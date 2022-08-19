Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WAPT
Murrah graduate, opera singer performs farewell concert before moving to New York
A Murrah High School graduate is heading to New York City to attend the Manhattan School of Music. Justin Bell has been singing Opera for several years, taking him around the globe from South Korea to Europe. Bell performed a farewell concert Saturday to say thank you to his Jackson...
Vicksburg Post
‘3 Women, 3 Paths, 1 True GOD’ to be performed at The Strand Theatre
The Westside Theatre Foundation will host a performance of “3 Women, 3 Paths, 1 True GOD” on Saturday, Sept. 24 at 7:30 p.m. at The Strand Theatre, 717 Clay St. in downtown Vicksburg. This program presents three of the five women in the lineage of Christ. Women were...
mageenews.com
How Well Is Your Child Thriving at Mississippi College? Find Out during Family Weekend
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. A month after saying goodbye to their son and daughter during Move-In Day at Mississippi College, Memphis residents Jeremy and Jenny Wilkes were eager to know how well their university students were transitioning into life at the Christian University.
fox40jackson.com
Local organization to hold car show to raise money for American Cancer Society
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – A local organization is hosting an event this weekend to raise money for the American Cancer Society. Metro Corvette Club of Mississippi says it will host an open car show at the Mississippi State Fairgrounds from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, August 27.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
vicksburgnews.com
Restaurant review: Mamma’s Hot Dog Stand by Bethany Claire Johnson
Last week I ate at Mamma’s for the first time. I’m sure y’all have seen the sign on Openwood Street that says, “You bite the meat before the bun!” Well, she wasn’t exaggerating. We ordered double cheeseburgers and the chili cheese dog. I don’t do chili, but my fiancé does. Sonic ain’t got nothing on Mamma’s!
fox40jackson.com
‘Extreme financial challenges’: Mayor unsure how long Richard’s can continue collecting trash in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – Nearly five months after the company began work in the Capital City, Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba is unsure how long Richard’s Disposal can continue picking up trash. The firm began collecting residential waste on April 1. However, the city council never approved a...
WLBT
City councilman holds celebration for Ward 5
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Dozens gathered on the lawn of Livingston Park all wearing smiles and engaging with food, fun, and fellowship. The event was created in an effort to get the help that people so desperately need, to improve Ward 5 in west Jackson. The event was hosted by...
Focused on Mississippi: Old Capitol
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Old Capitol has been closed for a while, but it’s slowly reopening. A lot of history happened in that building. A lot of historic figures have spoken there. It’s been undergoing repairs for several years, but it’s reopened in a limited capacity already. The three oldest government buildings in Jackson […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
WDAM-TV
Fundraiser for burn victims brings families to tears
BEAUMONT, Miss. (WDAM) - It was an emotional day in Beaumont, as people came together at a fundraiser to raise money for the six burn victims from the Madison County explosion. On July 29, six men were working on oil tanks in Kearney Park when one tank they were not...
fox40jackson.com
City of Jackson to distribute cases of bottled water Saturday afternoon
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – The City of Jackson will distribute cases of bottled water to residents in need on Saturday. The city says the distribution will occur at 2 p.m. at Fire Station 1, located at 555 South West Street. According to the city, the location will be used daily for the near future.
WAPT
Jackson water samples fail, residents asked to continue boiling
JACKSON, Miss. — It's been three weeks since the city of Jackson was put under aboil-water alert, with no immediate timeline for when it will be lifted. The mayor's office said the recent samples tested at the Mississippi State Department of Health failed. Technicians took 120 samples from across the city. Just one of the samples was bad. So, they have to start over with a set of new samples.
prentissheadlight.com
Borganelli and Kirk announce engagement
Ms. Marcy Speed Borganelli and Mr. Bart Jason Borganelli are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Alexis Patton Borganelli to John Sharp Kirk son of Mr. and Mrs. Wharfield Dixon Kirk of Jackson. The bride-elect is the granddaughter of Mr. and Mrs. Santos Borganelli of Greenville, and the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Weekend guide: Here are the events in Mississippi for Aug. 19-21
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (Aug. 19-21) around Mississippi. Central Mississippi: Lincoln County Wildlife Expo – Friday & Saturday – Brookhaven This family-friendly event will feature dogs shows, pig catching, a […]
fox40jackson.com
Things To Know for Monday, August 22
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed. Two people have been arrested after a police chase that...
Report: Absent fathers cost Mississippi taxpayers millions
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Monday, State Auditor Shad White released a new report that shows Mississippi taxpayers will see an additional $700 million of current and future spending obligations as a result of fatherlessness. “Mississippians know that engaged fathers are critical for the well-being of children,” said White. “The added discipline and income that […]
VA Medical Center to host food pantries
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – This year’s Food Pantry for Veterans at the VA Medical Center brought a large turnout. It started an hour earlier due to long line that stretched around the VA. Bags are filled with produce, dried goods and poultry. Organizers say they saw the need for a food pantry, and the idea […]
Espy hired to manage Hinds County’s ARPA funds
HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Hinds County Board of Supervisors voted to hire Mike Espy PLLC to manage the county’s $45 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds. The Northside Sun reported the board approved Mike Espy PLLC as a consultant to provide “professional, legal and technical guidance” about the management of the […]
WAPT
Doctor explains health risks associated with citywide boil water notice
JACKSON, Miss. — The citywideboil water alert in Jackson has impacted residents' wallets and it also presents health hazards. The Health Department issued the notice due to high levels of turbidity or cloudiness in the water. That cloudiness can contain disease-causing organisms and one local pediatrician says it doesn't take much for the unsafe water to affect a person's health.
wessonnews.com
Co-Lin Grads get Med School Scholarships
Co-Lin graduates Morgan McCray of Ridgeland and Bailey Wilson of Brookhaven have earned full scholarships for medical school through the Mississippi Rural Physicians Scholarship Program (MRPSP). MRPSP is a competitive scholarship program for outstanding Mississippi students committed to pursuing rural medicine and primary care. Once admitted into medical school, McCrary...
WAPT
Suspect identified after arrested for business burglary
JACKSON, Miss. — A man has been arrested and charged with breaking into a Regions on Highway18. According to JPD, John Turner, 37, broke into the Regions Bank Thursday morning and stole $800 in coins. Turner was arrested shortly after the break in and charged with one count of...
Comments / 0