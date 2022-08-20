A Missouri woman believed to have gone on the run while awaiting trial for her husband’s murder left behind suicide notes for her family.Dawn Renee Wynn, 49, is accused of shooting Harold Lee Wynn, 51, in the back of the head while he slept inside their fifth-wheel camper in McDonald County on 16 November 2021.Ms Wynn, who is facing second-degree murder and armed criminal action charges, was released on $100,000 bond on April 29, online court records show. This week, authorities revealed that Ms Wynn vanished from her mother’s house in Pea Ridge, Arkansas, where she had been ordered to stay...

