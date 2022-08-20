Read full article on original website
Related
Owner arrested after elderly man mauled to death by seven dogs
A Texas man has been arrested after police said seven dogs that were in his possession were the same pack that was responsible for fatally mauling a 71-year-old man last week.At around 1.30pm on 18 July, Freddy Garcia, 71, was walking to the corner store in his neighbourhood in Fresno, Texas, located about 20 miles southwest of Houston. Authorities say the man was mauled in an unprovoked attack by seven pit bull mix dogs.When first responders arrived at the scene, he was airlifted to Memorial Hermann-Texas Medical Center in Houston, but he was pronounced dead shortly after making it...
Man arrested after 'trying to take one of 15 bricks of cocaine that washed up on a beach'
An American man has been arrested after he allegedly picked up parcels of cocaine that he found washed up on a Mississippi beach. More than a dozen bricks emblazoned with a 'Dior' label have washed ashore in the town of Biloxi, a city that sits on the Gulf of Mexico.
Cops Investigated After Video Shows Them Punching, Slamming Man
Editor’s Note: This story has been updated to remove a reference to the man’s race, which police have not confirmed.Arkansas State Police are investigating after shocking video captured three police officers repeatedly punching, kicking, and slamming the head of a man to the ground in Crawford County. The video was shared to social media by Naomi Johnson after her sister witnessed the incident and subsequently took footage on her phone. According to the Arkansas Times, Johnson’s sister said she spotted a “shoeless” man who appeared to be in mental distress talking with police when she pulled up to a gas...
Cops Bust Crime Ring Suspected of Stealing $22M in Catalytic Converters
Screenshot via KGW8 News/YouTubeThey're estimated to have stolen 44,000 in total, and so far, police have recovered 3,000 of them.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Boyfriend Accused of Murdering Navajo Woman Who Vanished and Was Found Dead 2 Years Later
A Federal grand jury indicted a 30-year-old Arizona man in connection with the death of Jamie Yazzie, a Navajo woman who went missing in the summer of 2019, the U.S. Attorney's Office stated in a press release. Tre James, who like the victim was also from Pinon, was arrested on...
Security Specialist at Supermax Federal Prison Testifies About Notes Found in Toilet After Alleged Mexican Mafia Lawyer’s Visit
A security specialist at the highest security federal prison in the United States testified Tuesday that a Los Angeles lawyer’s already suspicious visits with Mexican Mafia inmates took on a more criminal appearance after three notes were discovered in a visiting room toilet he’d used. The testimony of...
Woman charged with murder for allegedly passing drugs in kiss with inmate boyfriend
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- A woman was charged with murder after allegedly passing drugs to her incarcerated boyfriend through a kiss at a Tennessee prison. Rachel Dollard was taken into custody and charged with second-degree murder and introduction into a penal facility on Tuesday, the Tennessee Department of Correction said in a statement.
Arkansas Governor Announces Federal Probe Into Cops’ Violent Behavior During Arrest
Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson said the three officers who aggressively beat a man they were arresting engaged in "reprehensible conduct."
Justice Department investigating Arkansas officers' use of force in arrest caught on video
Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson said Monday that the U.S. attorney general's office and the Justice Department's Civil Rights Division will investigate a viral video that shows law enforcement officers holding down and beating a man Sunday morning outside a convenience store in Mulberry, Arkansas. The three officers were suspended Sunday...
DNA Identifies Suspect In Elderly Texas Woman's 1989 Strangulation Murder
Mary Hague Kelly was found strangled to death under her bed in Dallas more than 33 years ago. Because of DNA, David Rojas — whose half-brother lived next door to the victim — is now charged with her murder. DNA has led to an arrest in the 1989...
Wisconsin man charged in 1992 double homicide after DNA sample from traffic stop tied him to the crime scene, court document shows
A Wisconsin man was arrested and charged in the 1992 killings of two people after his DNA was obtained during a traffic stop last month and matched evidence from the crime scene, according to a criminal complaint.
Federal judge seizes control of Mississippi jail after citing ‘severely deficient’ conditions
JACKSON, Miss (AP) — A federal judge has seized control of a Mississippi jail after citing “severely deficient” conditions at the facility. In a Friday ruling, U.S. Southern District of Mississippi Judge Carlton Reeves placed Hinds County’s Raymond Detention Center in Raymond into receivership. The judge will soon appoint an expert, known as a “receiver,” to temporarily manage the facility in hopes of improving its conditions.
Public Defender Sentenced For Smuggling Heroin To Convicted Murderer She Was Involved With
A woman who once served as counsel for a convicted murderer was sentenced for smuggling drugs to her former client, with whom she was romantically involved. Former Kansas attorney Juliane Colby, 44, will spend the next 13 months in federal prison for smuggling heroin to an inmate doing time at the Western Missouri Correctional Center, according to the Department of Justice. Colby pleaded guilty in February, admitting she conspired with others to get contraband to the inmate — named in court documents as “Conspirator One.”
Alabama inmate executed against wishes of victim’s family took three hours to die in record delay
Alabama inmate Joe Nathan James Jr, who was convicted for murdering his former girlfriend in 1994 and executed last month, suffered a prolonged death during his capital punishment, marking a record delay in lethal injection. Authorities at Alabama’s prison system said that the procedure to execute James took longer because the execution team handling his punishment took time to establish an intravenous access to administer multidrug cocktails.The execution team allegedly attempted to insert IV catheters into both his hands, right above the knuckles, which caused his skin to turn violet due to bruising, reported The Atlantic.James did not open...
Tennessee Woman Accused Of Smuggling Meth To Inmate During Kiss Charged With His Murder
Rachal Dollard is accused of passing a balloon containing methamphetamines to inmate Joshua Brown during a kiss, which caused his death. A woman in Tennessee is charged with murder after she allegedly passed drugs to an inmate through a kiss, resulting in the man’s death. Rachal Dollard, 33, was...
Canadian prison inmate faces life sentence for conspiring to import and distribute fentanyl in US
A Canadian prison inmate pleaded guilty to conspiring with another inmate to import and distribute fentanyl in the United States, which led to several overdoses and deaths, authorities said. Jason Joey Berry, 39, of Montreal, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute controlled substances and...
3 Officers Suspended After Punching & Kneeing Black Suspect In Viral Video
Video widely circulated online shows three Arkansas law enforcement officers bashing a Black man's head into the ground and kneeing him several times during an arrest.
US judge sentences wildlife trafficker to more than 5 years in jail
A US judge sentenced an extradited Liberian man to 63 months in prison for conspiring to traffic millions of dollars' worth of horns and ivory from endangered rhinoceros and elephants, federal prosecutors said Thursday. The estimated average retail value of the rhinoceros horn and elephant ivory was at least around $3.4 million and $4 million respectively.
Three Arkansas officers identified in viral video of violent arrest
Aug 22 (Reuters) - Arkansas authorities on Monday identified three law enforcement officers who were shown in an online video over the weekend punching and kicking a suspect while he was on the ground outside a convenience store.
More Shocking ‘Cold Justice’ Cases That Led To Recent Arrests
When “Cold Justice” returns to Oxygen on Saturday, September 3, veteran prosecutor Kelly Siegler and her seasoned fellow investigators are back to digging deep into unsolved homicides that have hung in limbo for years and even decades. That’s what Siegler and her rotating roster of investigators — Steve...
Comments / 0