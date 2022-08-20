On 08-20-2022 at 0247 hours, Poteau Police officers were dispatched to the 300 block of Carter Street in the city limits of Poteau on a call of a man that had been shot. On arrival, patrol officers located Joshua James Michael Smith (39 of Poteau) with a gunshot wound on the front steps of a residence. Smith was transported by Leflore County EMS to Eastern Oklahoma Medical Center, where he later died.

2 DAYS AGO