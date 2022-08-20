It's been a long decline. The town of Nederland in Boulder County is looking at a future with no police department. There will be no one working there. It's a combination of factors over several years that has led to the loss of officers and the inability to hire more. Chief Jennifer Fine-Loven is resigning effective at the end of September. The chief, also known as Marshal in Nederland, said she could not discuss why. The town's mayor pro-tem gave a similar answer but said there was no problem with the chief's work. But it will leave the town without a functioning...

34 MINUTES AGO