ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WJTV 12

Payment remains an issue for Jackson garbage pickup

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Richard’s Disposal is continuing to pick up trash for the City of Jackson, but they’re not getting paid for the work that they’ve done. Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba said entering into a new trash RFP would cause sanitation fees to skyrocket in order to account for higher gas prices and products, […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson enters 4th week of boil water notice

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – As the City of Jackson enters into its fourth week under a boil water notice, Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba proposed potential solutions to address the water crisis during a news conference on Monday. A shortage of qualified workers at the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Facility is a concern. The mayor […]
WAPT

City trying to hire enough workers to operate Jackson's water treatment plants

JACKSON, Miss. — Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba addressed criticism about short staffing at Jackson's water treatment plants as being nothing new. The mayor said during a weekly news briefing Monday that the city is trying to find the needed manpower and looking for an outside contractor to help. But the Environmental Protection Agency said it is a problem, as the city's water is still deemed unsafe to use.
JACKSON, MS
mageenews.com

The Downtown Magee Homeowner District Group to Meet

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. The Downtown Magee Homeowner District neighborhood group has submitted a legal complaint to the Zoning Commission for discussion Tuesday night, August 23, 2022, 5:30 PM at City Hall.
MAGEE, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Urban Construction#The Jackson City Council#Convention Center
WAPT

City councilman pushing back against proposed property tax increase in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson City Councilman Kenneth Stokes held a press conference Sunday to address a proposal to raise property taxes in Jackson. The Ward 3 city councilman said the city plans to propose a millage rate increase to the city council. One discussion is a 4 mil property increase that would include money to move starting pay for police to $50,000 a year.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson city council to vote on tax increase

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – As the city prepares for a new budget year, Ward 3 Councilman Kenneth Stokes says now is not the time to raise taxes. Many Jacksonians agree with the councilman, stating they’re beginning to question Jackson’s decision to raise taxes. They note that Jackson has the highest poverty level in the surrounding […]
WJTV 12

Crews monitor gate at Boggs Lock and Dam

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Vicksburg District activated its Emergency Operations Center (EOC) on August 19 as a precautionary response to the degradation of the spillway gates at Lindy C. Boggs Lock and Dam (L&D) on the Red River. The EOC was activated at Level 2, or Emergency Watch, […]
fox40jackson.com

Mayor says water plant staffing shortage no secret, disputes 3OYS report

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba disputes the findings of last week’s 3 On Your Side investigation revealing severe staffing shortages at the city’s O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Plant. The report, which aired Thursday, showed, in November, that former City Engineer Charles Williams warned...
WJTV 12

Jackson accepts bids for demolition of Tisdale Library

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Charles Tisdale Library was once an asset to Jackson’s Ward 1 in Jackson, but the library has been closed for five years. “It was closed in the spring of 2017. The issue is, it’s got a basement, and when we have heavy rains, the basement would flood. The flooding got […]
WAPT

City files motion in garbage collection lawsuit

JACKSON, Miss. — The Jackson City Council filed a motion for intervention with the garbage collection company Richard's Disposal. The company is suing the city for $1.6 million because it has not been paid for collecting trash since April. The Jackson City Council voted against a contract with Richard's...
WLBT

City councilman holds celebration for Ward 5

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Dozens gathered on the lawn of Livingston Park all wearing smiles and engaging with food, fun, and fellowship. The event was created in an effort to get the help that people so desperately need, to improve Ward 5 in west Jackson. The event was hosted by...
WJTV 12

Jackson to hold water distribution on Aug. 20

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson will distribute cases of bottled water to neighbors on Wednesday, August 17. This comes after a citywide boil water notice was issued for Jackson by the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Friday, July 29. There will be a limit of one case of water per vehicle. The […]
MyArkLaMiss

Report: Absent fathers cost Mississippi taxpayers millions

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Monday, State Auditor Shad White released a new report that shows Mississippi taxpayers will see an additional $700 million of current and future spending obligations as a result of fatherlessness. “Mississippians know that engaged fathers are critical for the well-being of children,” said White. “The added discipline and income that […]
Vicksburg Post

City of Vicksburg places liens on 17 properties

The city of Vicksburg has filed liens totaling $10,619 to recover the cost of cleaning and clearing 17 properties in the city. The Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved the liens at its meeting Monday. Nine of those properties are owned by the state of Mississippi. Under city ordinances, property...
WAPT

Metro preparing for potential flooding as rain continues

JACKSON, Miss. — What looks to be afull week of rain could lead to flooding in areas of the metro. State and local officials are urging residents to prepare now before they're threatened by flooding. "It takes only about 6 inches of water to knock an adult off their...
Vicksburg Post

Shots fired at Martha Street, Clay and Second North streets over weekend

The Vicksburg Police Department was kept busy over the weekend, with reports of two separate shooting incidents. The first came late Friday night near Martha Street, and resulted in a suspected manhunt that, reportedly, took place in the area of Cherry Street near Carr Central Apartments and the former Treehouse Café before transitioning to the railroad tracks near Holly Street.
fox40jackson.com

Local organization to hold car show to raise money for American Cancer Society

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – A local organization is hosting an event this weekend to raise money for the American Cancer Society. Metro Corvette Club of Mississippi says it will host an open car show at the Mississippi State Fairgrounds from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, August 27.

Comments / 0

Community Policy