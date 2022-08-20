ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamsburg County, SC

WBTW News13

Coastal Carolina University QB Grayson McCall signs NIL deal with Myrtle Beach-based apparel company

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Coastal Carolina University quarterback Grayson McCall has signed a second “name, image and likeness’ deal as the Chanticleers prepare for the 2023 season. Natives Sons, a nationally recognized custom apparel company based in Myrtle Beach, announced the one-year five-figure endorsement partnership with McCall in a news release on Monday, saying it […]
CONWAY, SC
The Post and Courier

Landmark countywide study on Waccamaw River flooding set to begin

CONWAY — A new countywide study is set to start in early September that will examine the entire Waccamaw River watershed, with a focus on Horry County, and the possibility of future flood mitigation measures. The Waccamaw River watershed, which includes 1,640 square miles within North and South Carolina,...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WMBF

HGTC offers free tuition and new programs as it welcomes students back

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Students at Horry-Georgetown Technical College are being offered free tuition and new programs as they head back to campus for the first day of classes. HGTC is welcoming over 8,000 students this year, 2,000 more than last year. Free tuition and new programs are attracting more...
WCBD Count on 2

Back-to-school at Charleston Co. Juvenile Detention Center

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Students at the Charleston County Juvenile Detention Center received back-to-school support in August.   According to Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, the Ninth Circuit Public Defender’s Office provided breakfast for the juveniles before they started classes.  The center offered a variety of educational programs to residents daily through the Charleston County School […]
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Dillon County principal shot to death

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Dillon County School District Four principal was shot to death this weekend, according to the county coroner and the district. Wendy Cook, 54, was killed according to Dillon County Coroner Donnie Grimsley. Her death has been ruled a homicide. The district posted about the death on its Facebook page […]
DILLON COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Williamsburg County high school football coach arrested for DUI in Florence County

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW/WCBD) — A Williamsburg County football coach was arrested Friday night, according to Florence County Detention Center records. Byron Abram, head coach and athletic director at Hemingway High School, was arrested by Florence police and charged with one count of driving under the influence. He registered a blood-alcohol level of less than .10% […]
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

Upcoming Events/August

The Lane, Greeleyville, and Kingstree Police Departments and the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office will be conducting traffic safety checkpoints during the month of August. A.A. Meetings. If you drink, that’s your business. If you want to be sober, that’s our business. A.A. (843) 697-3321. Special Needs Support.
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

Berkeley County will save time and money with new DNA lab

Often when crimes are committed local enforcement has to send DNA evidence to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division. The state agency, headquartered in Columbia, is notorious for having a back log of DNA to be tested that often takes several weeks to months. Soon it will be different a...
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

NCPD is hosting " One Stop Shop" hiring event on August 27th and 28th

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. — On August 25th, NCPD Police Chief Reggie Burgess and NCPD's recruitment unit will hold a news conference in regards to their " One Stop Shop' hiring event. Starting on August 27th and 28th the hiring event will start at 8 a.m. each day. The department...
WCBD Count on 2

NCPD released report after large fight at North Charleston Chuck E. Cheese

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – At least two people were arrested Saturday following a brawl at a Chuck E. Cheese restaurant in North Charleston. Dozens of officers with the North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) responded to the children’s restaurant off Rivers Avenue around 6:30 p.m. after receiving reports of a disturbance between numerous adults. While […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WSPA 7News

Body of missing woman found in SC river, ex committed suicide

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Coroner has confirmed that the body of a woman missing for the past week was located in a river Friday. Shortly after, her ex — who had been arrested in connected to her disappearance — was found dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. Megan Rich was last […]
CHARLESTON, SC
police1.com

Georgetown County Sheriff's Office - Georgetown, South Carolina

The Uniform Patrol Deputy enforces the laws for the County Of Georgetown by patrolling assigned areas, responding to and investigating incidents and complaints received from Central Dispatch. These duties are within accordance to The South Carolina Code of Law, along with the rules, regulations, policies and procedures of the Georgetown County Sheriff's Office.
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

Obituary Emma Earlene "Sophie" Sweatman

Emma Earlene "Sophie" Sweatman, 92, of Summerville, SC, widow of the late Ruben Edward Sweatman II, passed away Saturday, August 20, 2022. Graveside Services were held Tuesday morning, August 23, 2022 in Summerville Cemetery at 11 o'clock. Flowers for the family were accepted. Sophie was born July 11, 1930 in...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
wpde.com

Longtime Florence County administrator is retiring

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Longtime Florence County Administrator K.G. "Rusty" Smith, Jr. is retiring after 10 years in the position. Smith casually made the announcement during Thursday's county council meeting. Smith previously served as a member of Florence County Council for 26 years from 1986 - 2012. He...

