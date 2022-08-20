ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Denver Gazette

Aurora lawmakers debate election timing, partisan races

By Jessica Gibbs jessica.gibbs@denvergazette.com
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dIFBD_0hODBVX100
Aurora Ward Four Councilmember Juan Marcano speaks about his views on a proposal to increase the city's penalties for car theft during City Council's regular meeting on June 27, 2022. The Aurora Channel

Ideas percolating among Aurora councilmembers would shake up the way council elections are run, but debate swiftly brewed about whether the public would be on board.

Ward IV Councilmember Juan Marcano is spearheading proposals to switch council elections from off-years to even-years so that they coincide with state and federal elections. He also wants council races to become partisan.

Marcano’s pitch is that moving elections will drive up participation, which he describes as “pitiful” in city elections to date, and ensure election results represent a majority of the city’s electorate. He also called nonpartisan races “a beautiful dream” but unrealistic, and said conducting partisan races would be more honest with voters.

Marcano raised the ideas during the Charter Review Ad Hoc Committee meeting on Aug. 2, where both were shot down by conservative committee member. Marcano can still take his proposal to the full council, and he said he plans to do that next year but wants to hold public hearings first.

Any changes to the charter would need voter approval. When asked if city staff could provide cost estimates for conducting elections in even-years, a city spokesman said the committee is set to discuss the topic again at its Aug. 23 meeting.

Most agree —participation in city elections has historically been low. Nearly 31% of registered voters participated in the 2021 city election.

Marcano provided the charter committee with several studies about other communities that switched their elections to even-years, noting Los Angeles saw a dramatic 400% increase in participation by doing so. At-Large Councilmember Angela Lawson was skeptical of comparing Aurora and L.A., saying they are starkly different communities.

Locally, Castle Rock and Parker both run their municipal elections in even years and see higher turnout, Marcano said. It’s not just a local issue, Marcano told The Denver Gazette. A recent decline in participation among federal elections signaled to him that people “are losing faith in in our democracy.”

What happens at city hall affects people’s daily lives more than D.C. does, Marcano said, calling the local level a logical place to start improving people’s engagement in elections.

“I think that that will have a trickle up effect in terms of faith of our institutions,” Marcano said.

Marcano said making races partisan will also increase participation. Finding quality information on local candidates can be difficult and many candidates “run on platitudes,” he said. Providing someone’s party affiliation is a quick indicator to voters about a candidate’s ideals, he said.

Marcano called council’s current dynamic “extremely partisan.” Nonpartisan races are “wishful thinking,” Marcano said, and not realistic in his eyes.

“It actually just basically hides the party influence from the general election because those forces are still at play,” Marcano said.

Long-term, Marcano envisions the city implementing partisan council elections and also rank-choice voting, which he said could open the door to third parties, city-specific parties and make Aurora “a laboratory of democracy.”

“Even though I am a registered Democrat, I want to see real competition,” Marcano said.

Swift criticism

Mayor Pro Tempore Francoise Bergan immediately said she would not support the proposal. Bergan questioned whether council races would get overshadowed by state and federal contests and buried on lengthy ballots.

“There is so much on those even-year ballots, like it’s crazy,” Bergan said.

The mayor pro tempore also made comments that Marcano called offensive, saying she did not think voters would make well-researched or informed decisions if the elections moved to even years.

“I don’t think it’s going to be thoughtful participation,” Bergan said.

Bergan also said she completely disagrees with characterizing the council elections as partisan, saying she was more encouraged to run because the elections were nonpartisan and that she “had no interest in being in politics, ever in my life.” She did not encounter voters asking her about her affiliation during her candidacy, she said, although Marcano said he was asked often.

Lawson said during committee talks that she thought changing the election year would overwhelm voters. Lawson also said the proposals could worsen partisanship by leading voters to vote for a candidate solely because of their affiliation.

“This is a strategy from party line, basically,” Lawson said.

Lawson was against making council races partisan, saying some people’s employers prohibit them from running in partisan elections and they would become excluded from running for local public office. Nonpartisan races make local elections unique, she said.

“I don’t care if you’re Republican or Democrat, what are you going to do for the city,” Lawson said.

Although Lawson said she opposed partisan races, she was interested to see how the public would respond to the idea, she said.

Politico insight

Vice President of Academic Success at Community College of Aurora Bobby Pace, who taught political science at Virginia Tech and the University of Colorado Boulder prior to joining CCA, said it’s “absolutely right” that turnout in local municipal elections is typically low.

Some communities have shifted local elections to November in even years, and saw greater turnout. Pace used the Olympics as an analogy, where buzz around the events can be greater when they are every four years instead of every two.

“Having the election cycles spread out over a longer array of dates tends to place folks who are not as politically active at a disadvantage — in terms of remembering to vote, actually voting, and some people can say and typically do argue that there is a relevance that is hyped when voting isn’t as often,” Pace said.

There’s also an argument that perpetual election cycles increase partisanship throughout the country, Pace said, because “it’s always making the next election right around the corner.”

Moving local elections to November could sway voters only interested in local issues to go ahead and vote in state and federal elections, Pace said.

“Very few of us recognize the power and the impact that those local municipal elections really have on our daily lives, and there are voters who are genuinely more interested in the local than the national because the national feels like it’s out of their realm of control,” Pace said.

In diverse cities like Aurora, there can often be a misconception that increasing voter turnout will lead to more progressive or liberal wins, he said. The 2020 election “really demonstrated the fact that we should not treat diverse populations as monolithic political populations,” Pace said.

“Aurora is one of the, if not the most diverse city in the state of Colorado,” Pace said, “and yet it is historically a Republican or conservative held city in terms of government structure.”

Pace said even in nonpartisan races, voters will understand a candidate’s affiliation, often expressed through political codewords. Saying they are “pro-family” can indicate a candidate is anti-LGBTQ, Pace said as an example.

“I think that the myth that folks don’t understand the partisan position of individual candidates is somewhat, I mean that’s hogwash,” Pace said.

Arapahoe County Democrats could not be reached for comment. The chair of Arapahoe County Republicans Suzanne Staiert doubted voters would support making council races partisan contests, particularly as people tire of a hyper-partisan national climate.

“Especially in a state where so many people are unaffiliated, I’m not sure they want to see more partisanship,” she said.

Partisan races make it difficult for third party and unaffiliated candidates to break through, she said, boxing out some candidates. Marcano's proposal is also moving in the opposite direction of a push among some to make state offices like attorney general or secretary of state nonpartisan, she said.

Staiert said increasing partisanship on local bodies such as school boards has “been a bad thing for Colorado.”

“I think we already have too much partisanship,” Staiert said.

Comments / 2

Related
sentinelcolorado.com

State Sen. Kevin Priola leaving GOP for Colorado Democratic Party

AURORA | Adams County state Sen. Kevin Priola announced Monday he is changing parties from Republican to Democrat in light of what he says is political party that has strayed too far from its ideals. “To be clear, I will not be changing the way I vote on legislation,” Priola,...
The Denver Gazette

Denver has the largest test score gaps by race in the state

Denver Public Schools has the largest test score gaps in all of Colorado between white and Black students, and between white and Hispanic students, in both literacy and math. Data released last week from standardized tests Colorado students took last spring shows that white students in Denver scored near the top in the state, while Black and Hispanic students scored near the middle. Those yawning gaps mean Denver is not serving the Black and Hispanic students who make up the majority of its population as well as it does white students.
nbc11news.com

Colorado man sentenced for involvement in January 6 insurrection

DENVER, Colo. (KKCO) - A Colorado man was sentenced earlier this month for his involvement in the January 6 insurrection in Washington D.C. last year. Daniel Michael Morrissey, a 40-year-old self-employed writer and Denver resident, pled guilty to a misdemeanor count of disorderly and disruptive conduct. According to court documents,...
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

High-profile Denver civil rights attorney working pro bono on case of Woodland Park parent

CRIPPLE CREEK • David Lane, a Denver criminal and civil rights lawyer known for successfully defending high-profile clients, is representing on a pro bono basis a Woodland Park School District RE-2 parent facing several charges during an unusual altercation that occurred in July at a local Safeway. "It was suggested, and he agreed to help me," Samantha Peck told The Gazette Monday, following her preliminary hearing at the 4th Judicial District courthouse in Cripple Creek. ...
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Federal Elections#Municipal Elections#Ne Aurora#Colorado#Politics#School Board Election#Election Local#Switch Council
9NEWS

Gun advocacy groups sue more Colorado cities over controls

BOULDER, Colo. — Two gun rights organizations filed federal court lawsuits Thursday challenging bans on semi-automatic weapons and magazine ammunition restrictions adopted by two Colorado cities after the state allowed local municipalities to enact tougher gun control measures than called for by state law. The lawsuits against Boulder and...
BOULDER, CO
Westword

Rich People Are Coming to Colorado! Thousands of Them!

There's more bad news for Coloradans hoping to buy a home. A recent study showed that transplants have a built-in advantage over locals in bidding-war scenarios because they generally have more money to spend, and now a new report reveals that Colorado is among the top destinations in the country for wealthy out-of-staters looking to move.
The Denver Gazette

Denver voters to decide on property tax hike for library system

A property tax hike to support roughly $32 million in funding for the Denver Public Library will be on the ballot this November, after the City Council voted Monday to send the question to voters. The increase – which shakes out to about $4.19 more per month for the average Denver homeowner – would support salaries, tech and infrastructure improvements, longer hours and programming for the city's libraries, officials said Monday. It would also provide a dedicated funding stream and some insulation from any budgetary...
villagerpublishing.com

Local GOP candidates present their vision for the future

On August 4, a candidate meet-and-greet at a Greenwood Village home in the Preserve neighborhood featured Republican candidates Steve Monahan, running for Congressional District Six against two-term incumbent Democrat U.S. Rep. Jason Crow, Paul Archer, running for State House District 37 against Democrat Ruby Dickson, and Molly Lamar, running for the State Board of Education in Congressional District Six against incumbent Democrat Rebecca McClellan, who has served in that position since January 2017. All three candidates are new to elective politics.
GREENWOOD VILLAGE, CO
The Denver Gazette

CALDARA | Politicians for traffic jams

Your car pollutes the most in stop-and-go traffic. It pollutes least when cruising the highway at a consistent speed. The solution to this pollution challenge is perfectly aligned with the solution to your anger with the car stuck in front of you — get that car moving again. But...
Axios Denver

Denver considers partial repeal of food truck ban amid outrage

Denver officials are backtracking on a temporary ban on food trucks in the city's busiest bar district.The controversial policy was put in place in late July to disperse crowds and stem downtown crime, following a police shooting in LoDo that injured six bystanders. Why it matters: The ban has drawn backlash from the local business community, garnering national media attention and legal threats over its constitutionality. Driving the news: The city's police and transportation departments are finalizing multiple changes that could take effect as soon as next weekend, transportation department spokeswoman Nancy Kuhn tells Axios Denver. Food truck operators in...
DENVER, CO
Axios

Denver's high housing costs make it a magnet for the wealthy

Denver is a new destination for the wealthy. What's happening: The city's overpriced housing market, glitzy Cherry Creek shopping district, flush state coffers and $175 sushi menu are all signs of how the richest are "thriving" as the pandemic lifts, per Bloomberg. The story features a Denver penthouse on the...
The Denver Gazette

Appeals court finds Arapahoe judge mistakenly allowed man to represent self at trial

Colorado's second-highest court has determined an Arapahoe County judge wrongfully found a defendant had waived his constitutional right to an attorney when she failed to establish Jahmal Ali Price understood the consequences of proceeding to trial without legal representation. Although the Sixth Amendment guarantees criminal defendants the right to counsel,...
ARAPAHOE COUNTY, CO
99.9 The Point

Is This Truly The Best Mexican Restaurant In Colorado?

Colorado has more amazing Mexican restaurants than maybe any other state I've ever visited. One local Mexican joint, in particular, has been named the best in the whole state. Do you agree?. Best Mexican Restaurant In Colorado?. If I was asked to tell you what my favorite type of food...
9NEWS

Native Colorado grass saving water in Arapahoe County

LITTLETON, Colo. — Arapahoe County is getting back to its native roots by replacing Kentucky Bluegrass with Colorado prairie grass. The goal is to save water. The Bluegrass can require up to 2.5 inches of water every week during the hot summer months, while the native prairie grass will not require irrigation at all.
ARAPAHOE COUNTY, CO
303magazine.com

Denver Housing Choice Voucher Lottery Opens Applications

Denver currently ranks as the 2nd most rapidly gentrifying city nationwide, just second to San Francisco. As a fast growing, transient metro area, the cost of living continues to skyrocket for everyone. In 2021, one in every three households paid more than 30% of their income on housing. Rising housing costs have a disproportionately negative impact on lower-income communities, as the current volume of affordable housing is limited. Denver Housing Authority is opening entries for their annual Housing Choice Voucher lottery, which subsidizes rent for low income individuals and families.
The Denver Gazette

The Denver Gazette

Colorado State
12K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Denver Gazette delivers credible local, business and features news, action-packed sports coverage and thought-provoking opinions -- all produced by Colorado's largest news organization.

 https://denvergazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy