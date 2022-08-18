ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plant City, FL

10 Tampa Bay

At least 2 hurt in Tampa crash

TAMPA, Fla. — At least two people were hurt in a crash on 50th Street and Fowler Avenue in Tampa, according to Tampa Fire Rescue. Fire officials said two people were taken to a local hospital while a third refused transport. It's not clear what caused the crash or...
TAMPA, FL
clearpublicist.com

Florida entrepreneur caters to gals with in addition size toes

TAMPA, Fla. – “Cat’s out the bag, I have a substantial foot,” says Vaila CEO, Ahriana Edwards. The Tampa entrepreneur claimed her business enterprise was born out of necessity. Edwards mentioned the dilemma commenced when she was just a boy or girl. At 9 years aged,...
TAMPA, FL
travelawaits.com

6 Charming Small Towns To Visit On Florida’s Gulf Coast

All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. With a population of more than 22 million, Florida is the third most populous state in the union. And, it’s still growing as people continue to move to the Sunshine State. Maybe it’s because of all the beautiful beaches, the warm weather, or the cultural and outdoorsy pursuits. Whatever it is, you don’t have to live in Florida to take advantage of all it has to offer.
FLORIDA STATE
hernandosun.com

Survey names Brooksville among the best for retirees

Hernando County and specifically Brooksville has ranked in the top 20 among Florida locations for retirees to settle. The ranking was announced last month by Stacker Newswire using data obtained by Niche, a Pennsylvania-based company that ranks counties nationwide based on a variety of community and economic actors. According to...
BROOKSVILLE, FL
727area.com

Best Asian Restaurants from St. Petersburg to Clearwater

We love Japanese sushi and Chinese chicken chow mien, but we have recently discovered the joys of Asian dishes from Korea, Malaysia, Thailand, and more. Fusion Asian cuisine, where Mex spice and style (burrito/taco) meet Asian flavors really wow us as do Hawaiian-style dishes like poke with Pan-Asian spices. Here are some of our faves from St. Petersburg to Clearwater and around Tampa Bay.
CLEARWATER, FL
westorlandonews.com

Two New Landsea Homes Communities Now Open in Polk County, Florida

Landsea Homes Corporation recently announced two new Central Florida communities, Legacy Landings in Davenport and Hammock Reserve in Haines City. The new homes in Polk County are now open for sale and model homes are available to tour. “Legacy Landings and Hammock Reserve represent the best of what Polk County...
POLK COUNTY, FL
fox13news.com

Body of missing boater located in Boca Ciega Bay, deputies say

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Deputies have located the body of a boater who was reported missing Saturday night. According to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office, Jackson Christman's family reported him missing to law enforcement and asked family and friends on Facebook to help search for him after he left his home to go on his boat Friday but failed to show up for plans on Saturday.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
WMNF

A Stetson Law professor weighs in on Andrew Warren v. Ron DeSantis

Last week, suspended Tampa State Attorney Andrew Warren filed a federal suit that challenges Governor Ron DeSantis’s action to suspend him. The challenge is on First Amendment grounds. Warren says the governor used the powers of his office to suppress criticism and promote cronyism. DeSantis’ executive order focuses on...
TAMPA, FL

