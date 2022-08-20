Read full article on original website
Carloads of Francis Marion University students return to campus for fall classes
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Students returned to Francis Marion University this weekend ahead of the new school year as car after car pulled up to drop off students and their belongings. “I’m sweating,” McKenzie McCrorey said. “We’ve been gathering up all my stuff, and I feel like I’m moving a house.” McCrorey, a junior, […]
Nominee for SC gov. to speak at Seminar Brewing in Florence on Tuesday
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — Democratic nominee for Governor Joe Cunningham and his running mate Tally Casey will be in the Pee Dee on Tuesday. Cunningham and Casey have planned a visit to Seminar Brewing in Florence to speak with supporters. During their “Rally with Joe and Tally”, they plan...
Coastal Carolina University QB Grayson McCall signs NIL deal with Myrtle Beach-based apparel company
CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Coastal Carolina University quarterback Grayson McCall has signed a second “name, image and likeness’ deal as the Chanticleers prepare for the 2023 season. Natives Sons, a nationally recognized custom apparel company based in Myrtle Beach, announced the one-year five-figure endorsement partnership with McCall in a news release on Monday, saying it […]
CCSD reported less than 1 percent of classroom teacher vacancies during first week
Charleston County School District reported that it had less than one percentage of classroom teacher vacancies during its first week of school. When school opened there were only 34 vacancies, according to a presentation CCSD Chief of Human Resources Bill Briggman made to the district's board on Aug. 22. Andy...
Landmark countywide study on Waccamaw River flooding set to begin
CONWAY — A new countywide study is set to start in early September that will examine the entire Waccamaw River watershed, with a focus on Horry County, and the possibility of future flood mitigation measures. The Waccamaw River watershed, which includes 1,640 square miles within North and South Carolina,...
The unintended consequence of Charleston's population changes: School diversity
Two things are true: Racially integrated public schools offer learning advantages that result in better social and academic outcomes. The Charleston County School District includes many schools that are mostly White or mostly Black. In recent years, though, many of the district’s schools have become more racially diverse. As more...
HGTC offers free tuition and new programs as it welcomes students back
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Students at Horry-Georgetown Technical College are being offered free tuition and new programs as they head back to campus for the first day of classes. HGTC is welcoming over 8,000 students this year, 2,000 more than last year. Free tuition and new programs are attracting more...
Back-to-school at Charleston Co. Juvenile Detention Center
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Students at the Charleston County Juvenile Detention Center received back-to-school support in August. According to Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, the Ninth Circuit Public Defender’s Office provided breakfast for the juveniles before they started classes. The center offered a variety of educational programs to residents daily through the Charleston County School […]
‘Servant heart’: Retired St. James principal takes job at Chick-fil-A to fill void
Editor’s note: A previous version had Pennell’s last name as Pannell. This has been corrected in the story below. MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WBTW) — Vann Pennell was the principal at St. James High School for 12 years, and once he retired he knew he would not see his students as often, So, he found a […]
Dillon County principal shot to death
DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Dillon County School District Four principal was shot to death this weekend, according to the county coroner and the district. Wendy Cook, 54, was killed according to Dillon County Coroner Donnie Grimsley. Her death has been ruled a homicide. The district posted about the death on its Facebook page […]
Williamsburg County high school football coach arrested for DUI in Florence County
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW/WCBD) — A Williamsburg County football coach was arrested Friday night, according to Florence County Detention Center records. Byron Abram, head coach and athletic director at Hemingway High School, was arrested by Florence police and charged with one count of driving under the influence. He registered a blood-alcohol level of less than .10% […]
Upcoming Events/August
The Lane, Greeleyville, and Kingstree Police Departments and the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office will be conducting traffic safety checkpoints during the month of August. A.A. Meetings. If you drink, that’s your business. If you want to be sober, that’s our business. A.A. (843) 697-3321. Special Needs Support.
Myrtle Beach Tennis Center to be named after beloved high school coach
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The Myrtle Beach Tennis Center will soon bear the name of an award-winning coach who was loved throughout the Grand Strand community. To memorialize the late Rivers Lynch and the impact he had on his students and the community, the Myrtle Beach Tennis Center will be renamed after him.
Berkeley County will save time and money with new DNA lab
Often when crimes are committed local enforcement has to send DNA evidence to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division. The state agency, headquartered in Columbia, is notorious for having a back log of DNA to be tested that often takes several weeks to months. Soon it will be different a...
NCPD is hosting " One Stop Shop" hiring event on August 27th and 28th
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. — On August 25th, NCPD Police Chief Reggie Burgess and NCPD's recruitment unit will hold a news conference in regards to their " One Stop Shop' hiring event. Starting on August 27th and 28th the hiring event will start at 8 a.m. each day. The department...
NCPD released report after large fight at North Charleston Chuck E. Cheese
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – At least two people were arrested Saturday following a brawl at a Chuck E. Cheese restaurant in North Charleston. Dozens of officers with the North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) responded to the children’s restaurant off Rivers Avenue around 6:30 p.m. after receiving reports of a disturbance between numerous adults. While […]
Body of missing woman found in SC river, ex committed suicide
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Coroner has confirmed that the body of a woman missing for the past week was located in a river Friday. Shortly after, her ex — who had been arrested in connected to her disappearance — was found dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. Megan Rich was last […]
Georgetown County Sheriff's Office - Georgetown, South Carolina
The Uniform Patrol Deputy enforces the laws for the County Of Georgetown by patrolling assigned areas, responding to and investigating incidents and complaints received from Central Dispatch. These duties are within accordance to The South Carolina Code of Law, along with the rules, regulations, policies and procedures of the Georgetown County Sheriff's Office.
Obituary Emma Earlene "Sophie" Sweatman
Emma Earlene "Sophie" Sweatman, 92, of Summerville, SC, widow of the late Ruben Edward Sweatman II, passed away Saturday, August 20, 2022. Graveside Services were held Tuesday morning, August 23, 2022 in Summerville Cemetery at 11 o'clock. Flowers for the family were accepted. Sophie was born July 11, 1930 in...
Longtime Florence County administrator is retiring
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Longtime Florence County Administrator K.G. "Rusty" Smith, Jr. is retiring after 10 years in the position. Smith casually made the announcement during Thursday's county council meeting. Smith previously served as a member of Florence County Council for 26 years from 1986 - 2012. He...
