difficult for other...
Report: Absent fathers cost Mississippi taxpayers millions
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Monday, State Auditor Shad White released a new report that shows Mississippi taxpayers will see an additional $700 million of current and future spending obligations as a result of fatherlessness. “Mississippians know that engaged fathers are critical for the well-being of children,” said White. “The added discipline and income that […]
Two people arrested after drag racing on Mississippi interstate turns into police chase
Two people have been arrested after a police chase began when officers spotted two cars drag racing on the interstate. Officers with the Pearl Police Department report that two cars were spotted draw racing on Interstate 20 traveling west. Officers attempted to stop the vehicles and then were led on...
fox40jackson.com
City of Jackson to distribute cases of bottled water Saturday afternoon
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – The City of Jackson will distribute cases of bottled water to residents in need on Saturday. The city says the distribution will occur at 2 p.m. at Fire Station 1, located at 555 South West Street. According to the city, the location will be used daily for the near future.
Jackson city council to vote on tax increase
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – As the city prepares for a new budget year, Ward 3 Councilman Kenneth Stokes says now is not the time to raise taxes. Many Jacksonians agree with the councilman, stating they’re beginning to question Jackson’s decision to raise taxes. They note that Jackson has the highest poverty level in the surrounding […]
Man accused of stealing MDOT catalytic converter
WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A man is wanted in Warren County for allegedly stealing a catalytic converter from the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT). Officials with the Warren County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) said a report was made on Wednesday, August 10 that a man had stolen the car part from MDOT in Flowers. They […]
WAPT
City councilman pushing back against proposed property tax increase in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson City Councilman Kenneth Stokes held a press conference Sunday to address a proposal to raise property taxes in Jackson. The Ward 3 city councilman said the city plans to propose a millage rate increase to the city council. One discussion is a 4 mil property increase that would include money to move starting pay for police to $50,000 a year.
WLBT
City councilman holds celebration for Ward 5
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Dozens gathered on the lawn of Livingston Park all wearing smiles and engaging with food, fun, and fellowship. The event was created in an effort to get the help that people so desperately need, to improve Ward 5 in west Jackson. The event was hosted by...
Why doctors say you should heed boil water notices
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – As Jackson enters into its fourth week under a citywide boil water notice, businesses and homes have been affected during this time. The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) issued the boil water notice due to high levels of turbidity in the water. They said the water could contain organisms that […]
WLBT
City receives six bids to tear down dilapidated structures in downtown Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Six bidders are vying for the opportunity to tear down two dilapidated structures near the Jackson Convention Complex. The city recently opened bids for the project, which would include demolishing buildings and clearing parcels at 220 and 226 Pascagoula St. Planning and Development Director Jordan Hillman...
fox40jackson.com
Local organization to hold car show to raise money for American Cancer Society
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – A local organization is hosting an event this weekend to raise money for the American Cancer Society. Metro Corvette Club of Mississippi says it will host an open car show at the Mississippi State Fairgrounds from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, August 27.
bobgermanylaw.com
Jackson, MS - Two Injured When Cop Car and School Bus Collide on TV Rd
Jackson, MS (August 20, 2022) - A patrol car belonging to the Jackson Police Department and a school bus were involved in a collision on Thursday, August 18th. The incident took place at about 4:30 p.m. in the area of Robinson Road and TV Road in Jackson. The bus driver...
WAPT
Doctor explains health risks associated with citywide boil water notice
JACKSON, Miss. — The citywideboil water alert in Jackson has impacted residents' wallets and it also presents health hazards. The Health Department issued the notice due to high levels of turbidity or cloudiness in the water. That cloudiness can contain disease-causing organisms and one local pediatrician says it doesn't take much for the unsafe water to affect a person's health.
