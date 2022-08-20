Read full article on original website
Body found sitting in chair at California home had been there for years while son collected money
A decomposing corpse found sitting in a chair at a California home had been there for three years, according to officials.Police say that a man who died last month in Jackson, California, is suspected of leaving his father’s body at their home in order to keep accessing his money.Randall Freer, 63, died as he left a business in the foothills of the Sierra Nevadas, according to Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office Lt Greg Stark.A sheriff’s deputy then went to notify the man’s family at a home in Wallace, California, where he heard a fan running and saw a dead person...
Kiely Rodni news - live: Family breaks silence after recovery of ‘more than likely’ missing teen’s body
The family of Kiely Rodni broke their silence on Monday afternoon, after a body which is ‘more than likely’ of the missing California teenager, was found inside an upside-down car under 14 feet of water.Adventures With Purpose, a volunteer group that helps find missing people underwater, was requested to join the search by law enforcement. Roughly 30 minutes after the amateur diver began their search on Sunday, they found a body and car presumed to be Kiely’s in the Prosser Creek Reservoir. “We began our search for Kiely on August 21 at 10:40am ... By 11.15am, Nick [Rinn]...
Nederland to lose its last police officer
It's been a long decline. The town of Nederland in Boulder County is looking at a future with no police department. There will be no one working there. It's a combination of factors over several years that has led to the loss of officers and the inability to hire more. Chief Jennifer Fine-Loven is resigning effective at the end of September. The chief, also known as Marshal in Nederland, said she could not discuss why. The town's mayor pro-tem gave a similar answer but said there was no problem with the chief's work. But it will leave the town without a functioning...
3 children rescued from submerged vehicle at Smith & Morehouse Reservoir
SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah — Summit County Sheriff’s office is investigating an incident involving the rescue of three children at Smith & Morehouse Reservoir on Monday evening when a vehicle became […]
