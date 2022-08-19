ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2022 BMW Championship Saturday tee times, TV and streaming info

By Riley Hamel
 3 days ago
Photo: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The second event of the PGA Tour’s 2021-22 playoffs, the BMW Championship, is headed to the weekend at Wilmington Country Club in Wilmington, Delaware. The course was originally designed by Robert Trent Jones Sr. in 1959, and Andrew Green completed a renovation last year. It is a par-71 course measuring 7,534 yards.

Adam Scott was one back of Keegan Bradley and the lead when he teed of Friday, and at one point was 10 under for the tournament, but at late double bogey dropped him to 8 under. He’ll enter the weekend leading a star-studded group by one.

There were 70 golfers who qualified for the event; there are 68 in the field after Cameron Smith and Tommy Fleetwood withdrew. There is no cut this week.

From tee times to TV and streaming info, here’s what you need to know for the third round of the 2022 BMW Championship. All times listed are ET.

BMW Championship: Leaderboard | PGA Tour Live on ESPN+

Saturday round tee times

1st hole

Tee time Players

8 a.m.

Si Woo Kim, Wyndham Clark

8:09 a.m.

Kevin Kisner, Mito Pereira

8:18 a.m. Tony Finau, Luke List

8:27 a.m.

Davis Riley, Alex Smalley

8:36 a.m.

Sebastian Munoz, Lucas Glover

8:45 a.m.

Mackenzie Hughes, Sepp Straka

8:55 a.m.

Jon Rahm, Taylor Moore

9:05 a.m.

Brendan Steele, Brian Harman

9:20 a.m.

Matt Fitzpatrick, Tom Kim

9:30 a.m.

Billy Horschel, Viktor Hovland

9:40 a.m.

Max Homa, J.J. Spaun

9:50 a.m.

Maverick McNealy, J.T. Poston

10 a.m.

Chris Kirk, Troy Merritt

10:10 a.m.

Cameron Tringale, Alex Noren

10:20 a.m.

Tom Hoge, Andrew Putnam

10:35 a.m.

Denny McCarthy, Sahith Theegala

10:45 a.m.

Lucas Herbert, Keith Mitchell

10:55 a.m.

Matt Kuchar, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

11:05 a.m.

Taylor Pendrith, Marc Leishman

11:15 a.m.

Justin Thomas, Sungjae Im

11:25 a.m.

Seamus Power, Collin Morikawa

11:35 a.m.

Chez Reavie, Trey Mullinax

11:50 a.m.

Emiliano Grillo, Will Zalatoris

12 p.m.

Sam Burns, Adam Hadwin

12:10 p.m.

Keegan Bradley, K.H. Lee

12:20 p.m.

Tyrrell Hatton, Russell Henley

12:30 p.m.

Kurt Kitayama, Shane Lowry

12:40 p.m.

Hideki Matsuyama, Harold Varner III

12:50 p.m.

Aaron Wise, Joaquin Niemann

1:05 p.m.

Xander Schauffele, Patrick Cantlay

1:15 p.m.

Scott Stallings, Rory McIlroy

1:25 p.m.

Jordan Spieth, Cam Davis

1:35 p.m.

Cameron Young, Corey Conners

1:45 p.m.

Adam Scott, Scottie Scheffler

How to watch

You can watch Golf Channel for free on fuboTV. ESPN+ is the exclusive home for PGA Tour Live streaming. All times Eastern.

Saturday, August 20th

TV

Golf Channel: 12-3 p.m.

NBC:

3-6 p.m.

Radio

SiriusXM: 1-6 p.m.

STREAM

ESPN+: 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m.

Sunday, August 21st

TV

Golf Channel: 12-2 p.m.

NBC:

2-6 p.m.

Radio

SiriusXM: 1-6 p.m.

STREAM

ESPN+: 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m.

