PREVIEW: Kennewick Football (3A, MCC)
Lions Further Along Than Years Prior, Bigs Gaps to Fill. Head Coach: Randy Affholter (4th Season) Last Season: 12-2 Overall Record, 2nd in State (3A) Coming off a near Cinderella story last season, Kennewick football is looking to build on that success. The Lions finished 2nd in the MCC and 2nd in state, although their loss to Kamiakin is overshadowed by their refuse to lose attitude in the state playoffs.
Southridge Looking to Make Some Noise
Talking to a few folks around the MCC, there's a little bit of a buzz around Southridge. They have several returning players, including the defense which is all seniors. Could the Suns make some noise in the MCC and find their way to the state playoffs for the first time since 2016.
Walla Walla Fair & Frontier Days
Are 'Coming in Hot' and KORD wants you to win reserved seats to one of the top rodeos in the nation - the Walla Walla PRCA Rodeo! Bareback, saddle bronc, tie-down roping, team roping, steer wrestling, barrel racing, and bull riding - you'll see it all. Make sure you have...
Photo Gallery: 2022 Hermiston Melon Fest
Downtown Hermiston was buzzing with activity on Saturday to celebrate nature’s favorite candy – the watermelon! The event, hosted by the Hermiston Downtown District, featured games, food, music, dozens of vendors and bath tub races. Here’s a few photos, just in case you missed it.
‘Full circle:’ Rap star Nobi returns home to Richland for performance as a thriving artist & social justice advocate
RICHLAND, Wash. — Never. Obey. Blind. Individuals. This is the message that rapper and Tri-Cities native Nobi lives by. His perspective as a biracial young man growing up in a predominantly white community was critical in his rise to becoming one of Eastern Washington’s most influential young talents.
Hermiston nonprofit finds new home to continue serving families
HERMISTON, Oreg. — A few months ago we brought you a story about a local nonprofit, Sweet Potato's Closet, and their need for a new brick-and-mortar shop. Now, they've found a new place and are working towards opening their doors. Soon, the organization will be operating out of a storefront on Main Street in Hermiston.
What to know before heading to the 2022 Benton Franklin Fair & Rodeo
Ticket prices, shuttles, live music, maps and more.
Cyclist Leaves Huge Dent in Car in Pasco Crash
A bike vs. car crash in Pasco Saturday reinforces the need for both riders and drivers to constantly be on the lookout. We don't have an update on the condition of the rider, but do know they were taken to an area hospital by Pasco Fire units. Saturday, shortly before...
1,200 interns work on groundbreaking science at PNNL, calling Tri-Cities home for summer
One intern’s contribution could lead to breakthroughs in reclaiming rare earth materials at waste sites like Hanford.
Richland airport runway closed for construction
RICHLAND, Wash.- The Richland Airport Electrical Replacement Project continues this week with contractors pulling wire and installing lighting on runway 8-26. The Port of Benton announced that runway 8-26 and Taxiway B will be closed starting Monday morning August, 22nd, at 6 a.m. The runway will be marked closed at both ends and will remain shut until Friday, August, 26th at 4 p.m.
Rock Reggae and Blues Festival Coming To Toppenish For Tribalpalooza
It's going to be a day of laughter, smiles, and music. This festival of rock, reggae, and blues. Will be rocking the Yakama Nation. Saturday (Aug. 27th). Tribal Vibes Productions presents Tribalpalooza. This music festival features Native American music groups from across the country. You can enjoy them live. At the Toppenish fairgrounds. Located at 600 S. Division St. in Toppenish.
Final preparations for Fair & Rodeo underway
BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — Organizers with the Benton County Fair & Rodeo are making their last preparations before opening for the week. KEPR Action News caught up with local contestant Stryder Julison, to see how he is preparing for the busy days ahead. "I'm getting ready for tomorrow because...
Only PNW tortoise rescue center is in Tri-Cities. ‘I clean up after the pet industry’
“We have a lot to learn from tortoises.”
Recount is quick in tight race for Benton County Commission. Here are the results
The two candidates were just 33 votes apart.
Central Washington family that owns Wautoma solar project site explains benefits of proposal
Much of the discussion regarding solar power has focused on the “green energy” benefit it would provide for consumers, the state and the environment as Washington officials hope to reduce reliance on fossil fuels. Solar power farms and their thousands of solar panels also benefit another group: landowners...
Debate on lifting Pasco pot shop ban gets heated. Already, the police were called once
“We don’t need a pot store to come down to be the savior of downtown Pasco.”
Freight truck collides with motorcyclist on I-182
BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — Charges are pending against a 31-year-old freight truck driver from Kent following a collision with a motorcycle at the I-182 and State Route 397 intersection before 9 a.m. on August 22. He was headed west on I-182, about a mile south of Kennewick, heading to exit to SR 397, according to Washington State Patrol.
WSP pursuit ends in crash
BURBANK, Wash.- A car fleeing from a fully-marked Washington State Patrol car, with lights and sirens activated, crashed near Burbank this morning. According to the Washington State Patrol, the vehicle was travelling westbound on State Route 12, near the SR 124 exit in Burbank, when it lost control and left the roadway.
Benton County officials, some residents object to solar project near Yakima County line
A solar project proposed just east of the Benton-Yakima county line has generated considerably more public opposition than similar projects planned nearby in Yakima County. During an Aug. 8 public information meeting and land use consistency hearing for the Wautoma Solar Project, Energy Facility Site Evaluation Council members heard from more than 20 people with strong opinions on both sides of the solar farm issue.
2 suspects arrested in Mabton shooting
MABTON, Wash.- Around 10 p.m. Monday, Mabton Police responded to reports of shots fired near Fern St. and 6th in Mabton. Police arrived on scene to find two juveniles with gunshot wounds. According to the Mabton Police Department both victims were transported to the hospital and are expected to survive.
