At least 2 hurt in Tampa crash
TAMPA, Fla. — At least two people were hurt in a crash on 50th Street and Fowler Avenue in Tampa, according to Tampa Fire Rescue. Fire officials said two people were taken to a local hospital while a third refused transport. It's not clear what caused the crash or...
Lightning strike starts fire at Hillsborough County apartment complex, firefighters say
Hillsborough County firefighters said an apartment caught fire Monday morning after it was struck by lightning the night before.
Fire under investigation after home burns in Apollo Beach
Hillsborough County Fire Rescue responded to a house fire in Apollo Beach early Monday morning.
clearpublicist.com
Florida entrepreneur caters to gals with in addition size toes
TAMPA, Fla. – “Cat’s out the bag, I have a substantial foot,” says Vaila CEO, Ahriana Edwards. The Tampa entrepreneur claimed her business enterprise was born out of necessity. Edwards mentioned the dilemma commenced when she was just a boy or girl. At 9 years aged,...
travelawaits.com
6 Charming Small Towns To Visit On Florida’s Gulf Coast
All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. With a population of more than 22 million, Florida is the third most populous state in the union. And, it’s still growing as people continue to move to the Sunshine State. Maybe it’s because of all the beautiful beaches, the warm weather, or the cultural and outdoorsy pursuits. Whatever it is, you don’t have to live in Florida to take advantage of all it has to offer.
Dozens moving into Tampa apartment complex call conditions unlivable
Dozens of people moving into a Tampa apartment complex say there are many issues with the building, from mold to exposed wires.
Tampa police investigating homicide near University of South Florida
The Tampa Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened near the University of South Florida on Saturday.
Burned body found in St. Pete alleyway identified
The St. Petersburg Police Department said it has identified a burned body that was found in an alley Thursday morning.
Florida Aquarium announces $40M expansion with a new habitat
TAMPA, Fla. — For the first time on the west coast of Florida, the Florida Aquarium will feature sea lions as part of its expansion. This $40 million project will redesign the space and add new exhibits, including a large outdoor sea lion exhibit. This will be the first...
Missing boater, 28, found dead in St. Pete Beach
The body of a missing boater was found in the water along in St. Pete Beach on Sunday.
Pedestrian Killed In Tampa Crash Overnight
TAMPA, Fla. – A pedestrian was killed in Tampa in a crash that happened around 10:20 pm on Saturday. Tampa Police responded to the area of W. Hillsborough Ave and N. Lois Ave in reference to a pedestrian that was struck by a vehicle.
hernandosun.com
Survey names Brooksville among the best for retirees
Hernando County and specifically Brooksville has ranked in the top 20 among Florida locations for retirees to settle. The ranking was announced last month by Stacker Newswire using data obtained by Niche, a Pennsylvania-based company that ranks counties nationwide based on a variety of community and economic actors. According to...
727area.com
Best Asian Restaurants from St. Petersburg to Clearwater
We love Japanese sushi and Chinese chicken chow mien, but we have recently discovered the joys of Asian dishes from Korea, Malaysia, Thailand, and more. Fusion Asian cuisine, where Mex spice and style (burrito/taco) meet Asian flavors really wow us as do Hawaiian-style dishes like poke with Pan-Asian spices. Here are some of our faves from St. Petersburg to Clearwater and around Tampa Bay.
Lakeland Woman Says ‘One Act Of Kindness’ Could Change Her World After Ductal Carcinoma Diagnosis
LAKELAND, Fla. – Nicole Berlin of Lakeland was diagnosed with Ductal Carcinoma in SITU (DCIS) in May of 2021, but thanks to her family, friends, and the community she’s been able to keep her spirits high. DCIS is also called intraductal carcinoma or stage 0 breast cancer.
westorlandonews.com
Two New Landsea Homes Communities Now Open in Polk County, Florida
Landsea Homes Corporation recently announced two new Central Florida communities, Legacy Landings in Davenport and Hammock Reserve in Haines City. The new homes in Polk County are now open for sale and model homes are available to tour. “Legacy Landings and Hammock Reserve represent the best of what Polk County...
Missing Boater Found Dead In Boca Ciega Bay
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – A missing boater has been found dead after police say he crashed into a pillion in Boca Ciega Bay. On August 20, 2022 at approximately 9:53 p.m. deputies responded to a report of a missing boater in the area of Boca
fox13news.com
Body of missing boater located in Boca Ciega Bay, deputies say
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Deputies have located the body of a boater who was reported missing Saturday night. According to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office, Jackson Christman's family reported him missing to law enforcement and asked family and friends on Facebook to help search for him after he left his home to go on his boat Friday but failed to show up for plans on Saturday.
Over a dozen mobile homes damaged by storm in Ellenton
Over a dozen seniors' mobile homes were damaged during severe storms in Ellenton on Sunday afternoon.
WMNF
A Stetson Law professor weighs in on Andrew Warren v. Ron DeSantis
Last week, suspended Tampa State Attorney Andrew Warren filed a federal suit that challenges Governor Ron DeSantis’s action to suspend him. The challenge is on First Amendment grounds. Warren says the governor used the powers of his office to suppress criticism and promote cronyism. DeSantis’ executive order focuses on...
Bay News 9
Rebuilding Together Tampa Bay needs applicants for free home repairs
The nonprofit agency Rebuilding Together Tampa Bay (RTTB) has enough money to provide free repairs to 20 low-income homeowners with children in Hillsborough County before the program expires in October. What You Need To Know. The nonprofit agency Rebuilding Together Tampa Bay (RTTB) has enough money to provide free repairs...
