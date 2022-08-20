Read full article on original website
Payment remains an issue for Jackson garbage pickup
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Richard’s Disposal is continuing to pick up trash for the City of Jackson, but they’re not getting paid for the work that they’ve done. Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba said entering into a new trash RFP would cause sanitation fees to skyrocket in order to account for higher gas prices and products, […]
Jackson enters 4th week of boil water notice
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – As the City of Jackson enters into its fourth week under a boil water notice, Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba proposed potential solutions to address the water crisis during a news conference on Monday. A shortage of qualified workers at the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Facility is a concern. The mayor […]
WAPT
City trying to hire enough workers to operate Jackson's water treatment plants
JACKSON, Miss. — Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba addressed criticism about short staffing at Jackson's water treatment plants as being nothing new. The mayor said during a weekly news briefing Monday that the city is trying to find the needed manpower and looking for an outside contractor to help. But the Environmental Protection Agency said it is a problem, as the city's water is still deemed unsafe to use.
mageenews.com
The Downtown Magee Homeowner District Group to Meet
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. The Downtown Magee Homeowner District neighborhood group has submitted a legal complaint to the Zoning Commission for discussion Tuesday night, August 23, 2022, 5:30 PM at City Hall.
WAPT
City councilman pushing back against proposed property tax increase in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson City Councilman Kenneth Stokes held a press conference Sunday to address a proposal to raise property taxes in Jackson. The Ward 3 city councilman said the city plans to propose a millage rate increase to the city council. One discussion is a 4 mil property increase that would include money to move starting pay for police to $50,000 a year.
Jackson city council to vote on tax increase
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – As the city prepares for a new budget year, Ward 3 Councilman Kenneth Stokes says now is not the time to raise taxes. Many Jacksonians agree with the councilman, stating they’re beginning to question Jackson’s decision to raise taxes. They note that Jackson has the highest poverty level in the surrounding […]
Crews monitor gate at Boggs Lock and Dam
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Vicksburg District activated its Emergency Operations Center (EOC) on August 19 as a precautionary response to the degradation of the spillway gates at Lindy C. Boggs Lock and Dam (L&D) on the Red River. The EOC was activated at Level 2, or Emergency Watch, […]
fox40jackson.com
Mayor says water plant staffing shortage no secret, disputes 3OYS report
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba disputes the findings of last week’s 3 On Your Side investigation revealing severe staffing shortages at the city’s O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Plant. The report, which aired Thursday, showed, in November, that former City Engineer Charles Williams warned...
Jackson accepts bids for demolition of Tisdale Library
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Charles Tisdale Library was once an asset to Jackson’s Ward 1 in Jackson, but the library has been closed for five years. “It was closed in the spring of 2017. The issue is, it’s got a basement, and when we have heavy rains, the basement would flood. The flooding got […]
WAPT
2nd straight day of residents reporting illegal garbage disposal in Jackson streets
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson residents are frustrated by trash piling up in the Capitol City. Garbage on Mount Vernon Avenue is the second report this week to our newsroom. "Driving by it in the community every day is just sad. It's sad," said a neighbor. Ward 5 Council member...
WAPT
City files motion in garbage collection lawsuit
JACKSON, Miss. — The Jackson City Council filed a motion for intervention with the garbage collection company Richard's Disposal. The company is suing the city for $1.6 million because it has not been paid for collecting trash since April. The Jackson City Council voted against a contract with Richard's...
WLBT
City councilman holds celebration for Ward 5
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Dozens gathered on the lawn of Livingston Park all wearing smiles and engaging with food, fun, and fellowship. The event was created in an effort to get the help that people so desperately need, to improve Ward 5 in west Jackson. The event was hosted by...
Jackson to hold water distribution on Aug. 20
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson will distribute cases of bottled water to neighbors on Wednesday, August 17. This comes after a citywide boil water notice was issued for Jackson by the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Friday, July 29. There will be a limit of one case of water per vehicle. The […]
Report: Absent fathers cost Mississippi taxpayers millions
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Monday, State Auditor Shad White released a new report that shows Mississippi taxpayers will see an additional $700 million of current and future spending obligations as a result of fatherlessness. “Mississippians know that engaged fathers are critical for the well-being of children,” said White. “The added discipline and income that […]
WLBT
City of Jackson has no backup plan if Richard’s Disposal stops hauling waste without payment
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The city of Jackson still doesn’t have a backup plan as it relates to residential trash pickup. It’s current provider has collected garbage for about five months without getting paid and could walk away at any time. Richards Disposal sued the city for not...
Vicksburg Post
City of Vicksburg places liens on 17 properties
The city of Vicksburg has filed liens totaling $10,619 to recover the cost of cleaning and clearing 17 properties in the city. The Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved the liens at its meeting Monday. Nine of those properties are owned by the state of Mississippi. Under city ordinances, property...
WLBT
City of Jackson to distribute cases of bottled water Saturday afternoon
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The City of Jackson will distribute cases of bottled water to residents in need on Saturday. The city says the distribution will occur at 2 p.m. at Fire Station 1, located at 555 South West Street. According to the city, the location will be used daily for the near future.
WAPT
Metro preparing for potential flooding as rain continues
JACKSON, Miss. — What looks to be afull week of rain could lead to flooding in areas of the metro. State and local officials are urging residents to prepare now before they're threatened by flooding. "It takes only about 6 inches of water to knock an adult off their...
Vicksburg Post
Shots fired at Martha Street, Clay and Second North streets over weekend
The Vicksburg Police Department was kept busy over the weekend, with reports of two separate shooting incidents. The first came late Friday night near Martha Street, and resulted in a suspected manhunt that, reportedly, took place in the area of Cherry Street near Carr Central Apartments and the former Treehouse Café before transitioning to the railroad tracks near Holly Street.
fox40jackson.com
Local organization to hold car show to raise money for American Cancer Society
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – A local organization is hosting an event this weekend to raise money for the American Cancer Society. Metro Corvette Club of Mississippi says it will host an open car show at the Mississippi State Fairgrounds from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, August 27.
