How Nasa’s new Moon rocket compares to the Saturn V of the Apollo program
As soon as the morning of 29 August, the largest rocket to ever fly will lift off from Nasa’s launch complex 39B at Kennedy Space Center, in Florida.The Artemis I mission, the first flight of Nasa’s new program to return humans to the Moon by 2025, will take to the skies courtesy of Nasa’s Space Launch System, or SLS, a massive heavy-lift rocket that looks a bit like a mashup of the Space Shuttle and the Saturn V rocket that took Apollo astronauts to the Moon more than a half-century ago.SLS will be the most powerful rocket since the...
