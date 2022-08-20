ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nettie Bowie
2d ago

That’s the most awful thing I’ve heard. Your parents need help. Giving u your dead sisters name is not only creepy it’s hurtful to you and your siblings memories of her! You shouldn’t have to shoulder that kind of pain or resentment

Bekka Briggs
2d ago

From a Mother who lost a baby at 23 hours old due to medical conditions I would Never name a child after my first born daughter. No one can take her place and in this case this young lady should not have to try to live up to An image her parents have of a sister she never knew. as for the siblings they should not be treating her different it was their parents who named her she did not ask for the same name. so stop treating her like she is at fault. What really is a coincidence is My daughter's name was Jessica Lynn. I have 2 sons and a younger daughter and her name is Melinda Lea. there is no way I'd have named Mindy after Jessie. I love them all separately and unconditionally. this young lady should be allowed to go by her middle name or to change her name all together

michelle
2d ago

a friend of mine was named after a sister who died before she was born. the Dr told her mother to have another baby so her older brother would be able to handle the loss. they named her after the older sister and her whole life, to this day, (and she is almost 46 yrs old) her mom goes on and on about how she is the replacement daughter and hasn't lived up to what the older sister could have been. it has tormented her her whole life. same name, same nickname. she heard everything you could possibly imagine. not to mention the shrine to older sister. so I feel for this poor girl. ❤️

