Ex-Officers Involved in George Floyd's Murder Sentenced to Prison

The last two people involved in the murder of George Floyd have been sentenced to prison. According to Reuters, former Minneapolis police officers J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao were handed down respective prison sentences of 3 years and 3.5 years on Wednesday, July 27. In addition to this, they will also be put under supervised release for two years and have to pay a $200 special assessment fee.
Louisiana State
Mystikal Staying in Jail: Judge Denied Against Bond Because of THIS Obvious Reason

Following his arrest last Sunday, Mystikal was denied bond recently by a Louisiana judge. Last Sunday, the rapper was accused of raping and holding a woman against her will in his home in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. The presiding judge that ruled over Mystikal's arrest has made it apparent that the...
Federal judge seizes control of Mississippi jail

JACKSON, Miss (AP) — A federal judge has seized control of a Mississippi jail after citing “severely deficient” conditions at the facility. In a Friday ruling, U.S. Southern District of Mississippi Judge Carlton Reeves placed Hinds County’s Raymond Detention Center in Raymond into receivership. The judge will soon appoint an expert, known as a “receiver,” to temporarily manage the facility in hopes of improving its conditions.
Missouri woman left behind suicide notes before ‘going on the run’ while awaiting trial for husband’s murder

A Missouri woman believed to have gone on the run while awaiting trial for her husband’s murder left behind suicide notes for her family.Dawn Renee Wynn, 49, is accused of shooting Harold Lee Wynn, 51, in the back of the head while he slept inside their fifth-wheel camper in McDonald County on 16 November 2021.Ms Wynn, who is facing second-degree murder and armed criminal action charges, was released on $100,000 bond on April 29, online court records show. This week, authorities revealed that Ms Wynn vanished from her mother’s house in Pea Ridge, Arkansas, where she had been ordered to stay...
United States National Guard
Fighting game in detention center causes young boy to lose his life

On Aug. 16, a former juvenile correctional officer in South Georgia was arrested after a boy in custody died during a “fight game” that he arranged. Thomas Lee Hicks is facing one count of second-degree murder, two counts of second-degree cruelty to children, and one count of violating his oath. Hicks is booked into Ware County Jail without bond.
Prominent Neurologist Convicted of Raping Patients Kills Himself in Lockup

A Manhattan neurologist convicted last month of raping and sexually abusing patients under his care died by suicide early Monday in a Rikers Island lockup.Dr. Ricardo Cruciani, 68, was found guilty on July 29 of forcing at least half a dozen women into sex acts by threatening, among other things, to withhold highly addictive painkillers he had prescribed.Cruciani’s lawyer, Frederick Sosinski, confirmed his client’s death in an email to The Daily Beast.“Ricardo’s attorneys and family are shocked and saddened beyond belief to have learned of his violent death while in city custody this morning,” Sosinski said.A New York City Fire...
Alabama inmate executed against wishes of victim’s family took three hours to die in record delay

Alabama inmate Joe Nathan James Jr, who was convicted for murdering his former girlfriend in 1994 and executed last month, suffered a prolonged death during his capital punishment, marking a record delay in lethal injection. Authorities at Alabama’s prison system said that the procedure to execute James took longer because the execution team handling his punishment took time to establish an intravenous access to administer multidrug cocktails.The execution team allegedly attempted to insert IV catheters into both his hands, right above the knuckles, which caused his skin to turn violet due to bruising, reported The Atlantic.James did not open...
Public Defender Sentenced For Smuggling Heroin To Convicted Murderer She Was Involved With

A woman who once served as counsel for a convicted murderer was sentenced for smuggling drugs to her former client, with whom she was romantically involved. Former Kansas attorney Juliane Colby, 44, will spend the next 13 months in federal prison for smuggling heroin to an inmate doing time at the Western Missouri Correctional Center, according to the Department of Justice. Colby pleaded guilty in February, admitting she conspired with others to get contraband to the inmate — named in court documents as “Conspirator One.”
DA: 4 jail guards failed to act as inmate attempted suicide

Four New York City jail guards have been indicted for failing to intervene in an inmate's suicide attempt until it was too late to save the teenager from serious brain damage, authorities announced.The correction captain and three correction officers waited nearly eight minutes before providing any assistance to 18-year-old Nicholas Feliciano at the Rikers Island jail complex on Nov. 27, 2019, Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark said Monday.Prosecutors said the officers can be seen on surveillance video walking past Feliciano and taking no action for seven minutes and 51 seconds.“The defendants ignored their duty as correction officers to maintain...

