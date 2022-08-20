JACKSON, Miss. — Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba addressed criticism about short staffing at Jackson's water treatment plants as being nothing new. The mayor said during a weekly news briefing Monday that the city is trying to find the needed manpower and looking for an outside contractor to help. But the Environmental Protection Agency said it is a problem, as the city's water is still deemed unsafe to use.

