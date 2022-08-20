ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

Owner arrested after elderly man mauled to death by seven dogs

A Texas man has been arrested after police said seven dogs that were in his possession were the same pack that was responsible for fatally mauling a 71-year-old man last week.At around 1.30pm on 18 July, Freddy Garcia, 71, was walking to the corner store in his neighbourhood in Fresno, Texas, located about 20 miles southwest of Houston. Authorities say the man was mauled in an unprovoked attack by seven pit bull mix dogs.When first responders arrived at the scene, he was airlifted to Memorial Hermann-Texas Medical Center in Houston, but he was pronounced dead shortly after making it...
TheDailyBeast

Cops Investigated After Video Shows Them Punching, Slamming Man

Editor’s Note: This story has been updated to remove a reference to the man’s race, which police have not confirmed.Arkansas State Police are investigating after shocking video captured three police officers repeatedly punching, kicking, and slamming the head of a man to the ground in Crawford County. The video was shared to social media by Naomi Johnson after her sister witnessed the incident and subsequently took footage on her phone. According to the Arkansas Times, Johnson’s sister said she spotted a “shoeless” man who appeared to be in mental distress talking with police when she pulled up to a gas...
PBS NewsHour

Federal judge seizes control of Mississippi jail after citing ‘severely deficient’ conditions

JACKSON, Miss (AP) — A federal judge has seized control of a Mississippi jail after citing “severely deficient” conditions at the facility. In a Friday ruling, U.S. Southern District of Mississippi Judge Carlton Reeves placed Hinds County’s Raymond Detention Center in Raymond into receivership. The judge will soon appoint an expert, known as a “receiver,” to temporarily manage the facility in hopes of improving its conditions.
Oxygen

Public Defender Sentenced For Smuggling Heroin To Convicted Murderer She Was Involved With

A woman who once served as counsel for a convicted murderer was sentenced for smuggling drugs to her former client, with whom she was romantically involved. Former Kansas attorney Juliane Colby, 44, will spend the next 13 months in federal prison for smuggling heroin to an inmate doing time at the Western Missouri Correctional Center, according to the Department of Justice. Colby pleaded guilty in February, admitting she conspired with others to get contraband to the inmate — named in court documents as “Conspirator One.”
The Independent

Alabama inmate executed against wishes of victim’s family took three hours to die in record delay

Alabama inmate Joe Nathan James Jr, who was convicted for murdering his former girlfriend in 1994 and executed last month, suffered a prolonged death during his capital punishment, marking a record delay in lethal injection. Authorities at Alabama’s prison system said that the procedure to execute James took longer because the execution team handling his punishment took time to establish an intravenous access to administer multidrug cocktails.The execution team allegedly attempted to insert IV catheters into both his hands, right above the knuckles, which caused his skin to turn violet due to bruising, reported The Atlantic.James did not open...
AFP

US judge sentences wildlife trafficker to more than 5 years in jail

A US judge sentenced an extradited Liberian man to 63 months in prison for conspiring to traffic millions of dollars' worth of horns and ivory from endangered rhinoceros and elephants, federal prosecutors said Thursday. The estimated average retail value of the rhinoceros horn and elephant ivory was at least around $3.4 million and $4 million respectively.
Oxygen

More Shocking ‘Cold Justice’ Cases That Led To Recent Arrests

When “Cold Justice” returns to Oxygen on Saturday, September 3, veteran prosecutor Kelly Siegler and her seasoned fellow investigators are back to digging deep into unsolved homicides that have hung in limbo for years and even decades. That’s what Siegler and her rotating roster of investigators — Steve...

