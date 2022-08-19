Read full article on original website
Intel introducing Wi-Fi 7 to supercharge wireless networks in 2024
Intel is set to introduce Wi-Fi 7 (802.11be) to a commercial market, which features next-generation high-speed data processing that’s more than twice as fast as Wi-Fi 6E (802.11ax). The rollout will begin for laptops and be extended to all PC products by the end of 2024. According to Eric...
biztoc.com
TXOne Networks, which builds and sells tech for securing industrial IoT environments, has raised a $70M Series B led by TGVest Capital
TXOne Networks, a joint venture between cybersecurity firm Trend Micro and industrial networking solutions provider Moxa, has banked $70 million in new venture capital funding. The company, which maintains dual headquarters in Texas and Taiwan, said the Series B round was led by TGVest Capital and brings the total raised...
thefastmode.com
China Mobile, Huawei Complete Commercial Deployment of 5G 8T Distributed Massive MIMO
China Mobile Tianjin and Huawei completed the commercial deployment of 5G 8T distributed Massive MIMO technology in the cold rolling workshops of New Tianjin Steel Group, marking the first time that the technology was adopted in steel production workshops. Tests on Huawei's EasyMacro pole sites revealed a cell uplink throughput...
thefastmode.com
China Mobile, ZTE Complete Commercial Trial of Co-routing Detection
ZTE together with the Yunnan Branch of China Mobile, has completed the commercial trial of co-routing detection in China Mobile’s existing optical network in Yunnan Province, China. The trial involves two scenarios: co-cable routing detection and co-ditch routing detection. The trial result shows that there will be an early...
TechRadar
5G and wireless access points for gamers, prime targets for cyberattacks
Gaurav Mohan, VP, SAARC & Middle East, Netscout shares the growing security threats over 5G. Today, over one billion users worldwide enjoy the benefits of 5G. According to the Ericsson mobility report (opens in new tab), 5G mobile subscriptions in the GCC are projected to reach 62 million by 2026. These figures are made possible due to the development of connections and the acceleration of deployments by wireless access providers. Simultaneously, the number of online video game players worldwide has increased to over 2.8 billion in 2021 (opens in new tab). This number is expected to rise steadily until at least 2023, reaching over 3 billion players. It is therefore no surprise that the adoption of wireless access points continues to rise. However, it is also important to keep in mind that these connections are all network entry points for cybercriminals, and hence must be protected.
Tech Times
Top 5 Best Internet of Things (IoT) Software in 2022
IoT software has emerged as one of the key inventions of the twenty-first century in recent years. There came a streamlined connection between different systems through the internet by linking items we see at home or work equipment professionals use through embedded devices. In this technology-driven environment, the physical world collaborates so effectively with the digital world that companies rely on the Internet of Things (IoT) to automate operations and save labor expenses.
Mouser Electronics Breaks Ground on Major New Expansion of Global Distribution Center
DALLAS & FORT WORTH, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 16, 2022-- Mouser Electronics, Inc., the industry’s leading New Product Introduction (NPI) distributor with the widest selection of semiconductors and electronic components™, is greatly expanding its large global headquarters and distribution center to continue meeting the needs of its flourishing business well into the next decade. The company recently broke ground on a 416,000-square-foot, three-story building that will expand its distribution center, located south of Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220816005729/en/ Mouser has undergone multiple expansions over the last decade and has recently broken ground on a 416,000-square-foot building with an extra 200,000 square feet of mezzanine space, greatly expanding its distribution center. (Photo: Business Wire)
Benzinga
The Last Digital Frontier: How One Company Plans To Close A Digital Divide Through Services In Underserved Communities
To the casual eye, digital currency and on-line communications intertwine with all aspects of life: It plays a part in how we live our everyday lives. What is the digital divide? It can be defined as an “uneven distribution of information and communication technologies in society.”. Simply put, we...
thefastmode.com
MediaTek Unveils T830 Platform for 5G FWA Routers and Mobile Hotspots CPE
MediaTek announced the latest addition to its 5G portfolio, the T830 platform for 5G fixed wireless access (FWA) routers and mobile hotspot customer-premise equipment (CPE). The T830 is built with MediaTek's M80 modem which supports advanced Release 16 capabilities for sub-6GHz band operations, making the platform ideal for 5G networks around the globe.
Global shipments of Rokid Air exceed 30,000 Worldwide
HANGZHOU, China--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 19, 2022-- According to supply chain data, Rokid’s consumer product, the Rokid Air, became the first consumer augmented reality (AR) gadget reaching global sales numbers in excess of 30,000 units on August 18, 2022. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220819005169/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
ETF Battles: A Stock Market Quant Scuffle Between COWZ & DSTL!
Note: If you're a frequent follower or reader of this site, you know that I often post ETF Guide's "ETF Battles" web series episodes. They've always included a roster of high level judges to assess and measure the ETFs featured, which is why I was excited to be invited to participate in ETF Battles as a judge!
cryptoslate.com
MAXUSDT Limited – The innovative company behind the development of cloud mining and DeFi hardware
Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release. Readers should conduct their own research prior to taking any actions related to the content mentioned in this article. Learn more ›. In the case of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, mining does not involve excavating mines deep within the earth and hauling out...
NetVIPRTM – A Pioneering New Military Communications Network
LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 17, 2022-- BAE Systems has unveiled its latest deployable networking product, NetVIPR TM, which provides intelligent and secure military communication networks linking everything from small reconnaissance drones to combat vehicles, fighter jets, aircraft carriers or military commands. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220817005047/en/ NetVIPRTM – A pioneering new military communications network (Graphic: Business Wire)
internationaltechnology.com
Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market at A Highest CAGR of 19.8 % to rapidly growing $ 22.8 billion by 2028
Icon Market Research has a newly released expansive study titled "Global Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market" which guarantees you will remain better informed than your competition. In 2022, the Global Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market's size was valued at USD 4.98 billion and is estimated to reach USD 22.8 billion by 2028 and is expected to be growing at a CAGR of 19.8 % throughout the forecast period. The market study also includes the key drivers expected to boost the market growth and restraining factors along with future opportunities during the forecast. The Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market is likely to showcase symbolic growth opportunities owing to growing demands for across the globe. The market report highlights top ten companies' operation strategy in the market through a descriptive SWOT analysis of each company, business overview, products and services, financial statements of last three years, and key developments and product launches by the company in recent years.
TELUS International Appoints New Chief Transformation Officer to Enhance its Digital Transformation Capabilities
VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 22, 2022-- TELUS International, a leading digital customer experience (CX) innovator that designs, builds and delivers next-generation solutions, including AI and content moderation, for global and disruptive brands, announced the appointment of Beth Howen as the company’s new Chief Transformation Officer (CTO) effective today. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220822005054/en/ Beth Howen, Chief Transformation Officer, TELUS International (Photo: Business Wire)
S.Korea's Hyundai Mobis aims to separate key businesses into new units
SEOUL, Aug 18 (Reuters) - South Korean auto parts maker Hyundai Mobis Co Ltd (012330.KS) said on Thursday it was considering separating its modules and key parts production businesses into new wholly owned units in an effort to enhance each segment's expertise and maximise efficiency.
KLAS: Imprivata SSO – Benefits & Challenges of Deep Adoption
– Recent KLAS research reveals that Imprivata—whose single sign-on solution has a large healthcare footprint—is currently the only vendor to offer a broad digital identity platform. – Building on that research, a new report explores the potential benefits and challenges of deeply adopting Imprivata’s offerings. Insights come from...
Phys.org
Smallholder adoption of green production technologies on the North China Plain
As the important participants and decisionmakers in agricultural production, smallholders play a crucial role in food production. Smallholders' low level of technology awareness and capacity leads to problems such as the insufficient technology adoption. Coupled with their poor risk tolerance and lack of trust in new technologies, this makes them lack the motivation to actively adopt green production technologies, which seriously hinders the green transformation of agriculture. What should be done to promote smallholders' adoption of green production technologies proactively? The existence of multiple socialized services and agricultural technology diffusion systems offers a possible solution.
BAE Systems to Develop Leap-Forward Technology for Next-Generation Radar and Communications Systems
MERRIMACK, N.H.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 17, 2022-- The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) has awarded BAE Systems’ FAST Labs TM research and development organization a $17.5 million contract for the Generating RF with Photonic Oscillators for Low Noise (GRYPHON) program. The breakthrough technology developed through the program could enable an unprecedented combination of low noise, compact size, and frequency agility for next-generation airborne sensing and communications capabilities. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220817005009/en/ BAE Systems’ FAST LabsTM research and development organization awarded a $17.5 million contract for the Generating RF with Photonic Oscillators for Low Noise (GRYPHON) program. (Photo: BAE Systems)
Samsung Elec breaks ground on new chip R&D centre, plans $15 billion investment by 2028
SEOUL, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Samsung Electronics (005930.KS) said on Friday it broke ground at a new semiconductor research and development (R&D) complex in South Korea, where it plans to invest about 20 trillion won ($15 billion) by 2028 to drive leadership in chip technology.
